Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Bergbau-Boom, von dem noch niemand etwas weiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2026 15:50 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCormick Systems Releases New Instant Temporary Parts Feature to Speed Up Takeoffs

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / McCormick Systems, developer of leading MEP takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, has released a new takeoff feature called Instant Temporary Parts, which allows electrical, plumbing and mechanical contractors to easily create temporary job-specific items and assemblies.

Most takeoffs are built from an estimator's permanent database, the library of standard parts and assemblies used estimate after estimate. But many jobs call for something that doesn't fit the standard, like an upgraded fixture or a one-off assembly.

Now, McCormick Pro users can turn those one-off items into temporary parts in just a few clicks. For example, if an estimator needs a specialized receptacle, they can quickly modify and rename an existing receptacle assembly and place the temporary part into a separate job-specific database, so the permanent database does not get cluttered.

McCormick President Paul Wheaton says the feature gives estimators more control over their bids, noting, "Every job is unique and comes with its own requirements, so estimators need the flexibility to pivot their estimate without compromising bidding speed. Instant Temporary Parts lets them customize items and assemblies in seconds, so their takeoff matches exactly what the project calls for."

Additional benefits for the Instant Temporary Parts feature include:

  • Cut temporary part creation from 20-30 steps down to 2-3 clicks.
  • Adjust takeoffs without starting over by converting parts already in the audit trail
  • Keep takeoffs organized, with temporary parts held in a separate job-based database
  • Spot job-specific parts at a glance with green item numbers, making estimates faster to review
  • Skip repetitive prompts by directly answering system questions in the settings

When every minute counts to build the most competitive bid, Instant Temporary Parts creates a simplified path for MEP estimators to handle job-specific materials faster.

Existing McCormick Pro users can now access Instant Temporary Parts at no additional cost. To learn more about McCormick Pro, click here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-releases-new-instant-temporary-parts-feature-to-1243241

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.