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WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
28.10.26 | 16:39
24,230 Euro
+1,51 % +0,360
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,17024,20016:59
24,17024,19016:59
PR Newswire
28.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems expands commercial aviation aftermarket offerings to meet rising fleet demand

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) is expanding its Horizon Solutions Aftermarket Services and Support product line to meet the airline industry's growing need for aircraft availability and fleet support. The new offerings, announced at MRO Europe, introduce enhanced technical expertise and cost-saving support solutions for commercial airlines.

"BAE Systems is committed to helping airlines extend the life, reliability and performance of their fleets," said Andrea Davis, director of services and support at BAE Systems. "These enhanced offerings combine original equipment manufacturer-quality overhauls, proactive component upgrades and simplified trade-in services to help customers lower life-cycle costs and keep their aircraft ready to fly."

The new updates include:

  • Tailored overhaul services that refresh or replace equipment to maintain peak performance
  • Expanded trade-in options to swap old units for new versions, reducing aircraft downtime
  • Fixed-cost subscription programs to make maintenance costs more predictable

The new solutions build on the initial launch of the Horizon Solutions line last year, providing airlines with more flexibility to meet their evolving operational needs.

BAE Systems provides lifecycle support solutions for commercial aviation customers from entry into service through midlife upgrades and beyond, providing engineering, maintenance and repair services for more than 600 operators and 33,000 aircraft worldwide.

For more information, please contact:
Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-508-9107
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/en-us
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.