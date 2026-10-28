Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Ballotpedia released its list of 50 elections to watch on Nov. 3, 2026, spanning U.S. Senate and House contests, governorships, state executive offices, state supreme courts, state legislatures, and local offices.

Why it matters: Voters will decide thousands of offices on Nov. 3. That includes 33 regular U.S. Senate elections plus two special elections, all 435 U.S. House seats, 36 governorships, and 6,137 of the country's 7,386 state legislative seats. In total, Ballotpedia is covering 44,156 elections in 2026.

How the list was built: Ballotpedia's editorial department selected the elections based on past election results, unique election-specific circumstances, and race ratings. The final list includes a mix of federal, state, and local races, organized by office type. All races included in this list have been designated battleground races by Ballotpedia.

What's on the list:

U.S. Senate (10 elections featured): Thirty-three of 100 Senate seats are up for regular election, along with two special elections. Featured states are Alaska, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas.





Thirty-three of 100 Senate seats are up for regular election, along with two special elections. Featured states are Alaska, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas. U.S. House (10 districts featured): All 435 seats are up for election. Featured districts are Florida's 14th, Michigan's 7th and 10th, New York's 17th, North Carolina's 11th, Ohio's 7th, Pennsylvania's 7th and 8th, Texas' 15th, and Wisconsin's 3rd.





All 435 seats are up for election. Featured districts are Florida's 14th, Michigan's 7th and 10th, New York's 17th, North Carolina's 11th, Ohio's 7th, Pennsylvania's 7th and 8th, Texas' 15th, and Wisconsin's 3rd. Governor (5 elections featured): Thirty-six governorships are on the ballot in Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Wisconsin, and other states. Heading into the election, there are 23 Republican trifectas, 16 Democratic trifectas, and 11 divided governments.





Thirty-six governorships are on the ballot in Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Wisconsin, and other states. Heading into the election, there are 23 Republican trifectas, 16 Democratic trifectas, and 11 divided governments. State legislatures (12 chambers featured): Eighty-eight of 99 state legislative chambers are on the ballot. Featured chambers are in Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.





Eighty-eight of 99 state legislative chambers are on the ballot. Featured chambers are in Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Attorney General (3 elections featured): Thirty of 50 attorney general offices are on the ballot. Featured states are Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.





Thirty of 50 attorney general offices are on the ballot. Featured states are Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin. Secretary of State (2 elections featured): Twenty-six of 47 secretary of state offices are on the ballot. Featured states are Indiana and Michigan.





Twenty-six of 47 secretary of state offices are on the ballot. Featured states are Indiana and Michigan. Other state executive offices (2 featured): Georgia Public Service Commission and California Insurance Commissioner.





Georgia Public Service Commission and California Insurance Commissioner. State supreme court (3 elections featured): Sixty-five of the country's 344 state supreme court seats are up for election in 2026. Featured states are Montana, North Carolina, and Utah.





Sixty-five of the country's 344 state supreme court seats are up for election in 2026. Featured states are Montana, North Carolina, and Utah. Local (3 elections featured): The Los Angeles mayoral race, the Baltimore City Public School System, and the Omaha Public Power District.

The full list, with candidate information, endorsements, race ratings, and links to each election's page, is available here.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. And as voters increasingly turn to search engines and AI to learn who and what is on their ballot, independent research ranks Ballotpedia among the sources those tools cite most often. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of volunteers into an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. A nonprofit dedicated to an educated, engaged electorate and a strong, healthy democracy, Ballotpedia employs professional editorial staff who research, write, and verify its content, and offers free access to 750,000+ articles at Ballotpedia.org.

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