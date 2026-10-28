Suvoda LLC: Suvoda helps patients stay in trials with more travel choice and control through expanded Greenphire Travel

Suvoda helps patients stay in trials with more travel choice and control through expanded Greenphire Travel

Key Takeaways

Rideshare access expanded for clinical trial participants -Lyft, Uber Health, and Bolt provide direct access to ground transportation and cut routine coordination work for sites.

-Lyft, Uber Health, and Bolt provide direct access to ground transportation and cut routine coordination work for sites. One app now covers the entire trial journey -participants can view travel itineraries, book eligible rides, and manage study appointments and payments through the Suvoda App.

-participants can view travel itineraries, book eligible rides, and manage study appointments and payments through the Suvoda App. Travel support flexes to match trial complexity-sites can directly initiate routine travel requests or choose a fully managed Concierge model with personalized patient support across 40+ countries.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a clinical trial technology company, today announced new capabilities in Greenphire Travel, its software and services dedicated to removing the logistical barriers that keep patients from participating in trials. Travel remains one of the most significant logistical barriers to clinical trial enrollment and retention. For example, in the most recent CISCRP study, among participants who found their study disruptive, 49% cited travel to the study clinic as a cause. Suvoda's latest product release includes enhancements that aim to lower these barriers.

Greenphire Travel now gives sponsors and CROs more choice in travel support, greater visibility into travel costs and trip status, and simpler travel for their patients.

"Participants in clinical trials are often managing serious illness on top of the logistical demands of getting to visits. Greenphire Travel removes the coordination burden from sites and their patients so they can focus on what matters-their health and wellbeing," said Elizabeth Smith, Director of Product Management, Patient Experience at Suvoda.

More rideshare access for participants, more control for sites and sponsors

Greenphire Travel now offers global rideshare and car services, with Lyft, Uber Health, and Bolt available to participants and sites depending on region. Participants can book eligible rides through the Suvoda App and view details regarding flights, hotels, rideshare status, study appointments, questionnaires, and payments. This reduces routine status inquiries routed through site staff and gives participants more direct control over their trial experience.

Sites get a more intuitive travel request workflow, a clearer view of trip status, and secure messaging. Sponsors and CROs gain more detailed reporting for better visibility into travel spend and policy across global trials.

"As clinical trial travel grows more complex, sponsors and sites need connected, actionable insight across the study," said Will Wing, Director of Product at Suvoda. "This release brings real-time trip status, consolidated reporting, and clearer cost information together into one streamlined experience. That's the value of a platform approach."

Sponsors choose the travel support model that fits each study

Greenphire Travel provides expert global support services, available through two distinct delivery models. A site-led option allows study teams to easily initiate straightforward travel requests directly, while the Concierge model provides high-touch, personalized coordination for more complex studies and participant needs. Concierge coordinators are stationed across 40+ countries, each available 24/7 to support participants for the duration of a trial.

"Clinical trials vary enormously in complexity, and the travel support behind them should too," said Wing. "Sponsors can choose the level of service that fits each study or site rather than applying a single model across their entire portfolio. For patients in oncology or rare disease especially, that difference can be significant."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where is Greenphire Travel available?

A: Greenphire Travel delivers services globally and has supported more than 8,400 sites across 2,000+ trials in over 50 countries. Rideshare access through Lyft, Uber Health, and Bolt is now available to participants and sites in multiple regions. Concierge coordinators are stationed across 40+ countries to provide 24/7, localized, native-language support.

Q: Do patients or sites have to pay for travel costs upfront?

A: No. Greenphire Travel is designed so that patients, caregivers, and sites have $0 out-of-pocket costs for covered travel services. Eligible travel is funded upfront by the sponsor and managed through Suvoda, removing reimbursement delays and financial stress for participants and sites.

Media Contact

Robin Abadía

Director, External Communications, Suvoda

marketing@suvoda.com

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