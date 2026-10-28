Talos Trading: Talos Names Kelly Ye as Head of Research to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Data and Insights

Talos Names Kelly Ye as Head of Research to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Data and Insights

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026

Former Fidelity Digital Asset Management and CoinDesk Indices leader to direct research across market structure, liquidity and onchain finance

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos, the premier provider of institutional technology and data for digital asset trading and portfolio management, announced the hiring of Kelly Ye as Head of Research. Based in New York, Ye will lead the firm's efforts to turn data into insights for institutional clients, connecting market research to the questions clients face on market structure, liquidity, emerging opportunities and developments in onchain finance.

Ye brings nearly two decades of experience across traditional finance and digital assets, including 14 years in traditional finance spanning research, portfolio management and product development. She held investment leadership roles in digital assets at Avenir Group and Decentral Park Capital, and research and product leadership roles at Fidelity Digital Asset Management and CoinDesk Indices. Most recently, she was building Coinbridge, a company focused on bridging the capital gap for tokenized real-world assets. Ye holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics from Peking University and a master's degree in Operations Research from MIT, and is a CFA charterholder.

"Data has been part of our vision for Talos since the beginning, and our acquisition of Coin Metrics made it a central part of the platform," said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. "Kelly has built research and investment products at both traditional and digital asset firms, and she understands how institutions use research to make decisions. She will help our clients interpret markets as more assets move onto digital rails."

Ye will oversee Talos's research program, which serves asset managers, hedge funds, banks, brokers and other institutions across the platform and the broader market. Its output includes the weekly State of the Network newsletter on the evolution of onchain finance, the State of the Market dashboard and weekly market commentary, deep-dive special reports, and quarterly and annual market reports.

Talos's 2025 acquisition of Coin Metrics brought market data, network data, indexes and onchain analytics into Talos's order and execution management and portfolio management systems. Ye's appointment deepens that commitment, with a dedicated leader focused on broadening the research and data insights that help inform the decisions institutions make across the investment lifecycle.

"We're moving beyond digital assets toward digital markets, where traditional and onchain finance are increasingly connected," said Ye. "Institutions need rigorous research that explains how this shift changes liquidity, market structure and investment opportunities. Talos brings together execution management, portfolio management and institutional data, giving our research a practical grounding in how these markets operate. I look forward to building on the team's work and making Talos Research a primary reference for the market."

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology and data that supports the full digital asset investment lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading, portfolio and data systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key providers in the digital asset ecosystem - exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians, and more - through a single interface. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

Media contact

media@talos.com

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