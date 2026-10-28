Four utility-scale projects have secured planning permission through the UK government's pipeline for large infrastructure projects in October, including a co-located plant expected to have 1.12 GW DC installed solar capacity. Great North Road Solar and Biodiversity Park and Frodsham Solar were both issued development consent orders (DCO) on Oct. 27, while Steeple Renewables Project and Green Hill Solar Farm were granted DCOs on Oct.9 and Oct. 8 respectively. Developed by Elements Green, Great North Road Solar will be one of the largest in the United Kingdom when commissioned at its site northwest ...

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