Nightingale Health Oyj: Inside information: Nightingale Health signs USD 1 million proteomics agreement with LifeArc, for neurodegenerative disease research

Nightingale Health Plc | Inside Information | October 28, 2026 at 16:35:00 EET

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventive health, has signed a USD 1 million proteomics service agreement with medical research organization LifeArc. Under the agreement, Nightingale will perform proteomics analyses on 10,000 UK Biobank samples using Alamar Biosciences' NULISAseq Neuro 220 Panel and, at LifeArc's direction, deliver the resulting dataset to UK Biobank for research use.

The NULISAseq Neuro 220 Panel is a proteomics panel for neurodegeneration and other brain health conditions. Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease are among the most rapidly growing disease burdens globally, and a central focus of current research in the field is the identification of blood markers that change years before clinical symptoms appear. These challenges are also particularly acute in rare dementias, an area of significant unmet need and a key focus for LifeArc. The dataset generated under this agreement will support that research, aimed at improving identification of people at risk, the future development of diagnostics, and accelerating drug development.

The agreement expands the brain health-focused proteomics study on UK Biobank samples that Nightingale Health announced on September 30, 2026, when it signed a USD 6.5 million proteomics service agreement to analyse 60,000 UK Biobank samples using the same panel.

"Neurodegenerative diseases are one of the most pressing unmet challenges in healthcare, and progress for treatment and prevention can be accelerated by combining high-quality blood biomarker data with medical information collected in well-characterised research cohorts. This agreement further expands what we believe to be the world's largest brain health-focused proteomics study on a single research cohort, complementing the metabolomic dataset Nightingale earlier generated on all 500,000 UK Biobank participants. The new protein biomarker data will be made available to the wider research community through UK Biobank in 2027," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

About LifeArc

LifeArc is a self-funded medical research organization turning promising science into patient impact, with a focus on rare diseases and drug-resistant infections. It leads, funds, partners and convenes, bringing its expertise and resources to advance innovation where progress might otherwise stall, ultimately helping new medical breakthroughs reach patients faster.

LifeArc is a charitable company limited by guarantee, registered in England and Wales (1015243) and Scotland (SC037861).

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 250,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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