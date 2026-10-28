Reformulated Orange Peel and Knockdown water-based spray textures deliver clog-resistant performance for seamless wall and ceiling repairs.

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - DAP Global Inc., a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, is raising its standard for aerosol texture repair with reformulated Orange Peel and Knockdown Water-Based Spray Textures designed to address common application challenges, including clogging and spray performance.

This reformulation of DAP's water-based formulas delivers clog-resistant performance with powerful flow and a wide, even spray pattern that helps users achieve a close match to surrounding textures. The easy-to-shake formulas are designed to provide consistency and control throughout the repair process, helping make wall and ceiling texture repairs easy to complete with professional-looking results.

"Texture repair is one of those projects where consistency and control can make all the difference," said Nina Vafa, Product Marketing Manager at DAP. "Users need the product to spray evenly and reliably so they can focus on matching the surrounding texture. We approached this reformulation by looking at common frustrations associated with aerosol texture repair and identifying ways to make the application experience easy and consistent."

The reformulated products build on DAP's Spray Texture portfolio. In the 2in1 Wall & Ceiling Spray Texture system, a dual-adjustable nozzle allows users to control both the direction of the spray and the resulting texture size. The nozzle can be aimed for wall, ceiling, and hard-to-reach applications, while a separate adjustment allows users to select fine, medium, or heavy texture output to better match the surrounding surface.

Combined with the clog-resistant formula's powerful, wide, and even spray, the 2in1 system gives users great control over application and texture matching for seamless repairs.

DAP's reformulated Orange Peel and Knockdown Water-Based Spray Textures are also paintable, require no priming, and cure to a strong, durable finish. The low-odor, water-based formulas clean up easily with water and can be used to repair textured drywall, stucco, and plaster.





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"This is about making spray texture intuitive, from the moment a user picks up the can through the finished repair," said Vafa. "By combining dependable material performance with application features that give users control over where and how the texture is applied, we're helping take some of the guesswork out of achieving the right texture match."

The reformulation represents the latest step in DAP's broader effort to advance its spray texture category through product innovation, improved ease of application, and expanded education around wall and ceiling texture repair.

Reformulated DAP Orange Peel Water-Based Spray Texture and DAP Knockdown Water-Based Spray Texture are now available in 25-ounce cans in white. Additional enhancements to the DAP Spray Texture portfolio, including an updated Orange Peel Oil-Based formula, are also planned.

For more information about DAP Spray Texture products and resources for achieving seamless wall and ceiling texture repairs, visit the product page on dap.com.

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About DAP Global Inc.

Trusted on the job since 1865, DAP develops and manufactures advanced solutions for building, renovation, and repair. The company brings to market professional-grade caulks, sealants, adhesives, spray foam and insulation, and wood and wall repair products designed to meet the demands of real-world projects with reliable, proven performance. With an enduring legacy of first-to-market innovation and industry expertise, DAP proudly serves professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. For more information, visit dap.com.

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