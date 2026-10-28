Kobie Designated a Leader in Loyalty Services, Q4 2026, becomes the Only Provider Named a Leader in Both Loyalty Platforms and Loyalty Services Evaluations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobie, a loyalty technology and services company, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Services, Q4 2026. This follows Kobie's designation as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025, making Kobie the only provider evaluated in the two reports to be named a Leader in both evaluations.





According to the report, "Kobie's standout vision reframes loyalty as a brand's 'customer operating system', elevating loyalty beyond program performance to broader business outcomes." Forrester also noted that Kobie's AI-enabled roadmap reflects disciplined innovation and a clear strategic direction. The report went on to note that Kobie "excels in emotional loyalty measurement, program design, and personalization. Its strength is driven by proprietary models that serve as the backbone of its intelligence layer to empower engagement decisions. It also noted the significant investments Kobie is making in client-facing generative AI tools, and internal systems to accelerate operations."

In practice, a Customer Operating System continuously senses signals from customer behavior, turns enterprise-wide information into decisions, learns over time, and delivers consistent, relevant value at every touchpoint, regardless of where the interaction begins. In that model, loyalty is not one more application. It is the connective tissue that lets every customer decision draw on one continuously improving understanding of the customer.

"Customer expectations are changing. Consumers expect brands to recognize them and respond in real time, and AI is raising that bar, making hyper-personalization the baseline. Meanwhile, enterprises have assembled a sprawling martech landscape, yet many still struggle to turning critical customer data into decisions," said Marti Beller, President, Kobie. "Now, AI is making decisions using that critical data in real-time, which makes the quality of the underlying customer understanding more important than ever. Consolidating around a connected view of the customer has become a priority, and loyalty sits at the center of it. Recognition as a Leader in both Forrester Wave evaluations tells us that the market and our clients see that point of view in our offerings, and it reinforces our commitment to turning loyalty into growing enterprise value."

Meeting these expectations takes specialized knowledge of how customers behave, how programs are built, and how value compounds over time. Kobie's deep understanding of consumers and markets, built through its services, also feeds back into its technology. That is why Kobie believes its position as a Leader in both Wave evaluations spans both technology and services. Forrester stated that Kobie is "strong fit for enterprises seeking a full-service loyalty specialist that connects strategy, technology, and insights to drive real-time customer engagement and measurable outcomes," in The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Services, Q4 2026.

To access the full evaluation, visit https://kobie.com/forrester-leader/

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity?here.

About Kobie

Kobie delivers market-leading, end-to-end loyalty solutions for the world's most successful brands. With strategy-led technology, Kobie is consistently named an industry leader by Forrester with a mission of growing value through loyalty.

We turn complex customer data into actionable insights, leveraging human-guided AI and strategic services to enable loyalty outcomes across industries. Kobie Alchemy Loyalty Cloud delivers and measures loyalty experiences that set brands apart. To learn more about partnering with Kobie and how we have been driving loyalty for more than three decades, visit www.kobie.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

The Fletcher Group for Kobie

danielle@fletchergroupllc.com

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