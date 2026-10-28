One-time national scholarship recognizes undergraduate students committed to government, nonprofit work, education, and community service

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants opens applications today for undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate a commitment to public service. Created by business executive and finance professional Michael Gabelli, the one-time scholarship supports a student preparing for a career in government, nonprofit organizations, public policy, social work, education, or a related field.





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The scholarship is open to students at accredited U.S. colleges and universities, regardless of city or state. Applications are accepted through May 15, 2027, and the recipient will be announced on June 15, 2027.

Purpose of the Scholarship

The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants recognizes students who already contribute to their communities and plan to build careers around that work. Michael Gabelli created the award to help one student continue an education aligned with public service. The scholarship is a single, one-time award and is not an annual program.

Michael Gabelli serves as Managing Director and President of Gabelli & Partners and has long supported community organizations. His philanthropic involvement includes the Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics NY, United Way of Greenwich, and the Northwell Health Foundation, among others. He also spent more than a decade as a volunteer baseball and football coach. The scholarship extends that tradition of community support to a student pursuing a similar path.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. college or university

Demonstrate a commitment to public service, civic engagement, or community involvement

Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Pursue a career in government, nonprofit organizations, public policy, social work, education, or a related field

Submit a complete application, including a personal essay, by the deadline

Application Process

Applicants prepare a personal essay of 500 to 750 words responding to the scholarship prompt. The prompt asks students to describe their commitment to public service, the experiences that shaped their dedication to serving others, and how they plan to make a positive impact on their community or society through their careers. It also asks how the award would support their educational goals.

A complete application includes the essay, a current academic transcript, a resume or CV highlighting community involvement and leadership experience, and a brief cover letter with contact information. Materials are submitted by email to apply@michaelgabellischolarship.com, with the subject line "Michael Gabelli Scholarship Application - [Applicant's Full Name]." Late applications are not considered.

Key Dates

Application deadline: May 15, 2027

Winner announced: June 15, 2027

The winner is contacted directly by email. Complete details are available at michaelgabellischolarship.com.

Impact

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $2,500 to help the selected student with educational expenses while pursuing a career in public service. Michael Gabelli says the program reflects the importance of recognizing students who dedicate their time to the communities around them. By supporting a student at the start of that path, the Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants aims to encourage continued service in fields that serve the public.

About the Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants

The Michael Gabelli Scholarship for Public Servants is a one-time scholarship program established in 2026 by Michael Gabelli. It provides financial support to a college student who demonstrates a commitment to public service and plans a career in government, nonprofit work, public policy, social work, or education. Its mission is to recognize and encourage students who intend to serve their communities and society through their professional lives. The program is open to eligible students nationwide.

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