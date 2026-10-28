Qrvey Named an Expert in 2026 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research

For the Third Consecutive Year, Qrvey Earns Expert Recognition as Embedded Analytics Evolves to Serve Both People and AI Agents

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Qrvey, the AI-native embedded analytics platform purpose-built for SaaS companies, today announced it has been recognized as an "Expert" in the 2026 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research. This marks the third consecutive year Qrvey has earned a position in the Expert quadrant.

The annual Nucleus Research report evaluates embedded analytics vendors based on usability and functionality, taking into account the value customers realize from their investments. In its 2026 evaluation, Nucleus Research highlights a significant shift in customer expectations as analytics expands beyond traditional dashboards to support both human users and AI agents.

"We've been building toward autonomous analytics that serve both people and AI agents long before it became a market expectation," said Arman Eshraghi, Founder and CEO of Qrvey. "Our native multi-tenant architecture has always been the foundation of our platform, and it's proving even more valuable as AI agents require governed, multi-tenant security models. We're proud to have earned the Expert distinction from Nucleus Research for three consecutive years, recognizing our continued commitment to delivering governed, AI-driven self-service data experiences that SaaS companies can confidently offer to their customers, whether those users are people or agents."

The 2026 Technology Value Matrix reflects these evolving requirements through two evaluation dimensions:

Usability: How effectively a platform makes analytics accessible across different applications, devices, and workflows while maintaining a consistent, governed experience.

Functionality: The depth of a platform's underlying capabilities, particularly its ability to maintain reliable data definitions, enforce security, and efficiently manage analytics across multiple customer environments.

Qrvey's AI-native embedded analytics platform brings together governed self-service analytics, conversational AI, and agentic capabilities within a multi-tenant architecture built specifically for SaaS companies. With native tenant isolation, centralized management, and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), Qrvey enables software providers to deliver trusted analytics experiences for end users while securely extending those capabilities to AI agents.

As customer expectations evolve, Qrvey continues to help SaaS companies deliver more value through embedded analytics while reducing the development effort and operational complexity required to support increasingly sophisticated analytics experiences.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights-all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-named-an-expert-in-2026-embedded-analytics-technology-value-1243216