Venture capital investment in solar startups is stabilising in 2026 after dropping to a decade low last year, according to analysis by Avnet Silica. A recent study by the electronics distributor found equity funding into the European solar sector reached €82 million ($91.2 million) by the end of August, compared to €24 million across the whole of 2025. Harvey Wilson, Senior Manager Industrial Vertical Markets EMEA at Avnet Silica, told pv magazine that with a few additional deals closing in the last two months, total funding in 2026 could fall between €90-100 million by the year's end. While ...

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