MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year in Wound Imaging

MolecuLight Named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year in Wound Imaging

Recognition highlights FDA approvals, improved patient outcomes, clinical evidence, integrated wound imaging, and commitment to customer support

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MolecuLight announces that it has received Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Award in the wound imaging industry. The recognition highlights MolecuLight's leadership in advancing objective wound assessment, its clinical evidence supporting improved patient outcomes, and its comprehensive training and customer support.

Frost & Sullivan's assessment recognizes MolecuLight's ability to bring bacterial fluorescence imaging including location of bacteria and load, digital wound measurement, and thermal imaging together in a handheld platform. These capabilities help clinicians locate elevated bacterial burden that may be missed during visual assessment, accurately track changes in wound size, and make more informed treatment decisions. EHR connectivity further supports efficient documentation and continuity of care. MolecuLight's SOC 2 Type II and FIPS certifications reinforce its commitment to secure clinical documentation and robust cybersecurity.

The report also highlights clinical evidence supporting improved wound healing, reduced antibiotic use, and fewer infection complications with fluorescence-guided care, alongside MolecuLight's commitment to helping clinical teams use the technology effectively.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to giving clinicians objective information that helps them improve care for patients with wounds," said Anil Amlani, Chief Executive Officer of MolecuLight. "By combining clinically validated imaging with practical workflows, education, training, and ongoing support, we help care teams translate that information into treatment decisions that support better healing."

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year recognition evaluates organizations across innovation, performance, and customer impact.

To learn more about Frost & Sullivan's assessment of MolecuLight, view the full report.

About MolecuLight

MolecuLight is a privately held medical imaging company with a global footprint, dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing point-of-care wound imaging devices. Its FDA-cleared MolecuLight i:X and DX systems provide real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden and accurate digital wound measurement. MolecuLightDX+ additionally offers thermal imaging. The technologies' effectiveness and clinical utility are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

For sales, media or other inquiries or further information, please contact: MolecuLight, Danielle Dunham, Director of Product and Marketing, T. +1.416.542.5524, ddunham@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

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