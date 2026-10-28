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WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 12:05
124,60 Euro
-0,76 % -0,95
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,90126,3514:46
125,00125,9014:46
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited Demonstrates Environmental Progress Through Technology and Operational Efficiency

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / At Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited, environmental sustainability is increasingly connected to innovation, operational efficiency and smarter resource management.

The company's 2025 U.K. Sustainability Report highlights a 32% reduction in reported carbon emissions since 2019, representing approximately 800 metric tons of CO2 equivalent. The reduction covers Scope 1, Scope 2 and selected Scope 3 emissions categories within the company's U.K. Carbon Reduction Plan.

One example of this progress is the modernisation of the air conditioning system at Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited's Whiteley data centre. Following energy audits conducted under the U.K.'s Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), targeted equipment upgrades helped reduce the facility's energy consumption by 37% in 2025 compared with 2024.

The report also highlights progress in electricity procurement. In 2025, 54% of electricity was procured directly from renewable sources. Including U.K. grid-mix attribution, renewable electricity represented 76% of electricity used across U.K. sites.

These achievements demonstrate how targeted investments, technical expertise and operational improvements can support measurable environmental progress.

Explore the Leidos Innovations U.K. Limited 2025 Sustainability Report to learn more about these initiatives and their impact.

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leidos-innovations-u.k.-limited-demonstrates-environmental-progr-1243208

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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