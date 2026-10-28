Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2026 Results

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the "Company," "we" or "our"), the parent company of Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced preliminary results today for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.For best viewing results, please view this release in Portable Document Format (PDF) on our website, https://ir.capfed.com . Additionally, our quarterly investor presentation can also be found on our website at https://ir.capfed.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

The Company ended the current quarter with total assets of $9.67 billion and stockholders' equity of $1.01 billion and reported net income for the quarter of $22.4 million. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $86.4 million, up from $68.0 million for fiscal year 2025. This marks our ninth consecutive quarter of net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion. For the quarter, net interest income increased $1.3 million to $54.8 million, and net interest margin increased eight basis points to 2.39%, each due primarily to the continued growth in the higher-yielding commercial loan portfolio.

The continued remix of our assets and the strong earnings performance are the direct result of disciplined execution of our strategic banking initiatives. Executing on these initiatives during the current quarter allowed us to grow our commercial loan portfolio by $111.8 million, bringing the total outstanding balance to $2.58 billion at September 30, 2026, up from $2.12 billion at September 30, 2025. We continue to increase our commercial loan portfolio primarily by redeploying funds received from the repayment of single-family loans not utilized to replace originations in our local markets. Deposits grew $267.7 million during fiscal year 2026, primarily in retail deposits while the balance of our borrowings decreased $335.3 million, reflecting a significant remixing of our funding base. In addition, our commitment to share repurchases continued with the purchase of 2,512,196 shares for $21.7 million between July 1, 2026 and October 23, 2026.

John Dicus, CEO, stated, "Our fiscal year 2026 results reflect continued success in executing our strategic initiatives and the investments we have made in our people, technology and products. These investments have expanded our capabilities across all lines of business, allowing us to offer a broader range of products and services to our consumer and commercial clients, while also enhancing our trust and wealth management offerings. Our solid financial results and continued strong capital position are a direct result of ongoing commitment to our corporate strategies. These benefit our stockholders by enabling the payment of dividends, including a special dividend paid in January 2026, repurchases of our stock and a higher tangible book value per share. We expect that dividends and repurchases will continue."

Highlights for the current quarter include:

net income of $22.4 million;

net interest margin was 2.39%, an increase from 2.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (the "prior quarter");

basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.18;

an efficiency ratio of 53.79%;

an operating expense ratio of 1.35%;

cash dividends paid of $10.5 million, or $0.085 per share, and

repurchased 1,684,276 shares of common stock at an average price of $8.74 per share.

on October 27, 2026, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on November 20, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 balance sheet highlights include:

total assets of $9.67 billion at September 30, 2026;

tangible book value per share of $8.02 at September 30, 2026, an increase of $0.17 since September 30, 2025;

commercial loan growth of $468.8 million, or 22.2% since September 30, 2025;

commercial deposit growth of $13.1 million, or 2.6% since September 30, 2025;

distributions of $112.0 million from the Bank to the Company during fiscal year 2026; and

cash dividends paid of $0.38 per share.

Billy Skrobacz, Jr., President, stated, "We have been building on the foundation laid in previous years to transform Capitol Federal into a fully integrated commercial bank providing products and services to all of our customer segments. Strategically, we are remixing our balance sheet and finding efficiencies in our operations while scaling our commercial capabilities and delivering exceptional customer service. We now provide retail, commercial, trust and wealth, private banking, and insurance customers with all of their financial services needs under one umbrella. We look forward to continued growth in the next fiscal year."

Strategic Banking Initiatives

As a full-service bank, we remain focused on broadening our product and service offerings, expanding our customer base, and enhancing the overall customer experience, through investments in technology, tactical talent acquisitions, effective marketing, enhanced internal monitoring of performance measures, and disciplined execution as we launch new services and products. Our marketing and business development efforts are strengthening and expanding our customer relationships. Our experienced and well-connected commercial bankers and trust and wealth advisors continue to identify and on-board new customer groups. Our treasury management product suite allows us to deliver best-in-class service to new and existing customers. We customize solutions using our broad product suite, advanced digital platforms and sophisticated cash management tools as we leverage our centralized organizational structure to respond quickly to our customers' needs and desires.

Commercial Lending. Commercial loans continue to grow as a percentage of our total loan portfolio, comprising 31% of the portfolio at September 30, 2026, compared to 26% at September 30, 2025. We continue to bring new commercial relationships into our portfolio, many with strong local connections. As we do this, we maintain strong credit quality through disciplined underwriting, ongoing credit administration and close monitoring of concentration levels by collateral type, geographic location and borrowing relationship.

We continue to leverage loan pricing and profitability software that provides insights on lending opportunities based on the full customer banking relationship and market intelligence regarding competitor pricing. As a result, we profitably compete with other financial institutions both inside and outside our market areas, leading, in part, to the growth in our commercial lending portfolio.

Treasury Management. The Bank's competitive suite of treasury management products is supported by an experienced team of treasury management officers. This team focuses on serving the deposit and cash management needs of commercial customers, growing this line of business through the acquisition of new customers located in our local market areas, and those we lend to outside these areas.

Our team of business development officers is tasked with growing the deposit base within the small business customer segment and providing product offerings specifically designed for these customers. Treasury management officers and business development officers often establish deposit relationships with new customers independent of a lending relationship. This is a focus area for our sales teams as the Bank diversifies funding sources and seeks to increase fee revenue tied to depository accounts.

In fiscal year 2027, we plan to add cash concentration services and new mobile features, and continue pursuing growth in our recently launched corporate card and lockbox products.

Digital Banking. We invest in digital banking to better serve our existing customers and attract new customers. As customers increasingly demand better digital experiences from a bank they can trust, we believe that we are well positioned to compete with fintech providers and other financial institutions because of the breadth of our product offerings, advanced digital platforms, and quality personal service.

During the current quarter, we (1) completed development that brings both self-directed and automated investing capabilities into True Blue Online®, providing customers with an investment experience directly connected to their checking or savings account and (2) completed development of new debit card management software for True Blue Online®, continuing to improve self-service debit card management capabilities. We expect both of these features to be launched in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 with full availability to all customers in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.

In fiscal year 2027, we have planned initiatives for a new mobile experience for youth banking with parental spending controls, improved onboarding workflows to make it easier to open an account with the Bank, and additional digital servicing features that allow customers to complete more account maintenance activities online.

Wealth Management. Building on our strategic investments in wealth management and private banking, we are making meaningful progress toward implementing customer-facing tools that advance our long-term growth objectives. We have enhanced our trust and financial advisory platform, including improvements to processes, technology, and service delivery that are expected to strengthen both the client and advisor experience. This transformation is expected to be fully implemented by the second quarter of fiscal year 2027.

In private banking, we have deepened relationships with high-net-worth households, business owners, and commercial clients through the onboarding of new relationships that include a combination of wealth management assets, deposits, and lending opportunities. Our focus on delivering coordinated banking, lending, and wealth management solutions has enhanced client engagement and expanded opportunities across multiple lines of business.

We also have increased referral activity between the wealth management, retail banking, and commercial banking teams. These collaborative efforts have led to the identification of opportunities to serve clients more comprehensively and support the Bank's strategy of growing fee-based revenue while deepening core customer relationships. These factors have contributed to strong new client acquisition and asset growth.

The progress achieved this quarter demonstrates continued momentum in building a scalable wealth management and private banking model that we believe will generate sustainable revenue growth, improve operating efficiency, and enhance stockholder value over time.

Stockholder Value. The intended result of our strategic initiatives is to deliver long-term sustainable stockholder value. As part of our historically robust and disciplined approach to capital management, we continue to generate returns to stockholders through earnings, dividend payments and share repurchases. Total dividends paid during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $10.5 million, or $0.085 per share. During the year ended September 30, 2026, the Company paid dividends totaling $48.0 million, or $0.380 per share. We repurchased 8,054,222 shares for $60.6 million during the current fiscal year. Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased an additional 827,920 shares for $7.0 million through October 23, 2026. Since converting to a fully public company in December 2010 through September 30, 2026, we have returned $2.11 billion to stockholders through $1.61 billion in cash dividends and $500.6 million in share repurchases. For fiscal year 2027, it is the intention of the Board of Directors to continue the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share and to seek further opportunities for value-enhancing share repurchases. At September 30, 2026, at the holding company level, the Company had $22.1 million in cash on deposit at the Bank.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized net income of $22.4 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $23.6 million, or $0.19 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The decrease in net income was due primarily to higher non-interest expenses and a decrease in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. The net interest margin increased eight basis points, from 2.31% for the prior quarter to 2.39% for the current quarter, due primarily to continued growth in the higher yielding commercial loan portfolio.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Three Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2026

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:







Loans receivable $ 93,070

$ 90,566

$ 2,504

2.8 % Mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") 10,242

10,747

(505)

(4.7) Cash and cash equivalents 1,173

1,988

(815)

(41.0) Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka ("FHLB") stock 1,718

1,767

(49)

(2.8) Investment securities 51

51

-

- Total interest and dividend income $ 106,254

$ 105,119

$ 1,135

1.1

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due to continued growth in the commercial loan portfolio, as a significant portion of the cash flows from the one- to four-family loan portfolio continue to be redirected into the higher yielding commercial loan portfolio, along with an increase in the average yield on the one- to four-family loan portfolio. The decrease in interest income on cash and cash equivalents was due to a decrease in the average balance of cash compared to the prior quarter.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Three Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2026

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



INTEREST EXPENSE:













Deposits $ 36,167

$ 36,275

$ (108)

(0.3) % Borrowings 15,258

15,361

(103)

(0.7) Total interest expense $ 51,425

$ 51,636

$ (211)

(0.4)

The decrease in interest expense on deposits was due primarily to a decrease in the average cost and average balance of retail certificates of deposit ("CDs"), offset by an increase in the average balance of high yield savings accounts. The reduction in the average cost of retail CDs was due to existing higher rate CDs renewing at lower rates as the Bank selectively changed rates on term CDs while retaining approximately 82% of CD renewals. Interest expense on borrowings decreased compared to the prior quarter due to continued repayments on amortizing FHLB advances, along with the full quarter impact of $50.0 million of FHLB borrowings that matured during the prior quarter and were not replaced.

Provision for Credit Losses

No provision for credit losses was recorded during the current quarter, as the increase in provision for credit losses associated with off-balance sheet credit exposures was offset by a release of provision for credit losses associated with the allowance for credit losses ("ACL"), due primarily to a more favorable forecast for some of the commercial-related economic indices, primarily commercial real estate price indices. The Company recorded a release of provision for credit losses of $433 thousand during the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Three Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2026

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



NON-INTEREST INCOME:











Deposit service fees $ 2,927

$ 2,987

$ (60)

(2.0) % Income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 1,526

1,856

(330)

(17.8) Insurance commissions 749

838

(89)

(10.6) Other non-interest income 832

987

(155)

(15.7) Total non-interest income $ 6,034

$ 6,668

$ (634)

(9.5)

The decrease in income from BOLI was due primarily to death benefits received in the prior quarter with no such benefits in the current quarter. The decrease in other non-interest income was due primarily to decreases in brokerage and trust fee income and insurance commissions, reflecting fewer one-time fees related to account closures and distributions in the prior quarter as we transition service providers, while recurring fee revenue remained strong.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Three Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2026

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:











Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,048

$ 16,858

$ 190

1.1 % Information technology and related expense 5,721

4,787

934

19.5 Occupancy, net 3,333

3,372

(39)

(1.2) Professional and other services 1,706

1,501

205

13.7 Advertising and promotional 1,468

1,365

103

7.5 Federal insurance premium 1,096

1,103

(7)

(0.6) Deposit and loan transaction costs 716

631

85

13.5 Office supplies and related expense 440

442

(2)

(0.5) Other non-interest expense 1,208

1,283

(75)

(5.8) Total non-interest expense $ 32,736

$ 31,342

$ 1,394

4.4

The increase in information technology and related expense was driven primarily by credits and reimbursements from a vendor in the prior quarter related to contractual and service fulfillment matters. The increase in professional and other services was due primarily to increased consulting and controls testing services during the quarter.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.79% for the current quarter compared to 52.10% for the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. A higher value generally indicates that it is costing the financial institution more money to generate revenue. The Company's operating expense ratio (annualized) for the current quarter was 1.35%, compared to 1.29% for the prior quarter. The operating expense ratio is a measure of a financial institution's total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, providing insight into how efficiently the Company is managing its expenses in relation to its assets and does not take into consideration changes in interest rates. The operating expense ratio was higher in the current quarter due to higher non-interest expense.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.



For the Three Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2026

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



Income before income tax expense $ 28,127

$ 29,242

$ (1,115)

(3.8) % Income tax expense 5,751

5,672

79

1.4 Net income $ 22,376

$ 23,570

$ (1,194)

(5.1)















Effective tax rate 20.4 %

19.4 %









The increase in income tax expense and the effective tax rate was due primarily to a true-up of the estimates utilized in prior fiscal year State of Kansas tax return based on updated information and refinements to the related tax calculation during the current quarter. The true-up increased income tax expense and caused the effective tax rate to increase notwithstanding the decrease in income before income tax expense.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

The Company recognized net income of $86.4 million, or $0.69 per share, for the current year, compared to net income of $68.0 million, or $0.52 per share for the prior year. The increase in net income was due mainly to higher net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense and income tax expense. The net interest margin increased 32 basis points, from 1.96% for the prior year to 2.28% for the current year. The increase in net interest margin was due mainly to growth in the higher yielding commercial loan portfolio, along with a decrease in the average balance of borrowings and the average cost of CDs, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of deposits, mainly high yield savings accounts.

Interest and Dividend Income

The following table presents the components of interest and dividend income for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Year Ended









September 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2025

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:











Loans receivable $ 362,751

$ 332,518

$ 30,233

9.1 % MBS 43,183

46,259

(3,076)

(6.6) Cash and cash equivalents 8,408

8,368

40

0.5 FHLB stock 7,375

8,997

(1,622)

(18.0) Investment securities 205

3,377

(3,172)

(93.9) Total interest and dividend income $ 421,922

$ 399,519

$ 22,403

5.6

The increase in interest income on loans receivable was due primarily to commercial loan growth, as cash flows from the one- to four-family loan portfolio continued to be redirected into the higher yielding commercial loan portfolio. The decrease in FHLB stock dividend income was due primarily to a reduction in the balance of FHLB stock resulting from paying off maturing FHLB borrowings between periods and repayments on amortizing FHLB borrowings, which reduced the Bank's required FHLB stock holdings. The decrease in interest income on investment securities was due primarily to a lower average balance, caused mainly by repayments and securities that were called or matured between periods and were not replaced in their entirety.

Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of interest expense for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Year Ended









September 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2025

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



INTEREST EXPENSE:











Deposits $ 146,241

$ 146,262

$ (21)

- % Borrowings 63,786

72,946

(9,160)

(12.6) Total interest expense $ 210,027

$ 219,208

$ (9,181)

(4.2)

Interest expense on deposits was relatively unchanged compared to the prior year as a decrease in the average cost of CDs, caused by existing higher rate retail CDs renewing at lower rates, was offset by an increase in the average balance of high yield savings accounts. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was due primarily to a decrease in the average balance of borrowings resulting from FHLB borrowings that matured between periods and were not renewed, the restructuring of certain borrowings during the year, and continued repayments on amortizing FHLB advances. Cash flows from the increase in the deposit portfolio and excess operating cash were used to pay off maturing FHLB borrowings and repay amortizing FHLB advances.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million during the current year compared to a provision for credit losses of $745 thousand for the prior year. The provision for credit losses in the current year was due primarily to establishing a $4.0 million specific valuation allowance related to a nonaccrual commercial lending relationship, along with commercial loan and commitment growth, partially offset by improvement between periods in some of the commercial-related forecasted economic indices and an update to the ACL model's regression analyses.

Non-Interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Year Ended









September 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2025

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



NON-INTEREST INCOME:











Deposit service fees $ 11,476

$ 11,043

$ 433

3.9 % Income from BOLI 5,498

3,067

2,431

79.3 Insurance commissions 2,888

3,605

(717)

(19.9) Other non-interest income 3,778

3,010

768

25.5 Total non-interest income $ 23,640

$ 20,725

$ 2,915

14.1

Income from BOLI was higher in the current year due primarily to $45.0 million in new BOLI policies being purchased during the current year, along with an increase in the crediting rate as a result of updates to certain policies that were executed in the second half of the prior year. Insurance commissions were lower compared to the prior year due primarily to contingent commissions received versus accrued in the current year compared to the prior year. Other non-interest income was higher in the current year due mainly to increased commercial loan fee activity and growth in the trust and brokerage business.

Non-Interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent.



For the Year Ended









September 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2025

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:











Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,481

$ 60,383

$ 5,098

8.4 % Information technology and related expense 21,067

19,690

1,377

7.0 Occupancy, net 13,420

13,397

23

0.2 Professional and other services 6,575

5,433

1,142

21.0 Advertising and promotional 4,534

4,950

(416)

(8.4) Federal insurance premium 4,420

4,319

101

2.3 Deposit and loan transaction costs 2,831

2,843

(12)

(0.4) Office supplies and related expense 1,874

1,696

178

10.5 Other non-interest expense 4,626

4,559

67

1.5 Total non-interest expense $ 124,828

$ 117,270

$ 7,558

6.4

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was mainly attributable to an increase in full-time equivalent employees between periods, merit increases and salary adjustments to remain market competitive, as well as increased incentive compensation. The increase in information technology and related expense was due primarily to an increase in software licensing expense as a result of new agreements and applications that were implemented, along with annual increases in costs of existing agreements, partially offset by a vendor credit applied in the current year. The increase in professional and other services was due primarily to new relationships with outside service providers and additional services provided by current providers.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 53.00% for the current year compared to 58.33% for the prior year. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was due primarily to higher net interest income compared to the prior year, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. The Company's operating expense ratio for the current year was 1.28% compared to 1.22% for the prior year. The operating expense ratio was higher in the current year due mainly to higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher average asset balances compared to the prior year.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents pretax income, income tax expense, and net income for the periods presented, along with the change measured in dollars and percent and the effective tax rate.



For the Year Ended









September 30,

Change Expressed in:

2026

2025

Dollars

Percent

(Dollars in thousands)



Income before income tax expense $ 107,662

$ 83,021

$ 24,641

29.7 % Income tax expense 21,264

14,996

6,268

41.8 Net income $ 86,398

$ 68,025

$ 18,373

27.0















Effective tax rate 19.8 %

18.1 %









Income tax expense was higher in the current year due primarily to higher pretax income. The effective tax rate was higher in the current year due primarily to a reduction of the effective tax rate in Kansas for the prior year that was not repeated in the current year. Additionally, the Bank continued to benefit from low-income housing tax credits, which reduced the tax rate.

Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

The near-term outlook for commercial loan balances is an increase of approximately a 17%, with overall total loans receivable, net, anticipated to increase by approximately 2.5% for fiscal year 2027. Deposits are anticipated to grow 6.2% during fiscal year 2027, helping to support our loan growth and liquidity levels. The effective tax rate for fiscal year 2027 is anticipated to range between 20.0% and 21.0%. As the Company realizes the benefits of executing on its initiatives, it is likely the Company will exceed $10 billion in total assets in the coming fiscal years.

Salary and employee benefit expense is anticipated to increase approximately 4.8% in fiscal year 2027 from the fiscal year 2026 level due to the expected hiring of additional professionals, merit increases, continued staff compensation alignment with market compensation levels, and the impact of the first full year of compensation for recently hired staff. Occupancy expense is anticipated to increase 7.4% in fiscal year 2027 from fiscal year 2026, primarily due to improvement projects on several large facilities expected to be completed during the current fiscal year 2027. Information technology expense is anticipated to increase during fiscal year 2027 approximately 22.4% from fiscal year 2026 due to recognizing full year amortization of software licenses and annual cost escalation, hardware implemented or placed into service in fiscal years 2026 and 2027 on which we did not record depreciation in fiscal year 2026, project implementation delays to fiscal year 2027, along with several new initiatives including a customer relationship management system. Overall, non-interest expense is projected to increase 7% in fiscal year 2027 from fiscal year 2026.

Management anticipates the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System will continue to increase rates during our 2027 fiscal year, which will put pressure on deposit costs. Management also anticipates that rising rates will result in an increase in loan yields as new loans are booked, existing loans reprice to higher rates, and commercial loans replace 1-4 family residential loans in the portfolio.

Financial Condition as of September 30, 2026

The following table summarizes the Company's financial condition at the dates indicated.











Annualized





Annualized

September 30,

June 30,

Percent

September 30,

Percent

2026

2026

Change

2025

Change

(Dollars and shares in thousands) Total assets $ 9,674,800

$ 9,662,184

0.5 %

$ 9,778,701

(1.1) % Available-for-sale ("AFS") securities 734,814

783,559

(24.9)

867,216

(15.3) Loans receivable, net 8,198,826

8,166,762

1.6

8,111,961

1.1 Deposits 6,859,169

6,850,705

0.5

6,591,448

4.1 Borrowings 1,615,443

1,636,246

(5.1)

1,950,770

(17.2) Stockholders' equity 1,006,124

1,021,320

(6.0)

1,047,677

(4.0) Equity to total assets at end of period 10.4 %

10.6 %





10.7 %



Tangible book value per share $ 8.02

$ 8.04

(1.0)

$ 7.85

2.2 Average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding 122,729

124,009

(4.1)

129,874

(5.5)

Comparison to June 30, 2026

The loan portfolio increased $32.1 million during the current quarter due to commercial loan growth of $111.8 million, or an 18% annualized increase, mainly in the commercial real estate portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $79.4 million in the one- to four-family loan portfolio. It is expected that a significant portion of repayments from our one- to four-family loan portfolio will continue to be directed toward supporting commercial loan growth. Maintaining strong credit quality remains a top priority as we expand our commercial loan portfolio. The weighted average debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") for commercial loan originations and participations during the current quarter was 2.43x and the weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") for commercial real estate and construction loan originations and participations was 62%. The weighted average DSCR and LTV for our commercial real estate and construction loan portfolios was 1.78x and 63%, respectively, at September 30, 2026.

Deposits increased $8.5 million during the current quarter, as an increase in high yield savings accounts was partially offset by decreases in retail money market accounts, commercial checking accounts, and CDs. Borrowings decreased $20.8 million from June 30, 2026, due to principal repayments made on the Bank's amortizing FHLB advances. Management estimates that the Bank had $4.40 billion in liquidity available at September 30, 2026, based on the Bank's blanket collateral agreement with FHLB, available brokered and public unit deposit capacity, unencumbered securities, and cash and cash equivalent balances. The balance of AFS securities decreased $48.7 million due to principal repayments and the change in market value to an unrealized loss as a result of an increase in market interest rates. Stockholders' equity decreased $15.2 million during the current quarter, due primarily to share repurchases, a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") associated with AFS securities, and dividend payments.

Comparison to September 30, 2025

The loan portfolio increased $86.9 million from September 30, 2025, which was attributable to a $468.8 million increase in commercial loans, offset by a $381.8 million decrease in one- to four-family loans, as the Bank continued to redirect cash flows from the one- to four-family loan portfolio to the commercial loan portfolio. The growth in the commercial loan portfolio was primarily in commercial real estate loans. The weighted average DSCR for commercial loan originations/participations during the year ended September 30, 2026 was 2.30x and the weighted average LTV for commercial real estate and construction loan originations/participations was 67%.

Deposits increased $267.7 million from September 30, 2025 due mainly to an increase in high yield savings accounts, retail checking, and commercial checking, partially offset by a decrease in CDs. Management remains focused on growing commercial relationships and deposits. During the year ended September 30, 2026, commercial non-interest-bearing deposits increased $32.3 million, or 16.9%. Borrowings decreased $335.3 million during the current year due primarily to the maturity of $250.0 million of borrowings that were not replaced, along with principal repayments made on the Bank's amortizing FHLB advances.

The following table summarizes loan originations and participations, deposit activity, and borrowing activity, along with certain related weighted average rates, during the periods indicated. The new borrowings during the current period relate to advances that matured and were renewed during the current quarter. New borrowings in the prior quarter periods represent maturing advances that were prepaid and renewed to lower rates. All new borrowings are also reflected in the maturities and repayments line.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Loan activity













Originations and participations











One- to four-family and consumer













Originated $ 135,698

6.45 %

$ 428,397

6.31 % Purchased -

-

-

-















Commercial













Originated 377,603

6.21

994,626

6.33 Participations 13,079

6.11

117,100

6.35

$ 526,380

6.27

$ 1,540,123

6.33















Repayments













One- to four-family and consumer (208,462)





(794,845)



Commercial (122,933)





(459,423)





$ (331,395)





$ (1,254,268)



















Deposit activity













Retail non-maturity deposits $ 31,243





$ 379,686



Commercial non-maturity deposits (9,158)





24,844



Retail/Commercial certificates of deposit (5,963)





(74,354)



















Borrowing activity













Maturities and repayments (196,169)

3.77

(934,673)

3.39 New borrowings 175,000

3.93

600,000

3.83

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity totaled $1.01 billion at September 30, 2026. Consistent with our goal to operate a sound and profitable financial organization that delivers long-term stockholder value, we actively seek to maintain a well-capitalized status for the Bank in accordance with regulatory standards. As of September 30, 2026, all of the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the well-capitalized requirements, and the Bank exceeded internal policy thresholds for sensitivity to changes in interest rates. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's CBLR was 9.5%. Excluding the impact of federal tax credits, the Bank's CBLR would have been 9.8% as of September 30, 2026.

During the year ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 8,054,222 shares of common stock at an average price of $7.53 per share, or $60.6 million in total. From October 1, 2026 through October 23, 2026, the Company repurchased an additional 827,920 shares of common stock at an average price of $8.45 per share, or $7.0 million in total. The Company intends to continue to repurchase stock from time to time depending upon market conditions, available liquidity, and other factors. Although our existing repurchase plans have no expiration date, we are required to annually seek the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's ("FRB'") non-objection for the remaining buyback amount. The Company has received non-objection from the FRB for an additional $75.0 million of stock repurchase authority to begin at the completion of the current plan (which had $10.5 million remaining authorized as of September 30, 2026).

During the year ended September 30, 2026, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $48.0 million, or $0.380 per share, which consisted of a $0.040 per share special cash dividend paid in January 2026 and four regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.085 per share, totaling $0.340 per share for the quarterly cash dividends. On October 27, 2026, the Company announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, or approximately $10.3 million, payable on November 20, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2026. The special cash dividend paid in January 2026, in addition to the Company's history of regular quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases, demonstrates the Company's multi-channel focus on delivering stockholder value through disciplined capital allocation that balances investments in the future of the Company with incremental opportunities to return capital to stockholders. Dividend payments depend upon a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations, regulatory capital compliance, regulatory limitations on the Bank's ability to make capital distributions to the Company, the Bank's current tax earnings and accumulated earnings and profits, and the amount of cash at the holding company level.

The Board of Directors continues to evaluate various alternatives for capital allocation to enhance stockholder value, including the repurchase of stock, the payment of additional cash dividends, or retaining earnings to support future growth. Since converting to a fully public company in December 2010 through September 30, 2026, we have returned $2.11 billion in capital to stockholders through dividends totaling $1.61 billion and stock repurchases totaling $500.6 million. This is supported by our holistic approach to managing the balance sheet through continuous modeling of the Bank's performance, risk management, our commitment to credit quality and periodic stress testing.

At September 30, 2026, at the holding company level, the Company had $22.1 million in cash on deposit at the Bank. During the year ended September 30, 2026, the Bank distributed $112.0 million from the Bank to the Company. Earnings distributions from the Bank to the Company will be limited to the extent necessary to prevent the Bank from re-entering a negative accumulated earnings and profit position and having to pay the pre-1988 bad debt recapture tax on earnings moved from the Bank to the Company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total to net shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026. As of October 23, 2026, total shares outstanding were 123,413,063.

Total shares outstanding 124,240,983 Less unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares and unvested restricted stock (2,511,458) Net shares outstanding 121,729,525

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. News and other information about the Company can be found at the Bank's website, http://www.capfed.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed herein may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: changes in policies or the application or interpretation of laws and regulations by regulatory agencies and tax authorities; other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; fluctuations in interest rates and the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve action or otherwise; changes to existing trade policies that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor or depositor sentiment; demand for loans in the Company's market areas; the future earnings and capital levels of the Bank and the impact of potential pre-1988 bad debt recapture, which could affect the ability of the Company to pay dividends in accordance with its dividend policies; competition; and other risks detailed from time to time in documents filed or furnished by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2026

2026

2025 ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents (includes interest-earning deposits of $132,174,

$118,155 and $229,566) $ 150,292

$ 136,098

$ 252,443 AFS securities, at estimated fair value (amortized cost of $743,636, $774,757

and $847,369) 734,814

783,559

867,216 Loans receivable, net (ACL of $25,999, $26,103 and $24,039) 8,198,826

8,166,762

8,111,961 FHLB stock, at cost 75,113

76,115

90,662 Premises and equipment, net 88,648

88,461

89,314 Income taxes receivable, net -

747

220 Deferred federal income tax assets, net 26,222

22,711

23,826 Other assets 400,885

387,731

343,059 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,674,800

$ 9,662,184

$ 9,778,701











LIABILITIES:









Deposits $ 6,859,169

$ 6,850,705

$ 6,591,448 Borrowings 1,615,443

1,636,246

1,950,770 Advances by borrowers 67,150

40,594

65,416 Income taxes payable, net 680

-

- Deferred state income tax liabilities, net 2,897

3,146

2,056 Other liabilities 123,337

110,173

121,334 Total liabilities 8,668,676

8,640,864

8,731,024











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued or outstanding -

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,400,000,000 shares authorized, 124,240,983,

125,857,559 and 132,204,305 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively 1,242

1,259

1,322 Additional paid-in capital 1,081,540

1,096,321

1,142,711 Unearned compensation, ESOP (23,128)

(23,541)

(24,780) Accumulated deficit (48,893)

(60,798)

(87,331) AOCI, net of tax (4,637)

8,079

15,755 Total stockholders' equity 1,006,124

1,021,320

1,047,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,674,800

$ 9,662,184

$ 9,778,701













CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:













Loans receivable $ 93,070

$ 90,566

$ 362,751

$ 332,518 MBS 10,242

10,747

43,183

46,259 Cash and cash equivalents 1,173

1,988

8,408

8,368 FHLB stock 1,718

1,767

7,375

8,997 Investment securities 51

51

205

3,377 Total interest and dividend income 106,254

105,119

421,922

399,519















INTEREST EXPENSE:













Deposits 36,167

36,275

146,241

146,262 Borrowings 15,258

15,361

63,786

72,946 Total interest expense 51,425

51,636

210,027

219,208















NET INTEREST INCOME 54,829

53,483

211,895

180,311















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES -

(433)

3,045

745 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER













PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 54,829

53,916

208,850

179,566















NON-INTEREST INCOME:













Deposit service fees 2,927

2,987

11,476

11,043 Income from BOLI 1,526

1,856

5,498

3,067 Insurance commissions 749

838

2,888

3,605 Other non-interest income 832

987

3,778

3,010 Total non-interest income 6,034

6,668

23,640

20,725















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:













Salaries and employee benefits 17,048

16,858

65,481

60,383 Information technology and related expense 5,721

4,787

21,067

19,690 Occupancy, net 3,333

3,372

13,420

13,397 Professional and other services 1,706

1,501

6,575

5,433 Advertising and promotional 1,468

1,365

4,534

4,950 Federal insurance premium 1,096

1,103

4,420

4,319 Deposit and loan transaction costs 716

631

2,831

2,843 Office supplies and related expense 440

442

1,874

1,696 Other non-interest expense 1,208

1,283

4,626

4,559 Total non-interest expense 32,736

31,342

124,828

117,270 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 28,127

29,242

107,662

83,021 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,751

5,672

21,264

14,996 NET INCOME $ 22,376

$ 23,570

$ 86,398

$ 68,025

Average Balance Sheets. The following tables present the average balances of our assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity, and the related annualized weighted average yields and rates on our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated, as well as selected performance ratios and other information for the periods shown. Weighted average yields are derived by dividing income (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related assets, and weighted average rates are derived by dividing expense (annualized for the three-month periods) by the average balance of the related liabilities, for the periods shown. Average outstanding balances are derived from average daily balances. All amounts are presented on a fully taxable basis for the periods presented. The weighted average yields and rates include amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to yields/rates.



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Average

Interest





Average

Interest





Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Amount

Paid

Rate

Amount

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















One- to four-family loans:





















Originated $ 3,620,510

$ 36,374

4.02 %

$ 3,657,542

$ 36,163

3.95 % Purchased 1,943,430

16,102

3.31

2,004,445

16,438

3.28 Total one- to four-family loans 5,563,940

52,476

3.77

5,661,987

52,601

3.72 Commercial loans:





















Commercial real estate 2,056,253

30,074

5.72

1,935,982

28,038

5.73 Commercial and industrial 285,670

4,984

6.83

259,110

4,523

6.91 Commercial construction 188,519

3,353

6.96

191,277

3,275

6.77 Total commercial loans 2,530,442

38,411

5.94

2,386,369

35,836

5.94 Consumer loans 117,916

2,183

7.35

116,176

2,129

7.35 Total loans receivable(1) 8,212,298

93,070

4.49

8,164,532

90,566

4.42 MBS(2) 756,985

10,242

5.41

788,182

10,747

5.45 Investment securities(2) 4,000

51

5.13

4,000

51

5.13 FHLB stock 74,404

1,718

9.16

77,904

1,767

9.10 Cash and cash equivalents 123,963

1,173

3.70

215,292

1,988

3.65 Total interest-earning assets 9,171,650

106,254

4.60

9,249,910

105,119

4.53 Other non-interest-earning assets 504,854









499,604







Total assets $ 9,676,504









$ 9,749,514































Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Checking $ 894,303

533

0.24

$ 921,875

557

0.24 High yield savings 767,573

7,006

3.62

674,677

6,082

3.62 Other savings 426,812

77

0.07

435,168

78

0.07 Money market 1,214,958

3,527

1.15

1,222,445

3,471

1.14 Retail certificates 2,734,472

23,881

3.46

2,814,027

24,786

3.53 Commercial certificates 64,035

545

3.38

67,447

588

3.49 Wholesale certificates 60,753

598

3.90

72,425

713

3.95 Total deposits 6,162,906

36,167

2.33

6,208,064

36,275

2.34 Borrowings 1,623,245

15,258

3.72

1,677,426

15,361

3.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,786,151

51,425

2.62

7,885,490

51,636

2.63 Non-interest-bearing deposits 671,786









672,513







Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 196,573









168,254







Stockholders' equity 1,021,994









1,023,257







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,676,504









$ 9,749,514































Net interest income(3)



$ 54,829









$ 53,483



Net interest-earning assets $ 1,385,499









$ 1,364,420







Net interest margin(4)







2.39









2.31 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.18x









1.17x























Selected performance ratios:





















Return on average assets (annualized)(5)





0.92 %









0.97 % Return on average equity (annualized)(6)





8.76









9.21 Average equity to average assets







10.56









10.50 Operating expense ratio (annualized)(7)





1.35









1.29 Efficiency ratio(8)







53.79









52.10



For the Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Average

Interest





Average

Interest





Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Amount

Paid

Rate

Amount

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















One- to four-family loans:





















Originated $ 3,680,786

$ 145,256

3.95 %

$ 3,859,371

$ 145,552

3.77 % Purchased 2,030,417

67,064

3.30

2,256,624

73,932

3.28 Total one- to four-family loans 5,711,203

212,320

3.72

6,115,995

219,484

3.59 Commercial loans:





















Commercial real estate 1,916,365

111,718

5.75

1,452,288

82,426

5.60 Commercial and industrial 246,204

17,165

6.88

151,126

10,396

6.78 Commercial construction 188,600

12,946

6.77

176,620

11,333

6.33 Total commercial loans 2,351,169

141,829

5.95

1,780,034

104,155

5.77 Consumer loans 115,920

8,602

7.42

111,402

8,879

7.97 Total loans receivable(1) 8,178,292

362,751

4.41

8,007,431

332,518

4.13 MBS(2) 790,355

43,183

5.46

834,345

46,259

5.54 Investment securities(2) 4,000

205

5.13

63,650

3,377

5.31 FHLB stock 80,844

7,375

9.12

97,054

8,997

9.27 Cash and cash equivalents 220,853

8,408

3.75

185,052

8,368

4.46 Total interest-earning assets 9,274,344

421,922

4.53

9,187,532

399,519

4.33 Other non-interest-earning assets 489,768









460,405







Total assets $ 9,764,112









$ 9,647,937































Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Checking $ 900,722

2,135

0.24

$ 874,377

2,010

0.23 High yield savings 634,352

23,320

3.68

283,605

11,492

4.05 Other savings 428,367

312

0.07

437,766

335

0.08 Money market 1,227,733

14,502

1.18

1,237,612

15,643

1.26 Retail certificates 2,803,484

100,221

3.57

2,782,181

110,813

3.98 Commercial certificates 64,370

2,245

3.49

58,675

2,318

3.95 Wholesale certificates 88,284

3,506

3.97

86,457

3,651

4.22 Total deposits 6,147,312

146,241

2.38

5,760,673

146,262

2.54 Borrowings 1,748,707

63,786

3.64

2,108,626

72,946

3.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,896,019

210,027

2.66

7,869,299

219,208

2.78 Non-interest-bearing deposits 650,224









562,084







Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 183,321









177,178







Stockholders' equity 1,034,548









1,039,376







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,764,112









$ 9,647,937































Net interest income(3)



$ 211,895









$ 180,311



Net interest-earning assets $ 1,378,325









$ 1,318,233







Net interest margin(4)







2.28









1.96 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.17x









1.17x























Selected performance ratios:





















Return on average assets(5)





0.88 %









0.71 % Return on average equity(6)





8.35









6.54 Average equity to average assets







10.60









10.77 Operating expense ratio(7)





1.28









1.22 Efficiency ratio(8)







53.00









58.33





(1) Balances are adjusted for unearned loan fees and deferred costs. Nonaccrual loans are included in the loans receivable average balance with a yield of zero percent. (2) AFS security yields are based upon amortized cost which is adjusted for premiums and discounts. (3) Net interest income represents the difference between interest income earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income depends on the average balance of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and the interest rates earned or paid on them. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Management believes that the net interest margin is important to investors as it is a profitability measure for financial institutions. (5) Return on average assets represents net income (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of total average assets. Management believes that the return on average assets is important to investors as it shows the Company's profitability in relation to the Company's average assets. (6) Return on average equity represents net income (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of total average equity. Management believes that the return on average equity is important to investors as it shows the Company's profitability in relation to the Company's average equity. (7) The operating expense ratio represents non-interest expense (annualized for the three-month periods) as a percentage of average assets. Management believes the operating expense ratio is important to investors as it provides insight into how efficiently the Company is managing its expenses in relation to its assets. It is a financial measurement ratio that does not take into consideration changes in interest rates. (8) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income (pre-provision for credit losses) and non-interest income. Management believes the efficiency ratio is important to investors as it is a measure of a financial institution's cost to generate income. A lower value generally indicates that it is costing the financial institution less money to generate revenue, related to its net interest margin and non-interest income.

Loan Portfolio

The following table presents information related to the composition of our loan portfolio in terms of dollar amounts, weighted average rates, and percentage of total as of the dates indicated.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025









% of









% of









% of

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

(Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family:

































Originated $ 3,613,266

3.96 %

43.9 %

$ 3,642,458

3.90 %

44.5 %

$ 3,774,134

3.78 %

46.4 % Purchased 1,896,133

3.52

23.0

1,949,224

3.51

23.8

2,114,447

3.49

26.0 Construction 13,419

6.06

0.2

10,574

6.06

0.1

16,054

6.17

0.2 Total 5,522,818

3.81

67.1

5,602,256

3.77

68.4

5,904,635

3.68

72.6 Commercial:

































Commercial real estate 2,066,545

5.90

25.1

2,005,641

5.82

24.5

1,709,990

5.82

21.0 Commercial and industrial 323,634

6.68

3.9

273,854

6.69

3.3

210,119

6.92

2.6 Commercial construction 194,607

6.71

2.4

193,480

6.59

2.4

195,886

6.42

2.4 Total 2,584,786

6.06

31.4

2,472,975

5.98

30.2

2,115,995

5.98

26.0 Consumer loans:

































Home equity 111,475

7.55

1.4

110,372

7.57

1.3

104,809

8.15

1.3 Other 7,526

5.49

0.1

7,136

5.56

0.1

8,436

5.55

0.1 Total 119,001

7.42

1.5

117,508

7.45

1.4

113,245

7.96

1.4 Total loans receivable 8,226,605

4.57

100.0 %

8,192,739

4.49

100.0 %

8,133,875

4.34

100.0 %



































Less:

































ACL 25,999









26,103









24,039







Deferred loan fees/discounts 31,642









30,508









31,268







Premiums/deferred costs (29,862)









(30,634)









(33,393)







Total loans receivable, net $ 8,198,826









$ 8,166,762









$ 8,111,961









Loan Activity: The following table summarizes activity in the loan portfolio, along with weighted average rates where applicable, for the periods indicated, excluding changes in ACL, deferred loan fees/discounts, and premiums/deferred costs. Loans that were paid off as a result of refinances are included in repayments. Commercial loan renewals are not included in the activity presented in the following table unless new funds are disbursed at the time of renewal. The renewal balance and rate are included in the ending loan portfolio balance and rate.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 8,192,739

4.49 %

$ 8,139,296

4.42 %

$ 8,133,875

4.34 %

$ 7,923,251

4.02 % Originated and refinanced 513,302

6.28

333,566

6.30

1,423,023

6.33

1,149,469

6.80 Participations 13,079

6.11

20,501

6.41

117,100

6.35

104,431

7.10 Change in undisbursed loan funds (160,928)





(5,460)





(192,429)





(14,556)



Repayments (331,395)





(295,016)





(1,254,268)





(1,026,401)



Principal (charge-offs)/recoveries, net 48





(148)





(256)





(198)



Other (240)





-





(440)





(2,121)



Ending balance $ 8,226,605

4.57

$ 8,192,739

4.49

$ 8,226,605

4.57

$ 8,133,875

4.34

One- to Four-Family Loans: The following table presents, for our portfolio of one- to four-family loans, the amount, percent of total, weighted average rate, weighted average credit score, weighted average LTV, and average balance per loan as of September 30, 2026. Credit scores were updated in September 2026 from a nationally recognized consumer rating agency. The LTVs were based on the current loan balance and either the lesser of the purchase price or original appraisal, or the most recent Bank appraisal, if available. In most cases, the most recent appraisal was obtained at the time of origination.







% of





Credit





Average

Amount

Total

Rate

Score

LTV

Balance

(Dollars in thousands) Originated $ 3,613,266

65.4 %

3.96 %

770

57 %

$ 173 Purchased 1,896,133

34.3

3.52

767

59

370 Construction 13,419

0.3

6.06

774

31

268

5,522,818

100.0 %

3.81

769

57

212

The following table presents origination and refinance activity for our one- to four-family loan portfolio, excluding endorsement activity, along with the weighted average rate, weighted average LTV and weighted average credit score for the periods indicated. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank had one- to four-family loan and refinance commitments totaling $37.5 million at a weighted average rate of 6.41%.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026











Credit













Credit Amount

Rate

LTV

Score

Amount

Rate

LTV

Score (Dollars in thousands) $ 108,199

6.30 %

73 %

766

$ 350,996

6.05 %

74 %

768

Commercial Loans: The tables below summarize commercial loan origination and participation activity for the periods presented, along with weighted average LTV and weighted average DSCR. For commercial real estate and commercial construction loans, the LTV is calculated using the gross loan amount (comprised of unpaid principal and undisbursed amounts) and the collateral value at the time of origination. For existing real estate, the "as is" value is used. If the property is to be constructed, the "as completed" value of the collateral is utilized. The DSCR is calculated based on historical borrower performance, or projected borrower performance for newly formed entities with no performance history.



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Originated

Participation

Total

Weighted

Weighted

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

LTV

DSCR

(Dollars in thousands)







Commercial real estate $ 87,822

5.94 %

$ 13,079

6.11 %

$ 100,901

5.96 %

65 %

1.7x Commercial and industrial 88,358

6.38

-

-

88,358

6.38

N/A

5.70 Commercial construction 201,423

6.26

-

-

201,423

6.26

61

1.37

$ 377,603

6.21

$ 13,079

6.11

$ 390,682

6.21

62

2.43

































For the Year Ended September 30, 2026

Originated

Participation

Total

Weighted

Weighted

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

LTV

DSCR

(Dollars in thousands)







Commercial real estate $ 444,707

6.18 %

$ 45,589

6.21 %

$ 490,296

6.18 %

68 %

2.17x Commercial and industrial 201,466

6.51

-

-

201,466

6.51

N/A

4.64 Commercial construction 348,453

6.42

71,511

6.44

419,964

6.43

66

1.33

$ 994,626

6.33

$ 117,100

6.35

$ 1,111,726

6.33

67

2.30

The following table presents commercial loan disbursements, excluding lines of credit, during the periods indicated.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

Amount

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 90,428

5.93 %

$ 119,251

6.09 %

$ 482,151

6.19 %

$ 533,719

6.64 % Commercial and industrial 45,127

6.75

62,919

6.64

181,338

6.79

107,841

7.31 Commercial construction 49,524

6.64

46,628

6.59

204,230

6.65

211,824

6.68

$ 185,079

6.32

$ 228,798

6.34

$ 867,719

6.43

$ 853,384

6.73

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by type of primary collateral as of the dates indicated. At September 30, 2026, participation loans accounted for $469.0 million, or 20.7%, of the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans. Management anticipates fully funding the majority of the undisbursed amounts as most are not cancellable by the Bank.



















June 30,

September 30, 2026

2026





Unpaid

Undisbursed

Gross Loan

Gross Loan

Count

Principal

Amount

Amount

Amount





(Dollars in thousands) Hotel 36

$ 684,913

$ 70,824

$ 755,737

$ 691,911 Senior housing 54

543,158

26,212

569,370

571,406 Multi-family 31

312,364

242,774

555,138

425,381 Retail building 129

275,726

76,649

352,375

355,987 Office building 79

115,825

26,466

142,291

138,078 One- to four-family property 266

116,031

15,929

131,960

130,562 Single use building 28

77,316

12,752

90,068

55,300 Warehouse/manufacturing 51

65,345

454

65,799

67,047 Land 22

45,870

676

46,546

48,188 Other 27

24,604

540

25,144

26,321

723

$ 2,261,152

$ 473,276

$ 2,734,428

$ 2,510,181



















Weighted average rate



5.97 %

6.46 %

6.06 %

5.97 %

The following table summarizes the unpaid principal balance of non-owner occupied and owner occupied loans within the Bank's commercial real estate loan portfolio, aggregated by primary collateral, along with weighted LTV and weighted DSCR, as of September 30, 2026.



Non-owner Occupied

Owner Occupied





Unpaid

Weighted

Weighted





Unpaid

Weighted

Weighted

Count

Principal

LTV

DSCR

Count

Principal

LTV

DSCR

(Dollars in thousands) Hotel 29

$ 634,104

54 %

1.46x

-

$ -

- %

-x Senior housing 51

505,527

72

1.79

-

-

-

- Retail building 44

167,448

62

1.87

69

71,083

56

1.88 Office building 24

71,822

64

1.37

53

37,750

62

8.53 Warehouse/manufacturing 15

22,741

60

3.80

33

33,446

64

1.57 Single use building 9

48,549

69

1.24

17

28,716

63

1.78 Other 6

5,680

64

1.34

8

6,497

49

1.92

178

$ 1,455,871

62

1.65

180

$ 177,492

60

3.22

The following table outlines management's funding expectations for the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction undisbursed amounts and commitments outstanding as of September 30, 2026. Of the amounts included in the December 31, 2026 projected disbursement amount, $35.8 million was funded through October 23, 2026. Due to the nature of a revolving line of credit, management is unable to project funding expectations for those balances, so those amounts are presented separately.



Projected Disbursements for the Quarters Ending









December 31,

2026

March 31,

2027

June 30,

2027

Thereafter

Revolving

Lines of

Credit

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Undisbursed amounts $ 81,401

$ 78,623

$ 60,345

$ 239,056

$ 13,851

$ 473,276 Commitments 22,075

1,216

15,313

88,432

-

127,036

$ 103,476

$ 79,839

$ 75,658

$ 327,488

$ 13,851

$ 600,312























Weighted average rate 6.56 %

6.51 %

6.46 %

6.27 %

6.73 %

6.38 %

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by the state in which the collateral is located, as of the dates indicated.



















June 30,

September 30, 2026

2026





Unpaid

Undisbursed

Gross Loan

Gross Loan

Count

Principal

Amount

Amount

Amount





(Dollars in thousands) Kansas 504

$ 859,106

$ 218,709

$ 1,077,815

$ 1,006,215 Missouri 121

331,143

83,297

414,440

362,622 Texas 18

199,098

45,772

244,870

250,817 Arizona 7

140,071

14,290

154,361

152,451 California 7

127,544

16,490

144,034

146,139 New York 4

135,709

1,944

137,653

111,724 Other 62

468,481

92,774

561,255

480,213

723

$ 2,261,152

$ 473,276

$ 2,734,428

$ 2,510,181

The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans by unpaid principal balance, aggregated by type of primary collateral and state, along with weighted average LTV and weighted average DSCR as of September 30, 2026. The LTV is calculated using the gross loan amount (composed of unpaid principal and undisbursed amounts) as of September 30, 2026 and the most current collateral value available, which is most often the value at origination/purchase. The DSCR is calculated at the time of origination and is updated at the time of subsequent loan renewals, financial reviews (for applicable loans and lending relationships), and any other time management is aware of changes that may impact the DSCR. The DSCR presented in the table below is based on the DSCR at the time of origination unless an updated DSCR has been calculated or the loan has reached the end of its stabilization period. For construction loans, the DSCR is based on projected stabilized cash flows and the contractual loan payments when the project stabilizes. In general, commercial borrowers with total loans of $2.5 million or more are reviewed at least annually to monitor financial performance.



Kansas

Missouri

Texas

Arizona

California

New York

Other

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Hotel $ 40,621

$ 23,204

$ 137,912

$ 116,063

$ 103,935

$ 108,167

$ 155,011

$ 684,913 Senior housing 332,604

139,655

-

-

-

-

70,899

543,158 Multi-family 185,285

67,665

19,886

-

-

-

39,528

312,364 Retail building 91,350

47,903

37,308

22,081

-

-

77,084

275,726 One- to four-family property 65,768

3,713

2,100

1,553

-

-

42,897

116,031 Office building 73,585

9,993

1,892

-

-

3,086

27,269

115,825 Single use building 11,331

17,546

-

374

23,609

24,456

-

77,316 Warehouse/manufacturing 42,094

17,148

-

-

-

-

6,103

65,345 Land 4,756

76

-

-

-

-

41,038

45,870 Other 11,712

4,240

-

-

-

-

8,652

24,604

$ 859,106

$ 331,143

$ 199,098

$ 140,071

$ 127,544

$ 135,709

$ 468,481

$ 2,261,152































Weighted LTV 66 %

65 %

58 %

56 %

55 %

51 %

66 %

63 % Weighted DSCR 2.19x

1.40x

1.27x

1.71x

1.48x

1.71x

1.65x

1.78x

The following table presents the unpaid principal balance of the Bank's commercial real estate and commercial construction loans aggregated by type of primary collateral, along with weighted average rate, LTV, and DSCR as of September 30, 2026.







Unpaid

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

Count

Principal

Rate

LTV

DSCR

(Dollars in thousands) Hotel 36

$ 684,913

6.18 %

55 %

1.46x Senior housing 54

543,158

5.36

72

1.76 Multi-family 31

312,364

5.88

62

1.29 Retail building 129

275,726

6.12

61

1.81 One- to four-family property 266

116,031

5.95

65

2.25 Office building 79

115,825

6.62

64

3.69 Single use building 28

77,316

6.40

67

1.45 Warehouse/manufacturing 51

65,345

6.54

64

2.33 Land 22

45,870

6.43

73

3.99 Other 27

24,604

6.48

56

1.84

723

$ 2,261,152

5.97

63

1.78

The following table presents the Bank's commercial construction loans, including unpaid principal and undisbursed amounts, along with outstanding commercial construction loan commitments as of September 30, 2026, aggregated by type of primary collateral, as well as the weighted average rate, LTV, and DSCR. The DSCR presented in the table below is based on projected stabilized cash flows and the contractual loan payments when the project stabilizes. The weighted average DSCR for the office building line is below 1.15x due primarily to one $20.5 million construction loan for a leased medical office building that was originated during the prior quarter. The borrower anticipates selling this project once the property is constructed and rent commences. The Bank has a long-term relationship with the borrower and the borrower has extensive development experience.







Unpaid

Undisbursed

Gross Loan

Commitment

Total

Weighted

Count

Principal

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Rate

LTV

DSCR





(Dollars in thousands)











Multi-family 12

$ 62,088

$ 242,648

$ 304,736

$ 97,562

$ 402,298

6.46 %

59 %

1.22x Hotel 7

50,808

63,626

114,434

-

114,434

6.86

68

1.47 Retail building 13

36,297

54,329

90,626

-

90,626

6.55

68

1.44 Senior housing 3

37,631

22,303

59,934

-

59,934

6.44

77

1.31 Office building 2

6,253

19,048

25,301

-

25,301

6.54

74

1.12 Single use building 2

-

6,358

6,358

7,399

13,757

6.32

68

1.26 One- to four-family property 6

1,530

8,251

9,781

-

9,781

6.72

77

1.18

45

$ 194,607

$ 416,563

$ 611,170

$ 104,961

$ 716,131

6.54

64

1.29



































Weighted average rate



6.71 %

6.46 %

6.54 %

6.52 %

6.53 %











Weighted LTV



67 %

64 %

65 %

55 %

64 %











Weighted DSCR



1.31x

1.31x

1.31x

1.20x

1.29x













The following table presents the Bank's commercial real estate and construction loans, including unpaid principal and undisbursed amounts, along with outstanding loan commitments as of September 30, 2026, categorized by aggregate gross loan and commitment amount, as well as average loan amount and weighted average rate, LTV, and DSCR. For amounts over $60.0 million, there were $151.1 million for loans related to hotels in Arizona and California, $142.6 million for loans related to multi-family properties in Kansas, and $69.6 million related to a loan secured by multiple senior housing facilities in Kansas. The largest loan included in the table below was $86.0 million, which was fully disbursed as of September 30, 2026, and is collateralized by a hotel in Arizona. This loan was current and performing as of September 30, 2026.







Gross Loan





















and Commitment

Average

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

Count

Amounts

Amount

Rate

LTV

DSCR

(Dollars in thousands)











Greater than $60 million 5

$ 363,371

$ 72,674

5.94 %

60 %

1.51x >$50 to $60 million 4

220,980

55,245

5.46

56

1.46 >$40 to $50 million 4

191,332

47,833

6.35

54

1.48 >$30 to $40 million 13

447,691

34,438

5.88

66

1.29 >$20 to $30 million 20

471,974

23,599

6.46

66

1.17 >$10 to $20 million 31

431,344

13,914

6.53

67

1.59 >$5 to $10 million 45

322,758

7,172

5.84

69

2.48 $1 to $5 million 132

305,376

2,313

5.69

60

2.46 Less than $1 million 476

106,638

224

6.41

53

3.05

730

$ 2,861,464

3,920

6.08

63

1.69

The following table summarizes the Bank's commercial and industrial loans by loan purpose as of the dates indicated, along with DSCR weighted by gross loan amount at September 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, 59.8% of the Bank's commercial and industrial gross loan balances were to borrowers located in Kansas. The Bank had three commercial and industrial loan commitments totaling $13.8 million, with a weighted average rate of 6.38%, at September 30, 2026. Management anticipates growth in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio as the Bank advances its strategy to grow all aspects of commercial banking. However, given the inherent characteristics of these loans, balances will likely fluctuate over time.























June 30,

September 30, 2026

2026





Unpaid

Undisbursed

Gross Loan

Weighted

Gross Loan

Count

Principal

Amount

Amount

DSCR

Amount





(Dollars in thousands) Purchase/refinance business assets 62

$ 137,028

$ 4,470

$ 141,498

2.14x

$ 104,800 Working capital 199

100,947

37,538

138,485

5.71

156,493 Purchase equipment 57

48,299

3,018

51,317

2.27

22,485 Finance/lease vehicle 118

25,449

-

25,449

2.31

27,924 Other 85

11,911

2,597

14,508

1.17

14,245

521

$ 323,634

$ 47,623

$ 371,257

3.47

$ 325,947























Weighted average rate



6.68 %

6.41 %

6.65 %





6.68 %

The following table presents the Bank's commercial and industrial loan portfolio, including unpaid principal and undisbursed amounts, along with outstanding loan commitments as of September 30, 2026, categorized by aggregate gross loan and commitment amounts, as well as average loan amount, and weighted average DSCR. The largest loan included in the table below was a working capital loan with a gross balance of $36.0 million, of which $3.9 million remained undisbursed as of September 30, 2026. This loan is part of the Bank's largest commercial and industrial lending relationship, which had a total gross loan balance of $83.4 million as of September 30, 2026, representing approximately 22% of the gross commercial and industrial loan portfolio at that date. The borrower is located in Kansas and, as of September 30, 2026, also maintained an additional working capital loan with a gross loan balance greater than $15 million, for a total of two loans with a gross loan amount greater than $15 million. These two loans were current and performing as of September 30, 2026.







Gross Loan













and Commitment

Average

Weighted

Count

Amounts

Amount

DSCR

(Dollars in thousands)



Greater than $15 million 4

$ 118,476

$ 29,619

1.89x >$10 to $15 million 3

34,206

11,402

2.40 >$5 to $10 million 13

96,643

7,434

4.25 >$1 to $5 million 35

69,503

1,986

4.82 >$500 thousand to $1 million 38

28,579

752

5.81 Less than $500 thousand 431

37,650

87

3.85

524

$ 385,057

735

3.54

Asset Quality

The following tables present loans 30 to 89 days delinquent, non-performing loans, and other real estate owned ("OREO") as of the dates indicated. The amounts in the table represent the unpaid principal balance of the loans less related charge-offs, if any. Of the loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at September 30, 2026, approximately 79% were 59 days or less delinquent. Nonaccrual loans are loans that are 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure and other loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to the Bank's internal policies, even if the loans are current. Non-performing assets include nonaccrual loans and OREO.



Loans Delinquent for 30 to 89 Days at:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

(Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family:





































Originated 65

$ 7,240

63

$ 7,063

65

$ 6,624

83

$ 9,351

68

$ 7,338 Purchased 10

2,559

9

2,209

10

2,366

21

5,767

13

3,221 Commercial:





































Commercial real estate 6

3,149

4

2,040

7

1,554

6

2,584

7

1,236 Commercial and industrial 9

2,199

10

2,132

8

771

5

1,039

1

32 Consumer 21

426

19

499

22

570

29

635

22

520

111

$ 15,573

105

$ 13,943

112

$ 11,885

144

$ 19,376

111

$ 12,347







































Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent

































to total loans receivable, net 0.19 %





0.17 %





0.15 %





0.24 %





0.15 %



Nonaccrual Loans and OREO at:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

Count

Amount

(Dollars in thousands) Loans 90 or More Days Delinquent or in Foreclosure:































One- to four-family:





































Originated 32

$ 3,000

33

$ 3,980

31

$ 4,130

29

$ 3,223

29

$ 2,754 Purchased 10

3,531

12

3,694

15

5,606

6

1,469

6

1,524 Commercial:





































Commercial real estate 10

2,787

10

2,821

12

2,634

12

3,358

11

3,123 Commercial and industrial 3

106

4

144

4

999

2

199

2

210 Consumer 10

133

9

176

9

72

14

218

10

94

65

9,557

68

10,815

71

13,441

63

8,467

58

7,705







































Loans 90 or more days delinquent or in foreclosure































as a percentage of total loans



0.12 %





0.13 %





0.17 %





0.10 %





0.09 %







































Nonaccrual loans less than 90 Days Delinquent:(1)































Commercial:





































Commercial real estate 7

$ 39,963

5

$ 39,969

6

$ 41,057

4

$ 40,338

3

$ 40,249 Commercial and industrial 8

1,407

8

500

7

410

1

77

2

109

15

41,370

13

40,469

13

41,467

5

40,415

5

40,358 Total nonaccrual loans 80

50,927

81

51,284

84

54,908

68

48,882

63

48,063







































Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.62 %





0.63 %





0.68 %





0.60 %





0.59 %







































OREO:





































One- to four-family:





































Originated(2) -

$ -

-

$ -

-

$ -

2

$ 291

1

$ 62 Purchased 1

299

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Consumer -

-

-

-

1

135

1

135

1

135

1

299

-

-

1

135

3

426

2

197 Total non-performing assets 81

$ 51,226

81

$ 51,284

85

$ 55,043

71

$ 49,308

65

$ 48,260







































Non-performing assets as a percentage































of total assets 0.53 %





0.53 %





0.56 %





0.50 %





0.49 %

(1) Includes loans required to be reported as nonaccrual pursuant to internal policies even if the loans are current. (2) Real estate-related consumer loans where we also hold the first mortgage are included in the one- to four-family category as the underlying collateral is one- to four-family property.

The following table presents the amortized cost of loans classified as special mention or substandard at the dates presented. The decrease in commercial real estate special mention loans at September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025 was due mainly to a hotel participation loan being upgraded to a pass classification as a result of an improvement in the hotel's financial results, along with a large commercial real estate loan being moved from special mention to substandard, increasing the commercial real estate substandard balance. During the current quarter, a $15 million commercial lending relationship was classified as substandard due to cash flow concerns related to the operation of the property. An appraisal is pending on that property. The loan was current at the dates presented in the table below. The remainder of the substandard commercial real estate loan balance for the periods presented in the table below primarily relates to one borrowing relationship. During the March 31, 2026 quarter, an updated appraisal was received related to the collateral securing the lending relationship. The updated appraisal was lower than the appraisal received in the prior year and, as a result, a $4.0 million specific valuation allowance was recorded as of March 31, 2026 relating to this lending relationship, which was still in place at September 30, 2026. The loans associated with this lending relationship were on nonaccrual at the dates presented in the table below.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Special

Mention

Substandard

Special

Mention

Substandard

Special

Mention

Substandard

(Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 12,582

$ 21,463

$ 11,839

$ 22,620

$ 13,055

$ 20,616 Commercial:





















Commercial real estate 3,966

57,344

15,626

44,798

59,993

45,550 Commercial and industrial 702

1,510

112

648

399

473 Consumer 100

393

142

356

326

322

$ 17,350

$ 80,710

$ 27,719

$ 68,422

$ 73,773

$ 66,961

Allowance for Credit Losses: The Bank utilizes a discounted cash flow model for estimating expected credit losses for pooled loans and loan commitments. Expected credit losses are determined by calculating projected future loss rates, which are dependent upon forecasted economic indices, and applying qualitative factors when deemed appropriate by management. At September 30, 2026, management applied qualitative factors to account for large dollar commercial real estate loan concentrations and potential risk of loss in market value for newer one- to four-family loans. These qualitative factors were applied to account for credit risks not fully reflected in the discounted cash flow model.

In order to model the probabilities of default used in the discounted cash flow model, the model pairs the results of a regression analysis with an economic forecast for each loan pool in the model. The regression analyses are determined by comparing historical loss rates to related economic indices. The historical loss rates are determined by using the Company's historical loss experience, or peer data when the Company's own historical loss rates are not reflective of future loss expectations. During the June 30, 2026 quarter, the Company updated the regression analyses used in the model which resulted in some changes to the amounts and levels of ACL calculated by the model. The update entailed incorporating into the ACL model additional historical loss time periods for all loan categories and resulted in a decrease in the ACL of approximately $800 thousand, mainly within the commercial construction loan category. The historical loss experience for commercial construction loans continued to show lower historical losses resulting in a lower loss rate for this loan category.

The Company's commercial real estate loans generally have low LTVs and strong DSCRs, which serve as indicators that losses in the commercial real estate loan portfolio might be unlikely; however, because there is uncertainty surrounding the nature, timing, and amount of expected losses, management believes that in the event of a realized loss within the large dollar commercial real estate loan pool, the magnitude of such a loss could be significant. The large dollar commercial real estate loan concentration qualitative factor addresses the risks associated with large dollar relationships. As part of its analysis, management considered external data, including historical commercial real estate price index trending information, from a variety of sources to help determine the amount of this qualitative factor.

For one- to four-family loans, management believes there is a risk of loss in market value in an economic downturn related to, in particular, newer originations where property values have not experienced price appreciation, as compared to more seasoned loans in our portfolio, and applied a qualitative factor to account for this risk. To determine the appropriate amount of the one- to four-family loan qualitative factor as of September 30, 2026, management considered external historical home price index trending information, along with historical loan loss experience, and portfolio balance trending, the one- to four-family loan portfolio composition with regard to loan size, and management's knowledge of the Bank's loan portfolio and the one- to four-family lending industry.

The distribution of our ACL and the ratio of ACL to loans receivable, by loan type, at the dates indicated is summarized below. The increase in the ACL to loans receivable ratio as of September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025 was due primarily to establishing a $4.0 million specific valuation allowance related to a commercial real estate lending relationship during the March 31, 2026 quarter which continued to be in place at September 30, 2026, partially offset by improvement between periods in some of the commercial-related forecasted economic indices and an update to the ACL model's regression analyses (as discussed above). Based on management's evaluation of the credit risk within the Bank's commercial loan portfolio, taking into consideration DSCRs and LTVs, management believes the Bank's ACL ratio for commercial loans is appropriate for the credit risk.



Distribution of ACL

Ratio of ACL to Loans Receivable

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2026

2026

2025

2026

2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands) One- to four-family $ 2,227

$ 2,224

$ 3,046

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.05 % Commercial:





















Commercial real estate 18,075

18,701

15,809

0.87

0.93

0.92 Commercial and industrial 3,375

2,810

2,499

1.04

1.03

1.19 Commercial construction 2,128

2,185

2,468

1.09

1.13

1.26 Total 23,578

23,696

20,776

0.91

0.96

0.98 Consumer 194

183

217

0.16

0.16

0.19 Total $ 25,999

$ 26,103

$ 24,039

0.32

0.32

0.30

Historically, the Bank has maintained very low delinquency ratios and net charge-off rates. Over the past two years, the Bank's highest ratio of commercial loans 90 days or more delinquent to total commercial loans at a quarter end was 0.22%. The highest such ratio for one- to four-family originated and correspondent loans, combined, was 0.17%. During the 10-year period ended September 30, 2026, the Bank recognized total net charge-offs of $1.1 million. As of September 30, 2026, the ACL balance was $26.0 million and the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures totaled $6.4 million, which management believes is adequate for the credit risk characteristics in our loan portfolio.

The following table presents ACL activity and related ratios at the dates and for the periods indicated.



At or For the

Three Months

Ended September 30, 2026

At or For the Year

Ended September 30,

2026

(Dollars in thousands) Balance at beginning of period $ 26,103

$ 24,039 Charge-offs:





One- to four-family (2)

(14) Commercial -

(225) Consumer (27)

(104) Total charge-offs (29)

(343) Recoveries:





One- to four-family 72

74 Commercial -

2 Consumer 5

11 Total recoveries 77

87 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 48

(256) Provision for credit losses (152)

2,216 Balance at end of period $ 25,999

$ 25,999







Ratio of net charge-offs during the period





to average loans outstanding during the period - %

- % Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) during the





period to average non-performing assets (0.09)

0.51 ACL to non-performing loans at end of period 51.05

51.05 ACL to loans receivable at end of period 0.32

0.32 ACL to net charge-offs N/M?¹?

102x

(1) This ratio is not presented due to loan recoveries exceeding loan charge-offs during the period.

Securities Portfolio

The following table presents the distribution of our securities portfolio, at amortized cost, at September 30, 2026. Overall, fixed-rate securities comprised 91% of our securities portfolio at September 30, 2026. The weighted average life ("WAL") is the estimated remaining maturity (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied. During the current fiscal year, cash flows from the securities portfolio were primarily reinvested into commercial loan growth or used to pay down certain maturing FHLB borrowings.



Amount

Yield

WAL

(Dollars in thousands) MBS $ 739,636

5.36 %

3.9 Corporate bonds 4,000

5.12

5.6

$ 743,636

5.36

3.9

The following table summarizes the activity in our securities portfolio based on the estimated fair value, which is also the carrying value, for the periods presented. The weighted average yields for the beginning and ending balances are as of the first and last days of the periods presented and are generally derived from recent prepayment activity on the securities in the portfolio. The beginning and ending WALs are the estimated remaining principal repayment terms (in years) after three-month historical prepayment speeds and projected call option assumptions have been applied.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026

Amount

Yield

WAL

Amount

Yield

WAL

(Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance - carrying value $ 783,559

5.42 %

3.4

$ 867,216

5.45 %

4.8 Maturities and repayments (32,051)









(145,178)







Net amortization of (premiums)/discounts 930









3,659







Purchases -

-

-

37,786

4.22

6.5 Change in valuation on AFS securities (17,624)









(28,669)







Ending balance - carrying value $ 734,814

5.36

3.9

$ 734,814

5.36

3.9

Deposit Portfolio

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio at the dates presented.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025









% of









% of









% of

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing checking $ 662,523

- %

9.7 %

$ 671,852

- %

9.8 %

$ 601,371

- %

9.1 % Interest-bearing checking 905,905

0.25

13.2

914,462

0.25

13.3

859,256

0.21

13.0 High yield savings 796,312

3.60

11.6

731,580

3.60

10.7

460,712

3.88

7.0 Other savings 422,381

0.07

6.2

433,807

0.07

6.3

423,942

0.07

6.5 Money market 1,196,177

1.16

17.4

1,209,512

1.13

17.7

1,233,487

1.29

18.7 Certificates of deposit 2,875,871

3.49

41.9

2,889,492

3.48

42.2

3,012,680

3.74

45.7

$ 6,859,169

2.12

100.0 %

$ 6,850,705

2.09

100.0 %

$ 6,591,448

2.26

100.0 %

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for the components of our deposit portfolio, split between retail non-maturity deposits, commercial non-maturity deposits, and CDs at the dates presented.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025









% of









% of









% of

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Retail non-maturity deposits:































Non-interest-bearing checking $ 438,538

- %

6.4 %

$ 445,719

- %

6.5 %

$ 409,722

- %

6.2 % Interest-bearing checking 832,272

0.10

12.1

828,292

0.05

12.1

790,783

0.08

12.0 High yield savings 796,312

3.60

11.6

731,580

3.60

10.7

460,712

3.88

7.0 Other savings 418,918

0.07

6.1

429,050

0.07

6.2

420,330

0.07

6.4 Money market 1,026,034

1.01

15.0

1,046,190

0.99

15.3

1,050,841

1.07

15.9 Total 3,512,074

1.14

51.2

3,480,831

1.08

50.8

3,132,388

0.96

47.5 Commercial non-maturity deposits:































Non-interest-bearing checking 223,985

-

3.2

226,133

-

3.3

191,649

-

2.9 Interest-bearing checking 73,633

2.02

1.1

86,170

2.13

1.2

68,473

1.72

1.0 Savings 3,463

0.05

0.1

4,757

0.05

0.1

3,612

0.05

0.1 Money market 170,143

2.06

2.5

163,322

2.01

2.4

182,646

2.52

2.8 Total 471,224

1.06

6.9

480,382

1.07

7.0

446,380

1.29

6.8 Certificates of deposit:































Retail certificates of deposit 2,766,350

3.48

40.3

2,770,322

3.47

40.4

2,828,982

3.73

43.0 Commercial certificates of deposit 50,097

3.38

0.7

52,088

3.39

0.8

61,819

3.64

0.9 Public unit certificates of deposit 59,424

3.88

0.9

67,082

3.93

1.0

121,879

4.06

1.8 Total 2,875,871

3.49

41.9

2,889,492

3.48

42.2

3,012,680

3.74

45.7

$ 6,859,169

2.12

100.0 %

$ 6,850,705

2.09

100.0 %

$ 6,591,448

2.26

100.0 %

The following table presents the amount, weighted average rate, and percent of total for total retail deposits, commercial deposits, and public unit CDs at the dates noted.



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025









% of









% of









% of

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

Amount

Rate

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Total retail deposits $ 6,278,424

2.17 %

91.5 %

$ 6,251,153

2.14 %

91.2 %

$ 5,961,370

2.28 %

90.5 % Total commercial deposits 521,321

1.28

7.6

532,470

1.29

7.8

508,199

1.58

7.7 Public unit certificates of deposit 59,424

3.88

0.9

67,082

3.93

1.0

121,879

4.06

1.8

$ 6,859,169

2.12

100.0 %

$ 6,850,705

2.09

100.0 %

$ 6,591,448

2.26

100.0 %

As of September 30, 2026, approximately $782.6 million (or approximately 13%) of the Bank's Call Report deposit balance was uninsured, of which approximately $641.4 million (or approximately 10% of the Bank's Call Report deposit balance) related to commercial and retail deposit accounts, with the remainder mainly comprised of fully collateralized public unit deposits and intercompany accounts. The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

Borrowings

The following table presents the maturity of term borrowings, which consist of FHLB advances, along with the associated weighted average contractual and effective rates as of September 30, 2026. Amortizing FHLB advances totaling $191.3 million are presented based on their maturity dates versus their quarterly scheduled repayment dates. Included in the fiscal year 2027 amount are $125.0 million of adjustable-rate advances with short-terms to maturity that replaced $125.0 million of fixed-rate advances that matured during the current quarter. Adjustable-rate advances were used, in part, to better match the repricing characteristics of the Bank's growing commercial loan portfolio. Additionally, the short-term nature of these advances provides the Bank with flexibility to pay them down should its balance of cash increase. The weighted average rate of these advances, as of September 30, 2026, was 4.07%, and was tied to an overnight borrowing rate, which, given the current shape of the yield curve, cost less than longer-term fixed rate advances.

Maturity by



Contractual

Effective Fiscal Year Amount

Rate

Rate(1)

(Dollars in thousands) 2027 $ 482,500

2.96 %

3.07 % 2028 846,311

4.02

4.00 2029 222,500

3.96

4.12 2030 65,000

4.20

4.20

$ 1,616,311

3.71

3.74





(1) The effective rate includes the impact of the interest rate swap and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid.

The following table presents borrowing activity for the periods shown. Line of credit borrowings and finance leases are excluded from the table. The effective rate is shown as a weighted average and includes the impact of the interest rate swap and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The weighted average maturity ("WAM") is the remaining weighted average contractual term in years. The beginning and ending WAMs represent the remaining maturity as of the first and last days of the period presented.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2026





Effective









Effective





Amount

Rate

WAM

Amount

Rate

WAM

(Dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 1,637,480

3.72 %

1.4

$ 1,950,984

3.54 %

1.5 Maturities and repayments (196,169)

3.77





(934,673)

3.39



New FHLB borrowings 175,000

3.93

0.1

600,000

3.83

1.7 Ending balance $ 1,616,311

3.74

1.1

$ 1,616,311

3.74

1.1

Included in the amount of new FHLB borrowings during the current year were $425.0 million of advances that were used to prepay $425.0 million of existing advances, which are included in maturities and repayments. During the March 31, 2026 quarter, the Bank prepaid $375.0 million of fixed-rate advances with a weighted average effective rate of 4.36% and a WAM of 0.9 years and replaced them with $375.0 million of fixed-rate advances with a weighted average effective rate of 3.81% and a WAM of 2.4 years. This transaction resulted in prepayment fees of $2.1 million, which are being recognized in interest expense over the life of the new FHLB advances. During the December 31, 2025 quarter, the Bank prepaid a $50.0 million fixed-rate advance with a weighted average effective rate of 4.03% and a WAM of 0.5 years and replaced it with a $50.0 million fixed-rate advance with a weighted average effective rate of 3.64% and a WAM of 2.0 years. This transaction resulted in prepayment fees of $11 thousand, which are being recognized in interest expense over the life of the new FHLB advance. These prepayment activities are reflected in the table above.

Management will continue to monitor opportunities for wholesale funding and may pay down FHLB advances in future periods. The Bank may also continue to renew certain fixed-rate advances in the future using adjustable-rate advances in order to better match the repricing characteristics of its increasing commercial loan portfolio.

Maturities of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

The following table presents the maturity and weighted average repricing rate, which is also the weighted average effective rate, of CDs, split between retail/commercial and public unit amounts, and non-amortizing FHLB advances for the next four quarters as of September 30, 2026.



December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,





2026

2027

2027

2027

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Retail/Commercial Certificates:















Amount $ 732,979

$ 551,289

$ 652,734

$ 304,136

$ 2,241,138 Repricing Rate 3.54 %

3.55 %

3.49 %

3.22 %

3.48 % Public Unit Certificates:

















Amount $ 18,000

$ 19,000

$ 11,644

$ 10,780

$ 59,424 Repricing Rate 3.62 %

4.14 %

4.04 %

3.71 %

3.88 % Term Borrowings:

















Amount $ 125,000

$ 100,000

$ 150,000

$ 100,000

$ 475,000 Repricing Rate 4.07 %

1.24 %

2.99 %

3.73 %

3.06 % Total

















Amount $ 875,979

$ 670,289

$ 814,378

$ 414,916

$ 2,775,562 Repricing Rate 3.62 %

3.22 %

3.40 %

3.35 %

3.42 %

The following table sets forth the WAM information for our CDs, in years, as of September 30, 2026.

Retail certificates of deposit 0.8 Commercial certificates of deposit 0.7 Public unit certificates of deposit 0.4 Total certificates of deposit 0.8

Average Rates and Lives

At September 30, 2026, the gap between the amount of the Bank's interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities projected to mature or reprice within one year was $(1.09) billion, or (11.3)% of total assets, compared to $(1.13) billion, or (11.7%) of total assets, at June 30, 2026. The change in the one-year gap amount was due primarily to a net decrease in the amount of projected interest-bearing liability cash flows coming due in one year. This decrease was due primarily to the projected timing of deposit cash flows including those from the Bank's CD portfolio which extended out as more customers opened longer-term CDs during the quarter. The decreases due to the projected timing of deposit cash flows were partially offset by an increase in liability cash flows related to the Bank's wholesale borrowings portfolio as it continued to season.

The amount of interest-bearing liabilities expected to reprice in a given period is not typically significantly impacted by changes in interest rates because the Bank's borrowings and CD portfolios have contractual maturities and generally cannot be terminated early without a prepayment penalty. If interest rates were to increase 200 basis points, as of September 30, 2026, the Bank's projected one-year gap would have been $(1.13) billion, or (11.7)% of total assets. If interest rates were to decrease 200 basis points, as of September 30, 2026, the Bank's one-year gap would have been projected to be $(609.9) million, or (6.3)% of total assets. The changes in the gap amounts compared to when there is no change in rates was due to changes in the anticipated net cash flows primarily as a result of projected prepayments on mortgage-related assets in each rate environment. In higher rate environments, prepayments on mortgage-related assets are projected to be lower, and in lower rate environments, prepayments are projected to be higher.

The following table presents the weighted average yields/rates and WALs (in years), after applying prepayment, call assumptions, and decay rates for our interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities as of September 30, 2026, as applicable. Yields presented for interest-earning assets include the amortization of fees, costs, premiums and discounts, which are considered adjustments to the yield. The interest rate presented for term borrowings is the effective rate, which includes the impact of the interest rate swap and the amortization of deferred prepayment penalties resulting from FHLB advances previously prepaid. The WAL presented for term borrowings includes the effect of the interest rate swap.



Amount

Yield/Rate

WAL

% of

Category

% of Total

(Dollars in thousands) Securities $ 734,814

5.36 %

4.1





8.0 % Loans receivable:

















Fixed-rate one- to four-family 4,651,070

3.62

6.8

56.5 %

50.6 Fixed-rate commercial 924,208

5.79

1.4

11.2

10.1 All other fixed-rate loans 30,580

7.38

7.1

0.4

0.3 Total fixed-rate loans 5,605,858

4.00

5.9

68.1

61.0 Adjustable-rate one- to four-family 858,329

4.70

4.3

10.5

9.3 Adjustable-rate commercial 1,660,578

6.05

2.6

20.2

18.1 All other adjustable-rate loans 101,840

7.20

6.9

1.2

1.1 Total adjustable-rate loans 2,620,747

5.66

3.4

31.9

28.5 Total loans receivable 8,226,605

4.53

5.1

100.0 %

89.5 FHLB stock 75,113

9.21

1.2





0.8 Cash and cash equivalents 150,292

3.43

-





1.7 Total interest-earning assets $ 9,186,824

4.61

4.9





100.0 %



















Non-maturity deposits $ 3,320,775

1.36

4.8

53.6 %

42.5 % Retail certificates of deposit 2,766,350

3.48

0.8

44.6

35.4 Commercial certificates of deposit 50,097

3.38

0.7

0.8

0.6 Public unit certificates of deposit 59,424

3.88

0.4

1.0

0.8 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,196,646

2.35

3.0

100.0 %

79.3 Term borrowings 1,617,454

3.74

1.1





20.7 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,814,100

2.64

2.6





100.0 %

SOURCE Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.