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WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 15:37
825,20 Euro
+0,86 % +7,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
823,60825,0015:40
823,40824,6015:40
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 14:48 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Equilend's 1Source DLT Adds Goldman Sachs

Equilend's 1Source DLT Adds Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs joins BNY and National Bank of Canada on securities finance distributed ledger technology platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equilend, the global financial technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, today announced that Goldman Sachs is utilizing Equilend 1Source, the distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform that increases efficiency, reduces breaks, and eliminates reconciliations in securities finance.

Goldman Sachs joins BNY and National Bank of Canada on 1Source. The two large securities lenders previously announced that they had begun transmitting live transactions onto the 1Source ledger last October.

1Source is transforming global securities finance workflows by establishing a single, golden source of truth for securities lending and financing transactions. The DLT-based platform was developed by Equilend with input and collaboration from a group of leading market participants to improve costs, automation, and overall efficiency in the market. 1Source directly improves users' P&L by eliminating accrual errors, reducing third-party comparison fees, and improving settlement rates.

Additional counterparties are also in the process of adopting Equilend's 1Source, which will benefit all members of the platform as inefficient reconciliation processes and transaction breaks are reduced.

"We are excited to welcome Goldman Sachs, one of the industry's largest borrowers, onto the 1Source platform," said Rich Grossi, CEO of Equilend. "Their involvement will drive greater platform benefit by reducing costs and increasing operational efficiency across the community of participants."

According to third-party estimates, Equilend's 1Source has the potential to save industry participants hundreds of millions of dollars through greater operational efficiency, optimized costs and resources, and improved profitability.

About Equilend

Equilend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Equilend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation, with more than $55 trillion in notional transactions on its platform. Equilend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and India.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

Media Contact:

media@equilend.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equilends-1source-dlt-adds-goldman-sachs-302922238.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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