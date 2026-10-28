Ønskeskyen Danmark: Heidi Klum is Keeping Her Costume Under Wraps - but at GoWish They Already Know Who will be Knocking on Your Door this Halloween

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Long before the costumes hit the streets, the wishlists reveal the trends: Spider-Man is the most wished-for character costume on GoWish in both the US and the UK, but classic witches, vampires and fox tails are also high on the lists. With more than 10 million users and 100 million wishes created in the US this year alone, the Danish-founded social shopping phenomenon and wishlist app knows a thing or two about what people are hoping for.

Heidi Klum famously keeps her Halloween costume secret until the very last minute. For everyone else, GoWish can already spot the trends, and tell you which costumes will be among the most popular when trick-or-treaters hit the streets on October 31. One masked hero stands out this year: GoWish can now announce that Spider-Man is the most wished-for named character among its users in the US.

But Spider-Man won't be trick-or-treating alone. Classic horror is still going strong, with witches, vampires, ghosts and clowns among the most popular themes. Fox tails and wolf ears are also among the most wished-for Halloween items in the US.

"Halloween is one of the few times of year when people wish for something just for the fun of it. Whether it's a superhero, a fox or a good old vampire, it's about dressing up and having a laugh together", says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, CGO and co-founder of GoWish.

Spider-Man swings onto the wishlists

The timing is likely not a coincidence: The new Spider-Man movie opened in theaters this summer, and the web-slinger has swung straight from the big screen onto the wishlists of America - and the trend is picking up speed as Halloween approaches. More than half of all GoWish users who have wished for Spider-Man costumes over the past three months did so within the last month alone. More users wish for Spider-Man than for all other superheroes combined. In the UK, Marvel's electronic Spider-Man mask is the single most wished-for Halloween item on GoWish.

"With great power comes great popularity. Spider-Man has had quite the year, and it's fun to see him swing from the movie theater straight onto people's wishlists," says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, CGO and co-founder of GoWish.

Wish Signals, an early commerce indicator



The Halloween trends are based on what GoWish users in the US and UK have been adding to their wishlists over the past 30 to 90 days, offering a glimpse into what people are wishing for this Halloween. At GoWish, we call these insights Wish Signals. Unlike sales figures, which show what people have already bought, wishes show what people are hoping for next. And the signals are getting stronger: GoWish has now passed 10 million users in the US, which has become the Danish-founded company's largest market. On October 26, US users created their 100 millionth wish of the year. Worldwide, GoWish now has almost 20 million registered users.

"A wish is one of the earliest signs of what people want. People add their Halloween plans to their wishlists weeks before the big night, so we can see the trends before they show up in the shops and on the streets. This year it's clear: there will be a lot of Spider-Men out there", says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, CGO and co-founder of GoWish.

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About GoWish · GoWish is a global wishlist app and social shopping platform with millions of users worldwide. With best-in-class wishlist features and inspiring content, GoWish makes it easier to collect and share wishes, discover new products and find just the right gift. No duplicate gifts or unnecessary returns.

Contact · For further information, please contact us at press@gowish.com

SOURCE: Ønskeskyen Danmark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/heidi-klum-is-keeping-her-costume-under-wraps-but-at-gowish-they-already-know-1243212