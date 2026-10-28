Somerset, New Jersey and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - RRBB Accountants + Advisors, a New Jersey-based accounting and advisory firm providing PCAOB audit, SEC reporting and transaction advisory services to public and private companies, will be participating in The PIPEs Conference, which will take place November 4 - 5, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Rob Quick, Partner will be presenting on November 5. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the RRBB Accountants + Advisors management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PIPEs Conference, follow this link.

About RRBB Accountants + Advisors

For more than 60 years, RRBB has provided accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to businesses and individuals. Its public company practice includes PCAOB audits, SEC reporting, valuation and M&A advisory. RRBB was named to the 2026 IPA 200 and is a member of BDO Alliance USA. More information is available at rrbb.com.

About PIPEs and DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has covered private investments in public equity for more than 20 years with our annual industry event. The PIPEs Conference offers the largest forum for networking and dealmaking while covering key trends, regulatory updates, and notable transaction structures.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.