McCormick Systems Releases New Instant Temporary Parts Feature to Speed Up Takeoffs

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / McCormick Systems, developer of leading MEP takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, has released a new takeoff feature called Instant Temporary Parts, which allows electrical, plumbing and mechanical contractors to easily create temporary job-specific items and assemblies.

Most takeoffs are built from an estimator's permanent database, the library of standard parts and assemblies used estimate after estimate. But many jobs call for something that doesn't fit the standard, like an upgraded fixture or a one-off assembly.

Now, McCormick Pro users can turn those one-off items into temporary parts in just a few clicks. For example, if an estimator needs a specialized receptacle, they can quickly modify and rename an existing receptacle assembly and place the temporary part into a separate job-specific database, so the permanent database does not get cluttered.

McCormick President Paul Wheaton says the feature gives estimators more control over their bids, noting, "Every job is unique and comes with its own requirements, so estimators need the flexibility to pivot their estimate without compromising bidding speed. Instant Temporary Parts lets them customize items and assemblies in seconds, so their takeoff matches exactly what the project calls for."

Additional benefits for the Instant Temporary Parts feature include:

Cut temporary part creation from 20-30 steps down to 2-3 clicks.

Adjust takeoffs without starting over by converting parts already in the audit trail

Keep takeoffs organized, with temporary parts held in a separate job-based database

Spot job-specific parts at a glance with green item numbers, making estimates faster to review

Skip repetitive prompts by directly answering system questions in the settings

When every minute counts to build the most competitive bid, Instant Temporary Parts creates a simplified path for MEP estimators to handle job-specific materials faster.

Existing McCormick Pro users can now access Instant Temporary Parts at no additional cost. To learn more about McCormick Pro, click here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-releases-new-instant-temporary-parts-feature-to-1243241