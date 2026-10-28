Griffith Foods: Meet Terova Farmer 001

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Gurijala Sarath, Terova's First Farmer

Gurijala Sarath lives in Gopinenipalem where he grows 27 acres of chilis, cotton, and paddy. He signed up to grow chili for TEROVA in 2014 as the first farmer in TEROVA's chili program and is still a proud supplier today. The most significant benefit for famers like Sarath is economic - they are paid as soon as the dried chilis are accepted and given market price plus a premium for implementing sustainable practices that are certified by Rainforest Alliance /UEBT. TEROVA's prompt payment and annual purchase from the farmers helps them reinvest in their farms and support their families.

Sarath's experience during the past 12 years is an example of how TEROVA works with farmers to promote economic stability. Sarath started with 5 acres of land and through training, incorporated regenerative farming practices such as cover crops. Other benefits include:

Comprehensive Training: Farmers receive guidance to boost yields and ensure their crops meet export standards, unlocking access to better prices. Regenerative farming training includes integrated pest management (IPM) that uses colored sticky sheets on posts throughout the field to attract insect pests and trap them, helping the farmer know quickly when they have a pest issue and reducing the number of pests in a non-chemical way.

Farmers receive guidance to boost yields and ensure their crops meet export standards, unlocking access to better prices. Regenerative farming training includes integrated pest management (IPM) that uses colored sticky sheets on posts throughout the field to attract insect pests and trap them, helping the farmer know quickly when they have a pest issue and reducing the number of pests in a non-chemical way. Essential Materials: IPM tools, personal protective equipment (PPE), and drying nets are supplied to support safe and effective farming. Drying nets help the farmer reduce loss of chili during the drying process and prevent rocks or other foreign materials from being introduced into the crop.

IPM tools, personal protective equipment (PPE), and drying nets are supplied to support safe and effective farming. Drying nets help the farmer reduce loss of chili during the drying process and prevent rocks or other foreign materials from being introduced into the crop. Reliable Storage and Transport: TEROVA manages logistics, including cold storage and quality testing, to maintain product integrity and maximize value.

TEROVA manages logistics, including cold storage and quality testing, to maintain product integrity and maximize value. Prompt, Fair Payment: Farmers are paid on time-typically within 21 days-at market price plus a premium, with all transactions transparently documented.

Farmers are paid on time-typically within 21 days-at market price plus a premium, with all transactions transparently documented. Ongoing Field Support: There are dedicated field teams visit every 10 days on average, monitoring crops, identifying pests, and offering agronomic advice.

Now, TEROVA is working closely with the Griffith Foods regenerative agriculture team to implement more regenerative practices into the farmer's education program. The current regenerative practices include no and low-till, cover crops, and pesticide management, with farmers selecting which practices to implement based on their knowledge of the land and crops.

At the 2025 Terova farmer awards, Sarath won Best Sustainability Award, highlighting his success in the program. Terova's model demonstrates that responsible sourcing can deliver value for everyone involved. By investing in farmer training, fair compensation, and community wellbeing, Terova not only ensures a reliable supply of high-quality spices but also fosters resilient, thriving agricultural communities.

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About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail.

Find more stories and multimedia from Griffith Foods at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/meet-terova-farmer-001-1243213