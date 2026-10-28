

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Redeia Corporación SA (RE21.F, RED.MC), a Spanish operator of electricity and telecom infrastructure, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of EUR 410.3 million, higher than EUR 389.8 million in the same period last year. EBIT rose to EUR 627 million from last year's EUR 615.6 million.



EBITDA stood at EUR 1.001 billion as against the prior year's EUR 950.9 million. Revenue was EUR 1.312 billion, higher than EUR 1.218 billion in the previous year.



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