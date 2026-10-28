In a four-week trial with a North American lender, the AI agent reached 40% more borrowers than the human team. In the process, it secured payment commitments totalling nearly $1 million. The Berlin-based conversational AI company is expanding its offering to include sector-specific agents.

Synthflow, the Berlin-based voice AI provider, has launched Vector, a long horizon AI agent for consumer lenders that sees a loan application or an overdue account through to the finish, rather than stopping when the call ends.

Vector is Synthflow's first industry-specific agent. The company is expanding its portfolio to include agents designed for long-term use, complementing its general-purpose language automation solutions. The AI is trained for the detailed work of a single industry and judged on the results it delivers, rather than the number of calls it handles.

"AI that can answer the phone is now commonplace. What lenders actually need is an agent that owns the outcome. One that chases the missing payslip, remembers what a borrower said last week and keeps going until the loan is signed or the account is settled," said Hakob Astabatsyan, co-founder and CEO of Synthflow.

"General-purpose AI can't do that well because it doesn't know the rules of the job, or the context needed to deliver an outcome. Vector does. Financial services is just one example of an industry that can benefit hugely from long-horizon technology and early results prove this. Insurance, healthcare and retail will follow."

Over the past three years Synthflow has grown to more than 100 enterprise customers, including Batteries Plus, Freshworks and Thryv, and was named in Accel's Globalscape 100 AI and cloud companies to watch.

Most AI in lending today handles a single conversation and stops when the call ends. Vector is instead given an outcome to reach, such as accompanying an applicant from first contact to a decision or resolving a past-due balance, and keeps working until it gets there. It calls, texts and emails borrowers, remembers every previous interaction, follows up at the right moment and adapts its approach based on what it learns. When a decision legally requires a person, such as approving a payment plan outside of agreed limits, Vector hands it to a member of staff and carries on with everything else in the meantime.

Vector launches covering four key areas of lending:

Loan and mortgage applications. Guiding applicants through the process, chasing missing documents, and keeping the application moving so fewer are abandoned.

Guiding applicants through the process, chasing missing documents, and keeping the application moving so fewer are abandoned. Collections. Reaching borrowers who have fallen behind, agreeing on a way forward, and following up until the account is resolved.

Reaching borrowers who have fallen behind, agreeing on a way forward, and following up until the account is resolved. Refinancing. Identifying eligible borrowers and taking them through to a signed agreement.

Identifying eligible borrowers and taking them through to a signed agreement. Servicing. Handling routine requests without the borrower having to repeat themselves each time.

Because lending is heavily regulated, Vector checks before it acts. It will not call outside permitted hours, exceed contact limits or contact a borrower who has withdrawn consent, and it logs every call, disclosure and consent event so lenders can evidence their work to auditors and regulators.

The system is certified to SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, is designed to comply with GDPR, the EU AI Act and relevant federal and state regulations and can be hosted in the US, EU or private cloud.

Early results: 40% more borrowers reached

During a four-week deployment with a North American consumer lender, Vector reached the right borrower on 4.9% of attempts, compared with a human benchmark of 3.5%, an improvement of 40%. Nearly half of those conversations (49%) ended in a promise to pay, totalling almost $1m in committed payments, around double the average run rate before it introduced Vector.

Financial services is the first of several industries for which Synthflow is building dedicated agents, with insurance, healthcare and retail to follow. Each long-horizon agent will be trained on the real work of that industry and measured on the outcomes it delivers.

Vector is available now to consumer lenders in the US, South America, the UK and European Union. Lenders can start with a single use case, such as collections and expand from there.

More information at vector.synthflow.ai.

About Synthflow

Synthflow builds AI agents that take responsibility for business outcomes. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Berlin, the company works with 100+ enterprise customers and is backed by Accel, Singular and Atlantic Labs. Learn more at synthflow.ai.

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