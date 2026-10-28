G-III Apparel Group, LTD.: Irina Shayk Returns in a New Light for Donna Karan New York's Fall/Winter 2026 Campaign





NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donna Karan New York has always been defined by two enduring muses: the woman and the city. One shapes the other. Together, they embody a spirit that is powerful yet effortless, timeless, and unmistakably modern.

Building on the story introduced in Fall 2026, Donna Karan New York unveils its latest campaign starring Irina Shayk, who returns to the brand embodying the confidence and modern femininity of the Donna Karan woman.





Photographed by Mert Alas, the campaign captures Irina in the warmth of golden hour-a woman in motion, moving effortlessly between day and night. Illuminated by reflective light, she brings a distinctly New York attitude to a series of dark sophisticated looks designed to transition seamlessly from day to evening.

Shayk embodies the collection's effortless approach to dressing with ease. A belted leather trench is worn open over bare legs; a strapless leather sheath follows the body; a V-neck cocktail dress is punctuated with sculptural gold hardware; and a full-length sequin gown is layered beneath a long wool coat. Each look balances structure with femininity and ease with glamour.

With the black leather Bridgehampton Tote or Cashmere Clutch in hand, Shayk brings her unmistakable confidence to the silhouettes. Sculptural gold hardware illuminates the season's rich black palette, continuing a signature of Fall 2026 and bringing a more glamorous, evening sensibility to the story.

At its heart, the campaign reflects what has always defined Donna Karan New York: clothes designed around a woman's life-how she moves, how she feels and how she wants to present herself to the world.

The Donna Karan New York winter campaign launches October 28th, across all owned social channels featuring Irina Shayk. The collection is available at DonnaKaran.com and select retailers globally.

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Photography by Mert Alas

Styled by Jessica Diehl

Hair by Chris McMillan

Makeup by Jamal Scott

BTS by Adrian Martin and Natalie Paul

Still Life by Natalie Paul

ABOUT DONNA KARAN NEW YORK

Donna Karan New York revolutionized women's fashion in 1984 with Seven Easy Pieces, a groundbreaking system that made dressing effortless, sophisticated, and empowering. Now under the ownership of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. since 2016, the brand enters a new chapter with its 2024 relaunch. While staying true to its original vision, the iconic Donna Karan New York has evolved to meet the needs of the modern woman, offering designs that inspire confidence with timeless, versatile pieces that seamlessly integrate into daily life. With expanded distribution, Donna Karan New York continues to bring its signature style to a broader audience, resonating with women globally.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 11 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Donna Karan New York, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Levi's, Halston, Champion, Converse, Cole Haan, BCBG, French Connection, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Starter, as well as major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

Gabriella Romero - gabriella.romero@g-iii.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af0ff9db-208e-453d-9a02-76130c0814c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55bd0997-fecd-4d27-bdb5-e600cfce4ac1