Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Sales Result

Sandoz reports strong biosimilar-sales momentum; narrowed full-year net-sales range and upgrade to margin guidance



28-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules



MEDIA RELEASE

Basel, 28 October 2026 - Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today presents its net-sales performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

Q3 net sales up by 5% at CC 1 , 2 ; biosimilar net sales up by 17% at CC, with generics net sales stable at CC. Excluding the anti-infective B2B headwind 3 , total net sales increased by 7% at CC and generics net sales increased by 2% at CC. This adverse impact is expected to be immaterial in Q4 2026 and next year

, ; biosimilar net sales up by 17% at CC, with generics net sales stable at CC. Excluding the anti-infective B2B headwind , total net sales increased by 7% at CC and generics net sales increased by 2% at CC. This adverse impact is expected to be immaterial in Q4 2026 and next year 9M net sales up by 5% at CC; biosimilar net sales up by 19% at CC, with generics net sales declining by 1% at CC. Excluding the anti-infective B2B headwind, 9M net sales increased by 6% at CC, while generics net sales were stable at CC

Biosimilars represented 34% of Q3 2026 net sales

North America led in the quarter, with net-sales growth of 20% at CC, driven by biosimilars

Capital Markets Day: Bio100 ambition unveiled, targeting more than 100 biosimilars in the portfolio by 2040

Full-year guidance: net-sales growth at CC narrowed to 5-6% and an upgrade to core-EBITDA margin to 23.0-23.5% Q3 USD millions Q3 2026 Q3 2025 change % change CC % Biosimilars 998 862 16% 17% Generics 1,944 1,963 -1% 0% Net sales 2,942 2,825 4% 5%

9M

USD millions 9M 2026 9M 2025 change % change CC % Biosimilars 2,873 2,358 22% 19% Generics 5,830 5,699 2% -1% Net sales 8,703 8,057 8% 5%



Richard Saynor, Chief Executive Officer of Sandoz, says: "Sandoz made further progress in the third quarter, reflecting the strength of a growing portfolio and continued momentum in biosimilars. We also continued to strengthen the foundations for our long-term growth by expanding our biosimilar pipeline to 40 assets and achieving more milestones with our biosimilar hub in Slovenia.

"At our recent Capital Markets Day, we unveiled our Bio100 ambition and set out a clear roadmap to maximise the significant opportunity in biosimilars. We aim to build a portfolio of more than 100 biosimilars by 2040, supported by our differentiated development and manufacturing network, an unprecedented wave of upcoming loss-of-exclusivity opportunities, and an increasingly supportive regulatory environment. With these advantages, we are well positioned to create sustainable shareholder value and expand access for patients around the world."





BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Bio100: in September, Sandoz hosted a Capital Markets Day in London, where it unveiled Bio100, its ambition to build a portfolio of more than 100 biosimilars by 2040. The Company reaffirmed its existing mid-term outlook to 2028 and introduced a new outlook 4 for 2025-2030, targeting mid-to-high single-digit compound annual net-sales growth at CC and a core-EBITDA margin of 25-27% by 2030. Through Bio100, Sandoz aims to more than double net sales at CC from 2025 to 2035, excluding a significant expected contribution from GLP-1 medicines, while delivering a core-EBITDA margin above 30%



for 2025-2030, targeting mid-to-high single-digit compound annual net-sales growth at CC and a core-EBITDA margin of 25-27% by 2030. Through Bio100, Sandoz aims to more than double net sales at CC from 2025 to 2035, excluding a significant expected contribution from GLP-1 medicines, while delivering a core-EBITDA margin above 30% Henlius collaboration: Sandoz recently announced a strategic collaboration with Henlius, covering up to 10 biosimilar assets. The initial agreement includes proposed biosimilars of cetuximab, evolocumab and belimumab, as well as an option for recombinant human hyaluronidase



mAbxience collaboration: the Company entered into an agreement with mAbxience in September for a proposed emicizumab biosimilar, the first haemophilia medicine in the Sandoz biosimilar pipeline. The agreement expanded the pipeline to 40 biosimilars 5 and provides a basis to evaluate future collaboration opportunities



and provides a basis to evaluate future collaboration opportunities Challenging conditions in the B2B market for penicillin API sales remain and no imminent return to pre-dumping conditions is expected. Sandoz continues to urge the European Commission to investigate alleged dumping and consider anti-dumping duties or tariffs to safeguard Europe's antibiotic supply. The Company also continues to advocate structural reforms that ensure a level playing field for European producers



Generic semaglutide in Canada: Health Canada recently granted marketing authorisation for Sandoz Semaglutide (semaglutide), a generic version of Ozempic for adults with type-2 diabetes. This followed the recent regulatory approval for the Company's new semaglutide treatment option in Brazil



Semaglutide (semaglutide), a generic version of Ozempic for adults with type-2 diabetes. This followed the recent regulatory approval for the Company's new semaglutide treatment option in Brazil Ljubljana investment: Sandoz announced plans in September to invest in a new biosimilar drug-substance facility in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The new facility will expand manufacturing capacity, adding disposable fed-batch technology and further strengthening the in-house biosimilar manufacturing and supply network in Europe



Lendava biosimilar manufacturing centre: Sandoz recently opened its new high-volume biosimilar drug-substance manufacturing centre in Lendava, Slovenia, significantly strengthening in-house manufacturing capacity and flexibility across its European biosimilar network. The facility is a key milestone in the execution of the Company's Bio100 ambition and supports long-term supply resilience and future portfolio expansion



Long-term financing: Sandoz recently issued a EUR 500 million bond with a 12-year maturity for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing debt

FULL-YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE

Stronger volume demand in the third quarter resulted in short-term biosimilar-supply constraints in Europe and International. Sandoz has recently increased its market share in Europe further6, including a significant expansion in biosimilars, but it has faced more-challenging temporary market conditions in the quarter in Germany than anticipated. These factors have led the Company to update its 2026 net-sales guidance. Net sales are now expected to grow by 5-6% at CC (previous guidance of mid-to-high single-digit growth at CC). The benefits of an increasingly favourable net-sales mix and stronger operational performance are reflected in today's upgraded core-EBITDA margin guidance. The margin is now expected to reach 23.0-23.5% in 2026 compared with the previous guidance of a year-on-year expansion of around 100 basis points

(2025: 21.7%).

The performance of the business this year has driven an improved expectation for core earnings per share in 2026. The updated guidance does not impact the Company's prior outlook to 2028 or the recently announced outlook to 2030. This guidance excludes any impacts of unforeseen events or unconfirmed developments, including the potential imposition of new tariffs emanating from the US government.

No material contribution from the launch of generic semaglutide is expected this year. Overall pricing is expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2026.



CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today at 9:30 CET. Details can be found here , with the accompanying presentation here .



NOTES

The performance shown in this announcement covers the three-month period ended 30 September 2026 (Q3, or Q3 2026) and the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026 (9M, or 9M 2026), compared with the three-month period ended 30 September 2025 (Q3 2025) and the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 (9M 2025), respectively. In this announcement, 'the Company' refers to Sandoz Group AG. Over one billion patients were reached by Sandoz in 2025, including an estimated 0.2 billion patients reached through API sales.



CALENDAR

Sandoz will host an analyst and investor site visit in Slovenia on 9-10 November 2026; attendance is by invitation only. The Company intends to publish its full-year 2026 results on 17 February 2027.



DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.



CONTACTS

Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 79 279 0285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Marina Konrad-Maerk +41 79 487 79 89 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061





Q3 AND 9M 2026 NET SALES



NET SALES BY BUSINESS



Q3 Q3 2026 % of Q3 2025 change USD m net sales USD m USD % CC % Biosimilars 998 34% 862 16% 17% Generics 1,944 66% 1,963 -1% 0% Net sales 2,942 100% 2,825 4% 5%





Net sales for the third quarter were USD 2.9 billion, reflecting growth of 5% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, total net sales increased by 7% at CC.



Biosimilars overview

Net sales of biosimilars were USD 1.0 billion in the quarter, reflecting growth of 17% at CC and representing 34% of total net sales (Q3 2025: 31%).

The European biosimilar performance benefitted from the Q4 2025 launches of Afqlir (aflibercept) and Wyost & Jubbonti (denosumab), as well as a strong performance from Zessly (infliximab), partly offset by the adverse effects of near-term supply constraints and stronger-than-expected unfavourable short-term market dynamics in Germany. International biosimilar net-sales growth was underpinned by the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva (ustekinumab), as well as strong contributions from Rixathon (rituximab) and Hyrimoz (adalimumab).





Generics overview

Net sales of generics in Q3 were USD 1.9 billion, reflecting stable growth at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, generics net sales increased by 2% at CC. The performance was also impacted by stronger-than-expected unfavourable short-term market dynamics in Germany, as well as active portfolio rationalisation and divestment activity in the International region. Encouraging growth in North America generics net sales reflected several successful launches.



9M 9M 2026 % of 9M 2025 change USD m net sales USD m USD % CC % Biosimilars 2,873 33% 2,358 22% 19% Generics 5,830 67% 5,699 2% -1% Net sales 8,703 100% 8,057 8% 5%



Net sales in 9M 2026 were USD 8.7 billion, reflecting growth of 5% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, total net sales increased by 6% at CC. Volumes grew by 10% in the period, partly offset by price erosion of 5%.



Biosimilars overview

Net sales of biosimilars were USD 2.9 billion in the year to date, reflecting growth of 19% at CC and representing 33% of total net sales (9M 2025: 29%).

The European biosimilar performance benefitted from the launches of Afqlir and Wyost & Jubbonti, as well as strong results from Hyrimoz, Erelzi (etanercept), Binocrit (epoetin alfa) and Zessly (infliximab). Strong North America biosimilar net-sales growth reflected the US launches of Wyost & Jubbonti in June 2025 and the performance of Hyrimoz, while double-digit International biosimilar net-sales growth was driven by Rixathon, as well as launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva.





Generics overview

Net sales of generics were USD 5.8 billion in the first nine months, reflecting a decline of 1% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, generics net sales were stable at CC. The result partly reflected the adverse effects of unfavourable seasonal effects on sales of antibiotics and over-the-counter cold & cough medicines in Europe earlier in the year. Generics represented 67% of 9M 2026 net sales (9M 2025: 71%).

Encouraging growth in North America generics net sales reflected several successful launches. This was partly offset by the effects of active portfolio rationalisation and divestment activity in the International region.





NET SALES BY REGION





Q3 Q3 2026 % of Q3 2025 change USD m net sales USD m USD % CC % Europe 1,521 52% 1,530 -1% 1% International 664 23% 659 1% 1% North America 757 25% 636 19% 20% Net sales 2,942 100% 2,825 4% 5%





Europe overview

Net sales in Europe in the quarter were USD 1.5 billion, reflecting growth of 1% at CC. There was no material anti-infective B2B impact on the Europe performance. Biosimilars delivered solid results, supported by the recent launches of Afqlir and Wyost & Jubbonti and strong contributions from Zessly. Growth was partly offset by the impact of near-term biosimilar supply constraints and stronger-than-expected unfavourable short-term market dynamics in Germany.



International overview

Net sales in International in the quarter were USD 0.7 billion, reflecting growth of 1% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, International net sales increased by 5% at CC. The biosimilars result benefitted from the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva, as well as the strong performances of Rixathon and Hyrimoz. Generics net sales grew at CC but were impacted by active portfolio rationalisation and divestment activity.



North America overview

Net sales in North America in the quarter were USD 0.8 billion, representing growth of 20% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, North America net sales increased by 21% at CC. Excellent biosimilar growth was primarily driven by the June 2025 US launches of Wyost & Jubbonti. Generics net-sales growth was a result of several recent launches, partly offset by competitive pressures on paclitaxel.



9M 9M 2026 % of 9M 2025 change USD m net sales USD m USD % CC % Europe 4,647 53% 4,362 7% 2% International 2,002 23% 1,943 3% 1% North America 2,054 24% 1,752 17% 17% Net sales 8,703 100% 8,057 8% 5%





Europe overview

Net sales in Europe in 9M 2026 were USD 4.6 billion, reflecting growth of 2% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, Europe net sales increased by 3% at CC, with strong growth in biosimilars at CC. The generics business was impacted by unfavourable seasonal effects on the sale of antibiotics and over-the-counter cold & cough medicines earlier in the year. The biosimilars performance benefitted from the recent launches of Afqlir and Wyost & Jubbonti, as well as strong results from Hyrimoz, Erelzi, Binocrit and Zessly, partly offset by near-term supply constraints and the impact of market dynamics in Germany.



International overview

Net sales in International in the year to date were USD 2.0 billion, reflecting growth of 1% at CC. Excluding the aforementioned anti-infective B2B headwind, International net sales increased by 2% at CC. Biosimilars delivered double-digit growth, driven by Rixathon and the recent launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and Pyzchiva. Generics net sales were impacted by active portfolio rationalisation, divestment activity and unfavourable market dynamics in Brazil and Japan.



North America overview

Net sales in North America in 9M 2026 were USD 2.1 billion, representing growth of 17% at CC. Excellent biosimilar growth at CC was primarily driven by the June 2025 US launches of Wyost & Jubbonti and the strong performance of Hyrimoz. Generics net-sales growth at CC was a result of several recent launches, partly offset by competitive pressures on paclitaxel.



SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION





2026 NET SALES





BY BUSINESS Q1 2026 change Q2 2026 change H1 2026 change USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % Biosimilars 853 27% 18% 1,022 24% 22% 1,875 25% 20% Generics 1,903 5% -3% 1,983 3% 1% 3,886 4% -1% Net sales 2,756 11% 3% 3,005 9% 7% 5,761 10% 5%

Q3 2026 change 9M 2026 change USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % Biosimilars 998 16% 17% 2,873 22% 19% Generics 1,944 -1% 0% 5,830 2% -1% Net sales 2,942 4% 5% 8,703 8% 5%

BY REGION Q1 2026 change Q2 2026 change H1 2026 change USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % Europe 1,556 13% 2% 1,570 8% 5% 3,126 10% 3% International 609 3% -2% 729 5% 3% 1,338 4% 1% North America 591 14% 12% 706 18% 18% 1,297 16% 15% Net sales 2,756 11% 3% 3,005 9% 7% 5,761 10% 5%

Q3 2026 change 9M 2026 change USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % Europe 1,521 -1% 1% 4,647 7% 2% International 664 1% 1% 2,002 3% 1% North America 757 19% 20% 2,054 17% 17% Net sales 2,942 4% 5% 8,703 8% 5%





QUARTERLY 2025 NET SALES





BY BUSINESS Q1 2025 change Q2 2025 change Q3 2025 change Q4 2025 change USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % Biosimilars 671 8% 11% 825 15% 12% 862 16% 13% 934 21% 16% Generics 1,809 -3% 0% 1,927 5% 2% 1,963 6% 3% 2,095 8% 2% Net sales 2,480 0% 3% 2,752 8% 5% 2,825 9% 6% 3,029 12% 6%

BY REGION Q1 2025 change Q2 2025 change Q3 2025 change Q4 2025 change USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % USD m USD % CC % Europe 1,372 3% 7% 1,460 12% 6% 1,530 12% 6% 1,574 15% 6% International 590 -8% -2% 694 11% 11% 659 4% 4% 770 18% 14% North America 518 -1% 1% 598 -4% -3% 636 6% 7% 685 -1% -2% Net sales 2,480 0% 3% 2,752 8% 5% 2,825 9% 6% 3,029 12% 6%

1 Constant currencies. 2 Non-IFRS measures are defined in the 'Supplementary financial information' section of the Half-Year Report 2026 . For Q3 and 9M 2026, all growth at CC is the same as the comparable growth rate (CGR). 3As part of its vertically integrated penicillin production, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) on a business-to-business (B2B) basis. The imposition of tariffs by the US government in 2025 led to reduced exports from China to the US, prompting Chinese suppliers to significantly lower global prices for key penicillin APIs, including 6-Aminopenicillanic acid (6-APA), the foundational compound for all penicillin. This price decline coincided with increased global supply. Penicillin API represented a significant portion of anti-infective B2B net sales in FY 2025. 4 Including the impact of GLP-1. 5 Reflects agreement with Samsung Bioepis, including potential programmes. 6 Source: IQVIA MIDAS Q2 2026 vs Q2 2025.

End of Inside Information