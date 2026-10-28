Gotavi Acquires Avatar Advisors, Creating the U.S. Landing Pad for Global Founders

NEW YORK, NY AND PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Gotavi, a super concierge platform that handles formations, compliance, insurance - including AI insurance - background checks, and payments for founders, business owners, and operators in all 50 states, today announced the acquisition of Avatar Advisors, the founder-services venture built by Inventus Law to serve its global startup clients.

Avatar will operate as a women-led, full-service, AI-native platform for startups, co-headed by Monica Malhotra, Managing Partner at Avatar, and Gotavi co-founder Michelle Miklosey. Together, Gotavi and Avatar give founders arriving from around the world one trustworthy team with decades of experience - to form, bank, run, and grow their U.S. companies.

The timing matters. Roughly half a million new business applications are filed in the United States every month - and the number keeps climbing as AI lowers the cost of starting a company. A growing share of those founders arrive from overseas. What they meet on arrival is a patchwork of separate vendors and disconnected paperwork - and weeks of momentum lost before the company sells anything.

The offer is concrete: a flat-fee launch covering entity formation, governance, EIN, and banking - and then the whole back office run as one service: administration, accounting, tax, insurance, payments, and payroll. One team, one bill, no hourly meter.

Behind the offer is Avatar's operating team, which has spent years landing global founders in the US: companies formed, bank accounts opened, books kept, tax filings handled, payroll run - led by Monica Malhotra, who runs Avatar's finance and operations.

Gotavi is a super concierge platform serving founders, business owners, and operators. A formation is submitted in minutes instead of days of back-and-forth; every filing, deadline, and document is tracked in one place, with a concierge team behind the platform when a human is needed. A formation site files one document and stops, and a law firm does not run a back office, nor should it. That ongoing operation - keeping every company formed, banked, booked, taxed, insured, and compliant month after month - is the entire business of Gotavi and Avatar.

"Founders lose weeks stitching together a lawyer, a bank, an accountant, and a mailbox, and they lose momentum doing it," said Monica Malhotra. "We run the whole back office as one team, so a founder can land in the United States and get straight to building."

The acquisition marks a new step in a 20-year relationship between Gotavi founder Shai Stern and Anil Advani, founder and managing partner of Inventus Law, one of Silicon Valley's leading firms for technology startups: after two decades of working together - Shai's companies as the concierge behind Anil's firm - the two are now partners.

"For 20 years, Shai and his companies have been the concierge for me and for Inventus - the team I have trusted to execute for our clients," said Anil Advani of Inventus Law. "Partnering together on Avatar is the natural next step: bringing that concierge to the global marketplace, in a moment when global entrepreneurship continues to have explosive growth. When a founder lands in the United States, they do not need five vendors and a spreadsheet. They need one trustworthy team that forms the company, opens the banking, handles compliance, and keeps it all running. That is what we built Avatar to be, and Gotavi is the right home for it."

"I am proud to help lead this next step in Gotavi's growth," said Michelle Miklosey, Co-Founder of Gotavi and Co-Head of Avatar Advisors. "Entrepreneurship is exploding, and AI is putting company creation within everyone's reach. Founders from all over the world are choosing to build in the United States, and we intend to be the team that welcomes them and keeps them running."

A formation takes a day. What follows is compliance, banking, accounting, tax, and payroll that someone has to run for years - and the founders arriving this year will not wait for the industry to catch up. Avatar Advisors gives Gotavi a white-glove operational arm built for exactly that wave: the team that keeps a company running long after the day it was formed.

For more info: https://gotavi.com/lp/gotavi-avatar-joint-partner

About Gotavi

Gotavi (www.gotavi.com) is the super concierge platform for founders, business owners, and operators - and the attorneys who serve them: formations and compliance in all 50 states, insurance including AI insurance, background checks, and payments. The Gotavi team brings decades of corporate-services experience - from Vintage Filings and Vcorp to Vcheck Global - to a platform built to save time on every order, with concierge execution behind them.

About Avatar Advisors

Avatar Advisors is the U.S. landing pad for global founders: formation, banking, administration, accounting, tax, and payroll, run as one team. Built inside Inventus Law to serve the firm's global startup clients, Avatar is led day to day by Monica Malhotra and Michelle Miklosey.

About Inventus Law

Inventus Law is a Silicon Valley law firm representing technology startups and their founders from formation through exit, founded and led by Anil Advani.

Media contacts:

Michelle Miklosey, Co-Founder, Gotavi - mmiklosey@gotavi.com

Monica Malhotra, Avatar Advisors - monica@avataradvisors.com

SOURCE: Gotavi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gotavi-acquires-avatar-advisors-creating-the-u.s.-landing-pad-for-1242641