Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and Ozonetel Showcase AI Solutions to Expand Revenue Opportunities for NetSapiens Service Providers

Collaboration brings conversation analytics and customer experience intelligence to a platform supporting more than 8 million end users.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will join Ozonetel, a provider of AI-native customer experience solutions, to showcase AI capabilities designed to help NetSapiens service providers expand their offerings, pursue new revenue opportunities, and help business customers improve service and retention. The solutions will be demonstrated at Crexendo's 2026 NetSapiens User Group Meeting (UGM), October 26-29 in Austin, Texas. Ozonetel returns as a Platinum Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.

At this year's event, the two companies will demonstrate that combining Ozonetel's AI Command Central with the NetSapiens platform, service providers can help business customers analyze conversations, understand customer sentiment and service issues, evaluate interaction quality, and determine where follow-up is needed. These capabilities can help businesses identify opportunities to retain customers, improve sales execution, and operate more efficiently. By connecting high-value signals (conversations, escalations, sentiment, follow-ups) with AI-driven quality analysis, Ozonetel's Unified Intelligence transforms the communications platform into a structured business intelligence tool that enables customer-facing teams to act on real data and deliver elevated customer experiences and measurable business outcomes. Unified AI Intelligence solutions create new revenue opportunities for service providers to grow and scale their businesses.

"Our strategy is to help our licensees grow and increase revenue for Crexendo and the licensee by continually expanding what they can deliver through the NetSapiens platform," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO of Crexendo. "Ozonetel's AI expertise builds on that strategy by helping service providers turn everyday customer conversations into insights businesses can use to improve service, identify sales opportunities, and strengthen customer relationships. With more than 8 million end users supported by our platform, we see a significant opportunity to broaden adoption of valuable AI capabilities across our ecosystem. Expanding the AI capabilities available through NetSapiens strengthens the platform's value proposition and gives licensees additional ways to differentiate their offerings and compete for business customers. We are pleased to welcome Ozonetel back as a Platinum Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year."

"Every customer conversation holds signals of opportunity, churn risk, and service gaps, yet most businesses struggle to act on them," said Shalil Gupta, Managing Director, Global Growth, Ozonetel. "AI Command Central bridges this gap by combining Voice of Customer and Quality Assurance intelligence with Crexendo's communications platform - turning conversations into actionable insights, identifying the next best action, and driving revenue growth, customer retention, and operational excellence."

Ozonetel joins a record number of sponsors at this year's UGM, which brings together cloud communications providers, technology innovators, partners, and analysts from around the world under the theme "Race to Win." Hands-on product sessions and industry-led panels will put the AI-native capabilities of the NetSapiens platform front and center as AI becomes central to how businesses serve their customers. Partners such as Ozonetel continue to expand what Crexendo licensees can offer, reinforcing the NetSapiens platform's growth to more than 8 million end users and Crexendo's position as a global leader in cloud communications.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Ozonetel

Ozonetel is an award-winning, AI-native customer experience platform that turns conversations into enterprise-wide intelligence to drive better engagement, higher conversion, and stronger retention. Through business communications, conversational AI, and AI Command Central, it connects customer signals, enterprise knowledge, and business systems to turn every interaction into action. Trusted by 4,000+ global brands Ozonetel processes 40Mn+ conversations and runs 6Mn+ AI analyses daily. For more information, please visit https://ozonetel.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) strategy being to help licensees grow and increase revenue for it and the licensee by continually expanding what they can deliver through the platform; (ii) believing Ozonetel's AI expertise builds on that strategy by helping service providers turn everyday customer conversations into insights businesses can use to improve service, identify sales opportunities, and strengthen customer relationships; (iii) seeing significant opportunity to broaden adoption of valuable AI capabilities across the ecosystem and (iv)believing this will expand the AI capabilities available strengthens the platform's value proposition and gives licensees additional ways to differentiate their offerings and compete for business customers.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Forms 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-and-ozonetel-showcase-ai-solutions-to-expand-revenue-opportunities-for-1242605