Veterinary Implants Devices Market worth $0.98 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Veterinary Implants Devices Market is projected to reach USD 0.98 billion by 2031 from USD 0.74 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

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Veterinary Implants Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.74 billion

USD 0.74 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.98 billion

USD 0.98 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.7%

Veterinary Implants Devices Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for a 33.9% share of the global veterinary implant devices market in 2025.

By implant device, the monitoring, sensing, and diagnostic implants segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% between 2026 and 2031.

By end user, the veterinary clinics and hospitals segment captured a 55.6% market share in 2025.

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The market growth is supported by rising pet ownership, higher spending on companion animal care, and the growing number of orthopedic, cardiac, urinary, and reproductive conditions treated with implant-based procedures. Owners treat pets as family members and are more willing to pay for surgeries such as tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO), fracture fixation, and joint replacement. Specialty and referral hospitals have expanded access to board-certified surgeons, which has increased procedure volumes. Manufacturers are introducing titanium and anatomically contoured locking plates, extended-release hormone and growth-promoting implants, and implantable sensors for temperature and activity monitoring. In livestock, microchips, rumen boluses, and growth implants help producers track animal health and improve productivity. Increasing investment in animal health R&D, larger monitored cattle herds, and wider use of implants in wildlife, zoos, and research animals are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary implant devices market in 2025.

Based on animal type, the companion animals captured the largest market share in 2025. The large and growing population of dogs and cats, coupled with increasing demand for specialized veterinary care, supports implant adoption. Rising incidence of orthopedic and chronic conditions, greater availability of specialty veterinary hospitals, and increasing owner willingness to pursue advanced interventions are driving the use of orthopedic, cardiovascular, urinary, reproductive, and monitoring implants in companion animals.

Activity, behavior, and performance monitoring segment to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Based on application, the activity, behavior, and performance monitoring segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the veterinary implant devices market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of rumen boluses, implantable sensors, and telemetry devices is enabling continuous monitoring of body temperature, rumination, activity, and other physiological parameters. Growing use of these technologies for early disease detection, reproductive management, fitness monitoring, and performance tracking in livestock, racehorses, and working animals is expected to drive segment growth.

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Middle East & Africa to exhibit a significant CAGR in the veterinary implant devices market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate from 2026 to 2031, driven by rising companion animal ownership, increasing expenditure on veterinary healthcare, and growing demand for advanced orthopedic and surgical interventions. The expanding pet care ecosystem, particularly in the GCC countries, is supporting demand for implantable devices such as bone plates, screws, intramedullary pins, and joint reconstruction systems. Concurrently, the growing economic importance of livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats, and camels, is reinforcing the need for effective fracture management, trauma care, and mobility restoration to protect animal health and productivity. Investments in veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic infrastructure, and professional veterinary training are improving access to advanced surgical procedures. Furthermore, rising awareness of animal welfare, increasing adoption of international veterinary care standards, and the gradual expansion of referral-based veterinary services are encouraging the uptake of high-quality implant solutions.

Key Players

Leading players in the Veterinary Implants Devices companies include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Elanco (US), Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (US), Zoetis Inc (US), Virbac (France), B. Braun SE (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Data Sciences International) (US), Securos Surgical (Cencora), Inc. (US), BioMedtrix, LLC (US), and IMEX Veterinary, Inc. (Movora) (US).

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Investment Funding Context

The veterinary implant devices market recorded steady investment and deal activity during 2023-2026, driven by consolidation among animal health companies, private equity interest in companion animal and livestock health, and growing demand for implantable monitoring technologies. In July 2024, Merck Animal Health completed its USD 1.3 billion acquisition of Elanco's aqua business, extending its reach into aquatic species, where implantable tagging and monitoring are gaining use. In January 2025, KKR Growth and Highland Europe invested in smaXtec, maker of reticulum boluses that track temperature, rumination, and activity in dairy cows. Overall, investment is shifting toward implantable sensors, patient-specific orthopedic solutions, and portfolio focus by large animal health and medtech companies.

Revenue Shift Context

The veterinary implant devices market is witnessing a shift from a portfolio led by orthopedic hardware toward a broader mix of monitoring, drug delivery, and active electronic implants. Global veterinary implant devices market revenue is projected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2026 to USD 0.98 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Orthopedic and skeletal implants accounted for 54.2% of the market in 2025 and will remain the largest revenue segment, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. However, monitoring, sensing, and diagnostic implants, therapeutic and drug delivery implants, and active electronic implants are growing faster. By application, activity, behavior, and performance monitoring and cardiovascular and interventional treatment are the fastest-growing revenue streams. By animal type, companion animals (48.8% share) continue to generate the most revenue, while livestock (21.8% share) grows more slowly. Wildlife and conservation animals and research institutes are emerging revenue pockets. Revenue is therefore shifting toward higher-value implants that combine hardware with data, long-acting therapy, or minimally invasive delivery.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions and portfolio changes in the veterinary implant devices market in 2025 differed in character from 2024, with more deals.

VETERINARY IMPLANT DEVICES MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2025 Acquisition Creative Science (US) Infiniti Medical (US) and Orthomed UK (UK) Creative Science, a Cima Animal Health company, acquired Infiniti Medical and its Orthomed UK subsidiary. Orthomed supplies veterinary orthopedic implants and instruments, while Infiniti Medical has veterinary implant/device technologies including Vet Stent. (Infiniti Medical) July 2024 Acquisition Merck Animal Health (US) Elanco (US) Merck Animal Health completed its USD 1.3 billion acquisition of Elanco's aqua business, including Clynav, Imvixa, and manufacturing facilities in Canada and Vietnam, strengthening its aquatic animal health portfolio.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global veterinary implant devices market is competitive. The top five players, namely Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.), Zoetis, Elanco, Virbac, and Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes Vet), accounted for approximately 37.2% of the market in 2025. Merck Animal Health holds a leading position through its REVALOR and RALGRO cattle implants and its Allflex, Biomark, and HomeAgain identification and monitoring brands. Zoetis competes strongly in growth-promoting implants through its Synovex line, while Elanco has a long-standing farm animal implant business that it is partly exiting under its 2025 restructuring plan. Virbac is present in reproductive management with its Suprelorin deslorelin implant, and DePuy Synthes Vet supplies AO-based veterinary orthopedic implant and instrument sets.

The remaining market is held by B. Braun Vet Care, Arthrex Vet Systems, Infiniti Medical, Norfolk Vet Products, Auxilium MD (Teliatry), and Harvard Bioscience (Data Sciences International), along with regional players. These companies mainly compete in specialized areas such as veterinary orthopedics, subcutaneous ureteral bypass and urinary devices, transcatheter cardiac repair, vagus nerve stimulation for canine epilepsy, and implantable telemetry for research animals. The market structure reflects the strength of large animal health companies in livestock and pharmaceutical implants, alongside focused medtech companies that compete on surgical product range, surgeon training, and clinical evidence.

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