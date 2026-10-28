Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916295 | ISIN: FI0009007264 | Ticker-Symbol: JOT
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 15:09
38,600 Euro
+7,82 % +2,800
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
BITTIUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BITTIUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,25038,55015:31
38,30038,50015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bittium Oyj: Inside information: positive profit warning: Bittium Corporation raises its result guidance

Bittium Corporation
Inside information

Inside information: positive profit warning: Bittium Corporation raises its result guidance

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release, 28 October 2026 at 2.30 p.m. (CET+1)

The Board of Directors of Bittium Corporation has decided today to update its operating result guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Reasoning behind the update is the better-than-expected profitability development in the Defence & Security business segment.

Updated outlook for 2026

Bittium estimates the net sales in 2026 to be EUR 140-155 million (EUR 119.3 million in 2025) and operating profit to be EUR 29-36 million (EUR 19.4 million in 2025). The timing of individual orders and deliveries affects the amount of net sales and operating result.

Previous outlook for 2026 (published in the financial statement bulletin 2025, on 19 February 2026)

Bittium estimates the net sales in 2026 to be EUR 140-155 million (EUR 119.3 million in 2025) and operating profit to be EUR 26-32 million (EUR 19.4 million in 2025). The operating result will be affected by depreciations related to the license income received in 2026.

Net sales and operating profit are expected to be weighted toward the second half of 2026. The timing of net sales and operating profit between quarters may be significantly influenced by individual orders or deliveries.

Bittium will publish its business review for the period January-September 2026 tomorrow, Thursday 29 October 2026 at 8.00 a.m. Finnish time. The release will be available on the company's website at https://www.bittium.com.


Oulu, Finland, 28 October 2026

Bittium Corporation
The Board of Directors

Further information:

Petri Toljamo
CEO
Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (Group Communications)

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

Bittium

Bittium specialises in the development of reliable and secure communications and connectivity solutions using the latest technologies and its deep expertise in radio technology accumulated over 40 years. Bittium provides its customers with innovative products and services, solutions based on its product platforms, R&D services, and high-quality information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measurement in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.