Family Fitness Day with The Mom Club, Gotham Gym and BODYWELLE

Miami Beach families boxed together on Oct. 18, with mini facials and B12 shots from BODYWELLE after class.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / BODYWELLE , the physician-owned longevity and wellness practice founded by Alonso Martin, MD, joined The Mom Club and Gotham Gym for a family boxing event on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. The afternoon brought parents and young children together for a trainer-led workout, followed by wellness services and activities from several local partners.

The event ran from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Gotham Gym Miami, 1827 Purdy Ave. in Miami Beach. BODYWELLE provided mini facials and B12 shots after the class and offered everyone who attended 15 percent off a first treatment at the practice, which can be scheduled through the BODYWELLE contact page .

BODYWELLE brings personalized skincare and wellness treatments to local fitness events, promoting community health and well-being.

A Workout Designed for Parents and Young Children

The event marked the sixth collaboration between The Mom Club and Gotham Gym, and this edition was open to children. It was designed for kids ages 3 to 7, each attending with up to two adults.

Gotham's trainers led families through an age-appropriate boxing workout. According to The Mom Club, boxing can help children build confidence, coordination, focus, balance and body awareness while giving parents and kids time to be active together.

What Families Can Expect After Class

Once the workout ended, attendees stayed for bagels and spreads from mom-founded Neighborhood Bagels and keepsake family photos from Captured Memories by Malani. Each family left with a gift bag of products from parenting and lifestyle brands selected by The Mom Club, and Gotham Gym gave each parent a complimentary adult class at its Miami Beach studio.

BODYWELLE's part of the afternoon centered on two services the practice provides at its Miami Beach office, facials and vitamin injections, offered at the event as mini facials and B12 shots.

Facials at BODYWELLE

Facials at BODYWELLE are built around each patient's skin type, current concerns and long-term goals, and they follow physician-supervised protocols. They take place in a calm, comfortable setting at the practice's Alton Road office. The full menu ranges from an express facial to sculpting, cooling and cold plasma facials, along with dermaplaning and medical-grade chemical peels.

Each facial begins with a consultation in which the provider asks about the patient's skin goals, lifestyle and product routine, then examines the skin to identify current needs. From there, a session may include cleansing, exfoliation, extractions if needed, targeted masks or serums and facial massage, followed by hydration and SPF. Treatments can be adjusted for patients with sensitive skin, rosacea or other conditions.

For most patients, BODYWELLE suggests a facial every four to six weeks to support healthy skin turnover. "No two patients' skin tells the same story, so no two treatment plans should look the same," Dr. Martin said. "Our goal at BODYWELLE is always long-term skin health, not just a temporary glow."

B12 Shots and Vitamin Injections

Vitamin B12 shots are one of several vitamin injections BODYWELLE offers, alongside metabolic, biotin, vitamin D, glutathione and tri-immune shots and a signature BODYWELLE blend. B12 shots may support energy, mood and focus. Vitamin B12 is also part of the practice's Energy IV, which combines it with several other B vitamins.

Injections deliver nutrients in seconds, which makes them a practical option for patients with busy schedules or those who prefer not to sit for a full IV drip. The practice also offers vitamin injection packages for patients who want ongoing support.

At the practice, vitamin injections and IV therapies are recommended after a consultation with a licensed provider. Dr. Martin evaluates each patient's symptoms, health history, medications and goals before a plan is recommended.

Part of BODYWELLE's Community Calendar

In August, BODYWELLE hosted a Summer Wellness Event that paired an outdoor fitness class with B12 shots, facials and demonstrations of EMSCULPT NEO and EMSELLA. The October event followed a similar pairing of exercise and wellness services, this time for families with young children. Both events reflect the practice's approach to longevity medicine, in which regular movement, recovery and skin health are treated as connected parts of long-term wellbeing rather than separate concerns.

"By partnering with local businesses," Dr. Martin said, "we create opportunities for residents to connect, learn, and move together in supportive, guided environments. These events help build confidence, resilience, and longevity."

Follow BODYWELLE on Instagram for future events.

About Dr. Alonso Martin

Alonso Martin, MD , is the founder and medical director of BODYWELLE. He studied neuroscience at UCLA, where his research addressed the role of antioxidants in longevity and produced published work on oxidative stress and neural health. He earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and trained in family medicine at UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was nominated for Resident of the Year. He is licensed to practice in Florida and California.

At the practice, he leads a team of medical, esthetics and administrative staff.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-owned longevity, aesthetic and wellness practice located at 1060 Alton Rd in Miami Beach, Florida. Founded by Alonso Martin, MD, the practice provides individualized care across longevity medicine, regenerative therapies, body sculpting, hormone optimization, IV therapy and medical-grade skin treatments. Treatment plans are developed under physician supervision based on each patient's diagnostics, symptoms and goals.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/family-fitness-day-with-the-mom-club-gotham-gym-and-bodywelle-1238747