Sciensus Appoints James Tugendhat OBE as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciensus has appointed James Tugendhat OBE as Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience across healthcare and complex service organisations.

James was most recently Group CEO of HC-One, the UK's largest care home operator. His previous leadership roles include senior positions at Bupa, including as CEO of Health Dialog, a pioneering US health analytics and chronic disease management company. He also served, for seven years, as a non-executive director of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

He takes over for Gordon Cox, who led the business as interim CEO during the Board's search for a new CEO, and who continues as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of key company boards.

Peter Nicklin, Chairman, Sciensus, said: "We're delighted to welcome James to Sciensus. He understands what it takes to run a regulated, people-centred healthcare business, and he brings extensive experience of the wider healthcare sector. On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Gordon for his leadership and contributions over the last few months."

James Tugendhat, CEO, Sciensus, said: "Sciensus plays a vital role in helping patients access specialist medicines and care, including treatments that can be delivered in their own homes. I'm looking forward to working with colleagues across the business, understanding their experiences and building on the deep expertise already in place to support patients, healthcare providers and our biotech and pharmaceutical partners."

About Sciensus

Sciensus connects the people, infrastructure, care and evidence that help specialist medicines deliver their full value. For more than 30 years, Sciensus has worked with the NHS to provide specialist clinical nursing and patient support in patients' homes across cancer, rare disease and chronic conditions, caring for more than 300,000 patients each year across 180+ NHS trusts in the UK. Across Europe, Sciensus provides commercialisation expertise and operational infrastructure to help global pharmaceutical and biotech companies bring medicines to patients in multiple markets. Through the care it delivers, Sciensus also generates real-world evidence that helps demonstrate the value of treatments and improve future care.

Media contacts

Julie Reid

julie.reid@sciensus.com

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