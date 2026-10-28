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ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Royal Neighbors of America: Royal Neighbors Unveils Its 2026 Scholarship Recipients

2026 Royal Neighbors Scholars Making a Difference Across the Country

ROCK ISLAND, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Royal Neighbors of America, one of the nation's fastest growing life insurance organizations1 based in Rock Island, Ill., has proudly awarded 32 college scholarships to student members across the country as part of its longstanding commitment to provide Insurance with a Difference?.

Each recipient received a scholarship in recognition of their academic achievement, leadership, volunteer service, and commitment to creating positive change in their communities. To be considered, applicants must be Royal Neighbors Beneficial Members.

"This experience taught me that service is about heart, empathy, and showing up for others. It inspires me every day to give selflessly and lead by example," said Graci Tubbs, one of this year's scholarship recipients who is completing her degree at Florida Atlantic University.

Applicants were selected through a competitive process that includes personal essays on leadership, community service, and a commitment to personal growth. The program emphasizes purpose-driven education and real-world impact, aligning with Royal Neighbors' core mission.

"Our scholarship recipients represent the very best of what it means to be a Royal Neighbor. These are individuals who take action and make their communities stronger," said Amy Jones, Senior Director of Social Impact at Royal Neighbors. "When we invest in their education, we're not only helping them achieve their goals; we're helping amplify the positive impact they will have for years to come."

"Education opens doors, strengthens communities, and creates opportunities for future generations," said Zarifa Reynolds, CEO and President of Royal Neighbors. "We are honored to invest in these remarkable students whose commitment to service reflects the values that have guided our organization for more than 130 years."

2026 Royal Neighbors Scholarship Recipients

NameHome StateNameHome State
Colton AshleyIowaJustin LeeTexas
Jenna BeckerNevadaKammie LudwigIllinois
Peyton BolesMissouriNoah Martin*Colorado
Isabella ChambersSouth CarolinaRonald McClarySouth Carolina
Lydia DavisVirginiaGregory McCrayGeorgia
Olivia DonahueIowaNicole PateNew Jersey
Samiyah EnglishFloridaEmma PearsonIowa
Carmen GaasTexasAshley PouliotMinnesota
Scarlett GonsalvesCaliforniaEvan PouliotMinnesota
Skylar GreeneIllinoisJacob RoseWisconsin
Boston HodgesMississippiVerlane RubinaCalifornia
William HodgesMississippiOlivia SchuldIllinois
Evelyn HoustonTexasGraci TubbsFlorida
Yazard Jean PierreFloridaRandi TubbsFlorida
Ani JohnsonGeorgiaAbigail WilliamsColorado
Nina KuzichevWashington, DCDorothy YoungPennsylvania

*Fourth generation Royal Neighbors Member

Scholarship funds may be applied toward tuition, room and board, textbooks, or other education-related expenses. To learn more about the Royal Neighbors Scholarship Program, visit: royalneighbors.org/scholarships.

About Royal Neighbors of America

In 1895, nine founding women created a membership community. They were one of the first to make life insurance accessible to women. Now, 131 years later, Royal Neighbors remains committed to its mission of Insuring Lives, Supporting Women, and Serving Communities?. The organization's members, chapters, employees, and its independent agents across the country drive this mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropic programs, making social impact the cornerstone of their work.

Royal Neighbors members experience Insurance with a Difference? through tailored life insurance and annuity products, opportunities to give back in their communities, and access to member benefits that support financial and personal well-being.

Royal Neighbors holds an "A" (Excellent) rating from AM Best2 for financial strength and its ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. In 2025, Royal Neighbors received its ninth Great Place to Work certification. In 2026 Royal Neighbors was recognized by Forbes and Statista as a World's Best Insurance Company. For more information, visit royalneighbors.org.

  1. American National's Exit, Benefit Ratio Shifts, Avoidable Mortality & PRT Rulings. Life Annuity Specialist News Brief; April 3, 2025
  2. As of December 12, 2025, Royal Neighbors is rated A Excellent (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. For the latest Best's Credit Rating, access ambest.com.

Disclosure: Royal Neighbors of America (NAIC #57657), licensed in all states and the District of Columbia, except AL, AK, HI, LA, MA, NH, NY. Membership and qualification required, products and contractual provisions and limitations may vary by state. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Royal Neighbors of America. Not a deposit, intended to be held long-term.

Royal Neighbors Media Contact:
Marie Young, Director, Marketing & Communications
Marie.Young@royalneighbors.org
Office Line: (309) 732-8280
3BL2026-0004 Rev. 10-2026

Find more stories and multimedia from Royal Neighbors of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Royal Neighbors of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/royal-neighbors-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Royal Neighbors of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/royal-neighbors-unveils-its-2026-scholarship-recipients-1243210

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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