Kartoon Studios Streaming Engagement More Than Doubles Year-Over-Year

Audience Engagement Remains Elevated Through the First Three Quarters of 2026 as Kartoon Channel! Enters Its Historically Strongest Seasonal Viewing Period with Expanded Halloween and Holiday Programming

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON), a global entertainment company creating, producing, distributing and licensing children's and family content, today announced strong growth across its streaming platforms, Kartoon Channel! and Ameba, with total hours watched on its subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms more than doubling year-over-year through the first three quarters of 2026. The performance builds on an acceleration in viewing that began in the fourth quarter of 2025 and has continued through the first three quarters of 2026, demonstrating continued audience engagement rather than a short-term viewing spike.

The strength of the platforms is particularly notable as Kartoon Channel! and Ameba enter Q4, historically one of the most active periods for children's and family entertainment. Last year's Halloween programming generated an increase in viewing, and Kartoon Channel! enters the 2026 Halloween and holiday season from a substantially higher level of viewing. With an expanded slate of seasonal programming planned across the platform, the Company expects the fourth quarter to provide additional opportunities to build viewing momentum and deepen engagement with its growing number of subscribers.

"The continued growth of Kartoon Channel! and Ameba is an important validation of the investments we have made in building an owned distribution platform with the ability to reach and retain a family audience," said Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. "What is particularly encouraging is that this is not a one-quarter event. We saw the growth begin in Q4 2025, and the elevated levels of engagement have continued throughout 2026. As we enter the key Halloween and holiday viewing period, we believe our platforms are well positioned to serve as an important component of Kartoon Studios' broader growth and monetization strategy."

Todd Steinman, President of Toon Media Networks at Kartoon Studios added, "We are seeing deepening subscriber engagement across our SVOD business, with watch hours more than doubling year-over-year. The consistency of our growth throughout the year is especially meaningful because it reflects sustained demand for our content across our subscriber base. Our expanded Halloween and holiday programming is expected to give us an opportunity to build on that foundation during the strongest seasonal windows of the year, while continuing to use audience data to inform our programming and acquisition strategy."

The growth in SVOD engagement represents another step in Kartoon Studios' strategy to scale its owned distribution ecosystem across SVOD, AVOD, FAST and other digital platforms. Through Toon Media Networks, the Company continues to expand the reach and monetization potential of its content portfolio while using audience consumption data to guide programming, content acquisition and platform strategy.

Kartoon Channel! and Ameba enter the fourth quarter with an expanded lineup of recognizable family entertainment properties and strategic content partners. The additions are expected to further strengthen the platform's seasonal programming strategy and provide audiences with a broader range of content during the Halloween and holiday viewing period.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE American:TOON) is a global, vertically integrated children's and family entertainment company turning owned and controlled intellectual property into enduring, multi-platform franchises. The Company develops, produces, distributes, licenses and monetizes content across the full value chain, creating multiple revenue opportunities and long-term brand value.

Kartoon Studios' growth portfolio includes Hundred Acre Wood and the Stan Lee Universe, alongside established brands and an extensive programming library. The Company operates Mainframe Studios and Toon Media Networks, as well as Beacon Media Group, a full-service marketing, communications, and media agency subsidiary of Kartoon Studios focused on children and family. Together, these assets provide production capabilities, direct audience access and distribution across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels and streaming platforms in more than 60 territories. Kartoon Studios is focused on converting its intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding: the continued audience engagement and sustained demand for the Company's content across its subscriber base; the expanded slate of seasonal programming planned across Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the fourth quarter providing additional opportunities to build viewing momentum and deepen engagement with the Company's growing number of subscribers; the ability of the Company's owned distribution platform to reach and retain a family audience; Kartoon Channel! and Ameba being well positioned to serve as an important component of Kartoon Studios' broader growth and monetization strategy; building on the Company's subscriber engagement during the strongest seasonal viewing windows of the year; continuing to use audience data to inform the Company's programming, content acquisition and platform strategy; scaling the Company's owned distribution ecosystem across SVOD, AVOD, FAST and other digital platforms; continuing to expand the reach and monetization potential of the Company's content portfolio; the additions of family entertainment properties and strategic content partners being expected to further strengthen the platform's seasonal programming strategy and provide audiences with a broader range of content during the Halloween and holiday viewing period; and converting the Company's intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Company's ability to sustain or grow viewing hours and subscriber engagement on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Company's ability to retain and grow its subscriber base; the success of the Company's Halloween and holiday programming and its ability to build viewing momentum during the fourth quarter; the Company's ability to acquire or license content and maintain relationships with strategic content partners; the Company's ability to use audience data effectively to inform its programming and content acquisition strategy; the Company's ability to scale its owned distribution ecosystem across SVOD, AVOD, FAST and other digital platforms; the Company's ability to monetize audience engagement on its platforms; the Company's ability to convert its intellectual property, infrastructure and global reach into scalable franchise growth and long-term shareholder value; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; fluctuations in the results of the Company's operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; the Company's ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company's ability to market and advertise its products; the Company's reliance on third parties to promote its products; the Company's ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

ir@kartoonstudios.com

SOURCE: Kartoon Studios

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kartoon-studios-streaming-engagement-more-than-doubles-year-over-year-1242978