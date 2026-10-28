Bittium Oyj: Inside information: positive profit warning: Bittium Corporation raises its result guidance

Bittium Corporation

Inside information

Inside information: positive profit warning: Bittium Corporation raises its result guidance

Bittium Corporation stock exchange release, 28 October 2026 at 2.30 p.m. (CET+1)

The Board of Directors of Bittium Corporation has decided today to update its operating result guidance for the fiscal year 2026. Reasoning behind the update is the better-than-expected profitability development in the Defence & Security business segment.

Updated outlook for 2026

Bittium estimates the net sales in 2026 to be EUR 140-155 million (EUR 119.3 million in 2025) and operating profit to be EUR 29-36 million (EUR 19.4 million in 2025). The timing of individual orders and deliveries affects the amount of net sales and operating result.

Previous outlook for 2026 (published in the financial statement bulletin 2025, on 19 February 2026)

Bittium estimates the net sales in 2026 to be EUR 140-155 million (EUR 119.3 million in 2025) and operating profit to be EUR 26-32 million (EUR 19.4 million in 2025). The operating result will be affected by depreciations related to the license income received in 2026.

Net sales and operating profit are expected to be weighted toward the second half of 2026. The timing of net sales and operating profit between quarters may be significantly influenced by individual orders or deliveries.

Bittium will publish its business review for the period January-September 2026 tomorrow, Thursday 29 October 2026 at 8.00 a.m. Finnish time. The release will be available on the company's website at https://www.bittium.com.



Oulu, Finland, 28 October 2026

Bittium Corporation

The Board of Directors



Further information:

Petri Toljamo

CEO

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (Group Communications)

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

Bittium

Bittium specialises in the development of reliable and secure communications and connectivity solutions using the latest technologies and its deep expertise in radio technology accumulated over 40 years. Bittium provides its customers with innovative products and services, solutions based on its product platforms, R&D services, and high-quality information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measurement in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit was EUR 19.4 million. Bittium Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com