YUZAWA SNOW LINK, Connecting Three Ski Resorts, to Open for the 2026-2027 Winter Season on December 26

NIIGATA, Japan, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, the ski area offers 45 courses, hot springs, local sake, and regional cuisine, just 71 minutes from Tokyo by Shinkansen.

YUZAWA SNOW LINK, connecting Yuzawa Kogen, GALA Yuzawa, and Ishiuchi Maruyama in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, will open for the 2026-2027 winter season on Saturday, December 26, 2026.

Official website: https://www.yuzawasnowlink.com/winter/en/

The three resorts offer ski courses for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced skiers. Visitors can also enjoy snow-covered mountain scenery, historic hot springs, locally produced sake, and regional cuisine featuring Niigata-grown rice and other local ingredients.

1. Easy Access from Tokyo by Shinkansen

Yuzawa is an accessible winter destination from Tokyo. GALA Yuzawa Station can be reached in as little as 71 minutes by the Joetsu Shinkansen, making the area suitable for both day trips and overnight stays. Visitors can combine skiing or snowboarding with sightseeing in the surrounding area.

2. Three Resorts Offering Varied Courses and Scenery

YUZAWA SNOW LINK connects Yuzawa Kogen, GALA Yuzawa, and Ishiuchi Maruyama. Each resort offers its own mountain scenery and courses with varying levels of difficulty, providing options for visitors with different interests and skiing or snowboarding experience.

Beyond winter sports, visitors can enjoy the region's snow-covered mountain landscapes.

3. Hot Springs and Local Cuisine Beyond the Slopes

Yuzawa is home to a historic hot spring district where visitors can relax before or after a day on the slopes. The area also offers regional cuisine prepared with Niigata-grown rice and local ingredients, as well as locally produced sake.

Whether visiting for a day or staying longer, travelers can combine skiing and snowboarding with hot springs, dining, and sightseeing for a well-rounded winter getaway.

About YUZAWA SNOW LINK

YUZAWA SNOW LINK connects three ski resorts: Yuzawa Kogen, GALA Yuzawa, and Ishiuchi Maruyama. For operating schedules, lift tickets, and information on connections between the resorts, please visit their official websites.

Official Websites

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort: https://www.yuzawakogen.com/

GALA Yuzawa Ski Resort: https://gala.co.jp/

Ishiuchi Maruyama Ski Resort: https://ishiuchi.or.jp/en/winter/

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