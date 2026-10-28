Thrilled for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

Sauce Labs, the leading provider of enterprise end-to-end agentic software quality assurance solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms (only Gartner subscribers can access this link).

AI is accelerating software development, but enterprises are struggling to ensure software quality keeps pace. As AI-generated code increases the volume and speed of software creation, traditional testing approaches have become the new bottleneck, leaving organizations exposed to production defects, costly outages, and poor customer experiences. Enterprises need a way to verify at the pace of AI that the software functions as expected and delivers on its intended business outcomes, a nut that only Sauce Labs has been able to crack.

"With AI speeding software development, enterprises need a fundamentally different approach to ensuring software quality," said Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "With AURA, we're bringing agentic AI to release assurance, helping organizations move beyond traditional testing to verify that every release delivers on its intended business outcomes. We believe, our positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the progress we're making toward that vision."

Sauce Labs' AURA (AI-Unified Release Assurance) platform authors, runs, and analyzes tests, with humans in control, tackling the widening trust gap between AI-written software and ensuring that it works as intended. By verifying software at the pace of AI-driven software development and directly converting intent into long-term stable tests coupled with execution, diagnosis, and self-healing, enterprises observe 90% fewer production incidents and 47% faster releases. Sauce Labs customers include 80%+ of top-10 F2000 financial institutions and 25% of F2000 IT software and services firms. AURA is one of the first platforms in the industry to receive ISO/IEC 42001 certification for our robust and ethical AI management systems. Sauce Labs also operates the largest real and virtual device cloud with 100,000+ devices to verify any app, on any browser and OS, for any use case. It is the only vendor with a proven 217% ROI and payback within 6 months.

Gartner, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Agentic Software Quality Assurance Platforms, Ross Power, Sushant Singhal, C.A. Swan, 10/6/2026.

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About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the enterprise test automation platform for the age of AI-generated code. Built by the founders of Selenium and Appium, the Sauce Labs AURA (AI-Unified Release Assurance) platform authors tests, runs them on 100,000-plus real and virtual devices, and analyzes the results, with humans in control. By closing the loop from business intent to production confidence, the ISO/IEC 42001-certified platform empowers enterprise engineering teams to observe 90% fewer production incidents, 47% faster releases, and reclaim 38% engineering capacity. To learn why more than 80% of the top 10 F2000 financial institutions and 25% of F2000 IT software and services firms trust Sauce Labs to help them ship faster, with more confidence, visit saucelabs.com.

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Contacts:

Sauce Labs Media Contact:

Jordan Tewell, 10Fold Communications for Sauce Labs

saucelabs@10fold.com