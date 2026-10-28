Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 14:10 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Awarded Silver Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

Nelipak Ranked Among the Top 15% of Surveyed Companies

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nelipak Corporation ("Nelipak"), a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions announced it has been awarded a Silver Medal from EcoVadis, in recognition of its sustainability efforts. Nelipak has earned a Silver Medal from Ecovadis in 3 of the last 4 years.

EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis sustainability rating methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, covering 230+ industries and 180+ countries. Nelipak's Silver Medal rating is based on the EcoVadis Sustainability Scorecard, which evaluates performance across 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are honored to be recognized by EcoVadis with a Silver Medal and a fourth consecutive year of score increase, reflecting our ongoing effort to fulfill Nelipak's sustainability vision 'to help healthcare be sustainable.' By earning Silver Medal status, Nelipak is ranked among the top 15% of companies surveyed by Ecovadis. This recognition demonstrates that sustainability is integral to our mission of enhancing the lives of patients worldwide through the design and delivery of innovative sustainable healthcare packaging products," said Nic Hunt, Head of Global Sustainability at Nelipak.

"I'm proud of the significant efforts undertaken by the Nelipak team to earn the EcoVadis Silver Medal rating," said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak. "Sustainability has become a core focus for our global team as we work to align with evolving regulatory requirements as well as industry standards and best practices."

AboutNelipak
Nelipak is a leading global provider of healthcare packaging solutions including rigid and flexible sterile-barrier packaging for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,600 employees, Nelipak operates at 14 sites globally, including 8 sites in the Americas (USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico), 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), and 1 site in Asia (Singapore). Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

Followuson:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelipak
X: https://x.com/nelipak1953

NelipakMarketingContact:
Seán Egan
Director of Global Marketing Nelipak
+353-91-709-163
sean.egan@nelipak.com

PressContact:
Jordan Bouclin
SVM Public Relations 401-490-9700
jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.