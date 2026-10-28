As regulatory scrutiny and consumer safety stakes rise, year-to-date findings highlight regional enforcement differences and shared warning signs for platforms, sellers, and consumers

LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, today released its updated EU UK Product Safety Alert Intelligence Report, analyzing nearly 3,000 dangerous product alerts issued across the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) from January through September 2026. By examining trends in product hazards, countries of origin, and enforcement actions across both markets, the report provides online marketplaces with actionable intelligence to inform product safety policies, monitoring, and enforcement decisions.

The EU and U.K. have some of the world's most stringent product safety regulations, with developments in both markets often signaling broader risks and regulatory expectations for online marketplaces worldwide. Under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), penalties can reach 6% of a platform's global annual turnover, with fines imposed in 2026 reaching hundreds of millions of euros.

"Regulators around the world are increasingly focused on whether platforms can enforce product safety rules in practice, not simply whether they have such policies in place," said Andy Bayley, Director of Risk Policy at LegitScript. "That requires, not only a dynamic knowledge of the applicable regulatory frameworks, but also actionable intelligence and sufficient risk signals to proactively identify emerging threats before unsafe products reach the platform, let alone consumers, particularly when children's safety is at stake. As the EU and U.K. findings demonstrate, the hazards drawing scrutiny and the ways authorities respond can differ significantly across markets, even as many underlying safety concerns cross borders."

Different Product Safety Risks and Enforcement Patterns

Of the 2,993 product safety alerts analyzed, 2,389 were issued through the EU Safety Gate and 604 by the U.K.'s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS). The findings reveal notable differences in the hazards receiving regulatory attention, the products most frequently flagged, and how authorities are responding:

Contrasting Safety Hazards : Chemical risks dominated EU findings, accounting for 945 hazard flags, or nearly 40% relative to the total number of alerts. In the U.K., fire and burn hazards were most prevalent, cited in 213 alerts (35%).

: Chemical risks dominated EU findings, accounting for 945 hazard flags, or nearly 40% relative to the total number of alerts. In the U.K., fire and burn hazards were most prevalent, cited in 213 alerts (35%). Different Product Categories Draw Scrutiny : Cosmetics (514 alerts) and toys (512) were the EU's most frequently flagged categories, with electrical equipment close behind (483). In the U.K., electrical appliances led (116 alerts), followed by toys (109), highlighting the prominence of electrical goods and children's products across both markets despite different category rankings.

: Cosmetics (514 alerts) and toys (512) were the EU's most frequently flagged categories, with electrical equipment close behind (483). In the U.K., electrical appliances led (116 alerts), followed by toys (109), highlighting the prominence of electrical goods and children's products across both markets despite different category rankings. Distinct Enforcement Patterns : Government-ordered actions accounted for 56% of EU enforcement measures, compared with 44% initiated voluntarily. In the U.K., border rejections were the most common enforcement action, with 266 products denied entry, while authorities also removed 91 online listings.

: Government-ordered actions accounted for 56% of EU enforcement measures, compared with 44% initiated voluntarily. In the U.K., border rejections were the most common enforcement action, with 266 products denied entry, while authorities also removed 91 online listings. Shared Product Origins and Traceability Gaps: China was the recorded country of origin for 64% of products flagged in EU alerts and 72% in U.K. alerts, while approximately one in 10 products in both markets had an unknown country of origin. The findings highlight common sourcing patterns and traceability challenges despite differences in regional safety risks and enforcement.

Turning Product Safety Intelligence Into Action

As online marketplaces prepare for the holiday shopping season, the findings offer a timely opportunity to reassess product safety priorities across markets and ensure existing safeguards reflect evolving risks. LegitScript's Platform Risk Solutions support these efforts with independent intelligence and expert-backed analysis that complement platforms' existing risk detection and enforcement capabilities. Through Comprehensive Intelligence Reports, Ad and Marketplace Monitoring, and Risk Policy Advisory, LegitScript helps platforms uncover problematic products and listings that internal systems may overlook, deliver evidence-backed findings for enforcement, and navigate evolving regulatory and policy requirements.

"Understanding risk across global commerce requires a broader perspective than any one market or product category can provide," said Scott Roth, CEO of LegitScript. "We've spent more than 15 years monitoring European marketplace content, and today our work spans more than 60 high-risk areas across over 100 countries. That depth of experience gives LegitScript a unique perspective on how risks emerge and evolve, helping our partners navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape and pursue new opportunities with confidence."

The complete 2026 EU and UK Product Safety Alert Intelligence Report is available as a free download here.

LegitScript and its partners will be presenting on this topic at the upcoming Marketplace Risk Global Summit, November 2-3 in London. Learn more at www.legitscript.com/marketplace-risk-global-summit-2026/

About LegitScript

LegitScript, the global leader in Certification and Enterprise Risk Management Solutions, is trusted by the world's largest search engines, e-commerce marketplaces, payment service providers, and social media platforms. By combining advanced, AI-driven technology with deep domain expertise and curated market intelligence, LegitScript empowers businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and seize new growth opportunities. Our team of regulatory experts and analysts understands global regulatory changes and assesses risk across products, websites, merchants, and platforms, providing clients unmatched accuracy, actionable insights, and data-driven risk signals. LegitScript Certification, trusted by Visa, Google, Bing, Facebook, and major payment service providers, helps merchants in highly regulated industries showcase compliance, unlock advertising opportunities, and accept digital payments. For more information, visit legitscript.com

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