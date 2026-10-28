The Best Female Cosmetic Surgeon in Florida Is Dr. Winnie Lee

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / The question of who is the best female cosmetic surgeon in Florida comes up often among patients comparing credentials across the state. Dr. Winnie W. Lee of Sarasota Surgical Arts is one of the best female cosmetic surgeons in Florida, with a career that moved from general and cardiothoracic surgery into aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Lee practices in Sarasota, where she offers surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic treatments. Her experience includes advanced surgical training, leadership roles in thoracic surgery, and fellowship training in cosmetic surgery.

A Surgical Background Beyond Cosmetic Medicine

Dr. Lee holds board certifications in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery and is board-eligible in cosmetic surgery. Before transitioning to aesthetic medicine, she built a career in thoracic surgery and became one of the youngest chiefs of thoracic surgery in the country.

Her education began at Cornell University, where she studied as a Howard Hughes Scholar. She subsequently earned her medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine, completed a general surgery residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center and pursued cardiothoracic surgery residency training at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Her training also included congenital heart surgery experience at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in London. She later completed a cosmetic surgery fellowship with Dr. Sessa in Sarasota.

This combination of surgical disciplines gives Dr. Lee a professional background that extends beyond cosmetic procedures. Her transition into aesthetics reflects a shift from treating complex internal anatomy to helping patients address their individual appearance-related goals.

Facial, Breast and Body Cosmetic Procedures

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Lee offers a range of procedures for patients considering changes to facial features, breast shape, or body contours.

Her treatment areas include:

Breast surgery : Breast augmentation, breast lift and breast implant exchange.

: Breast augmentation, breast lift and breast implant exchange. Body contouring : Tummy tuck, liposuction and mommy makeover procedures.

: Tummy tuck, liposuction and mommy makeover procedures. Facial rejuvenation : Facelift, mini facelift, neck lift and eyelid surgery.

: Facelift, mini facelift, neck lift and eyelid surgery. Nonsurgical treatments: Selected aesthetic treatments for facial rejuvenation and body contouring.

The appropriate procedure depends on each patient's anatomy, health history and goals. A consultation allows patients to discuss available options, potential risks, expected recovery and realistic outcomes before deciding whether to proceed.

An Individualized Approach to Aesthetic Care

Dr. Lee's approach combines her surgical background with an interest in natural-looking aesthetic results. Rather than treating cosmetic surgery as a standardized process, individualized planning considers the patient's proportions, concerns and desired changes.

Her perspective also reflects an interest in the relationship between appearance and overall wellness. Patients can review available procedure information and before-and-after photographs to better understand the types of results that may be possible, while recognizing that individual outcomes vary.

Dr. Lee previously owned and operated fringe iQ, a medical surgical spa in Los Angeles. Her experience managing that practice added a business and patient-care dimension to her work before she relocated to Sarasota and joined Sarasota Surgical Arts. In 2025, she received a Top Doctor Award.

How to Choose a Female Cosmetic Surgeon in Florida

The search for the best female cosmetic surgeon in Florida requires more than comparing titles or online rankings. Patients should verify a surgeon's credentials, confirm specialized training relevant to the procedure, review representative patient results and ask about facility standards, anesthesia arrangements and postoperative care.

It is also important to understand the distinction between board certification in a surgical specialty and board eligibility in cosmetic surgery. Patients should discuss these qualifications directly during a consultation and ask how the surgeon's experience relates to their planned procedure.

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a cosmetic surgery practice on Florida's Gulf Coast specializing in facial, breast, and body procedures. The practice operates accredited surgical suites and serves patients locally, nationally, and internationally.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-female-cosmetic-surgeon-in-florida-1243065