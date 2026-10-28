Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) ("Genesis Goldfields" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Hill, a well-known and successful exploration geologist with 40 years of experience in the discovery, development and operation of orogenic gold deposits in Africa and the Americas, to its Board of Directors as Senior Technical Director, effective October 27, 2026.

Mr. Hill's 40-year career spans exploration through development and production on orogenic gold systems, much of it in Africa. With AngloGold Ashanti he held senior exploration, project development and mining operations roles across the continent's principal orogenic gold belts, including Geita in Tanzania, Sadiola, Yatela and Morila in Mali, and Mongbwalu and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He went on to lead AngloGold Ashanti's Greenfields Exploration in Brazil and Colombia and to work on the world-class orogenic deposits of Brazil's Iron Quadrangle, including Cuiabá, Lamego and Córrego do Sítio, and spent seven years supporting Jaguar Mining's asset portfolio. He has been directly involved in the discovery of several world-class gold and copper deposits in both greenfield and brownfield settings. Since 2017 he has been Principal Advisor at Exploration Outcomes Ltda, the exploration advisory firm he founded, which provides specialist technical support to listed exploration and mining companies in Africa, the Americas and Australia. Mr. Hill is fluent in Portuguese. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Economic Geology from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and a BAppSc in Applied Geology from the Queensland University of Technology, Australia, and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Mr. Hill most recently served as a director of Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC), which is advancing the Misisi orogenic gold project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. During his tenure on the board, Avanti raised over C$75 million in gross proceeds, including a recent C$51.75 million bought deal private placement to fund a 42,000-metre drill program and a maiden preliminary economic assessment at Misisi.

"I am very pleased to be joining Genesis Goldfields and to be back in the field in Africa, where I have spent much of my career with AngloGold Ashanti on some of the continent's largest orogenic gold systems," said Mr. Hill. "Angola is one of the last places on the continent where a district-scale gold licence can still be secured ahead of modern exploration. Ganda sits in the same kind of Precambrian shield setting that hosts those deposits, with structurally controlled quartz veining and a large artisanal footprint pointing to a primary source. It is exactly the kind of opportunity I have spent my career looking for, and the Company has the right team on the ground to explore it systematically. I look forward to working with Jeremy and the board as we build the programme."

Jeremy Prinsen, President and CEO, commented: "We are very happy to have Jonathan Hill on board. When the Company began this endeavour, we knew we needed a team member with extensive experience and connections on the African continent, a record of discovery, and fluency in Portuguese. Jon brings all of that, with a career spent on the orogenic gold belts of Tanzania, Mali and the DRC that produced some of Africa's largest mines. I first crossed paths with him while working with Avanti Gold on investor relations, and saw first-hand the technical rigour he brought to a board that recently funded a major African drill programme. His appointment as Senior Technical Director is a significant step for Genesis Goldfields as we advance Ganda."

Board Resignation

The Company also announces the resignation of Kelly Abbott from the Board of Directors, effective October 27, 2026. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Abbott for his contributions and dedicated service, and wishes him great success in his future endeavours.

Qualified Person

Jonathan (Jon) Hill, FAusIMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Genesis Goldfields Corp.

Genesis Goldfields Corp. (CSE: GGF) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K0) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on Angola. Its flagship asset is the district-scale Ganda Gold Project, a 786 km² gold prospecting licence spanning the Provinces of Huambo, Benguela and Huíla in central-western Angola, held by GOLDANGO - Mineração, Lda. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Orenoxe Holdings Corp., the Company holds the right to acquire, by staged earn-in, up to a 70% interest in GOLDANGO, with an option to increase its interest to 90%. The Company is carrying out systematic exploration on the Ganda Project with the aim of opening a new gold district in one of the least-explored gold jurisdictions in Africa.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Hill to the Company, the Company's exploration plans at the Ganda Gold Project and the Company's ability to earn its interest in GOLDANGO. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company will be able to finance its planned exploration, that required permits, approvals and site access will be obtained and maintained, that key personnel will remain available, and that the Company will satisfy its earn-in obligations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks of operating in Angola and other foreign jurisdictions (political, regulatory, permitting, title, taxation and currency risks); the risk that the Company does not incur the exploration expenditures required under the earn-in within the required period and forfeits its interest in the Ganda Gold Project; uncertainty as to the results of exploration; and the availability of financing on acceptable terms. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321411