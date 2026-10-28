Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,991,000 ($0.85 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $1,793,000 ($0.76 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.45% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.11% compared to an ROA of 1.29% and an ROE of 13.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased $270,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $120,000 for the 3 months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a reversal of credit loss expense of $35,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Total non-interest income was $805,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $660,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $3.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2025.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $5.5 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 13.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.10% and an annualized ROE of 12.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total assets decreased $8.7 million, or -2.1% on an annualized basis, to $550.6 million at September 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $19.3 million, or -6.0% on an annualized basis, to $406 million at September 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $3.7 million, or 1.2% on an annualized basis, to $459.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.1 million to $56 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock decreased $0.29 to $23.82 per common share as of September 30, 2026 compared to $24.11 at June 30, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,349,909 as of September 30, 2026.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















September 30, December 31, September 30,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2026 2025 2025











(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,375,010 $ 3,894,280 $ 6,289,092





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

11,856,514 3,185,624 1,266,982





Total cash and cash equivalents

17,231,524 7,079,904 7,556,074





Interest-earning time deposits

1,470,000 1,470,000 2,205,000





Securities available for sale

80,744,092 82,257,908 80,585,539





Securities held to maturity

11,241,348 11,545,964 11,555,659





Loans held for sale

200,000 81,200 -





Loans, gross

412,815,703 431,869,990 432,292,953





Allowance for credit losses

(6,834,287) (6,593,425) (6,608,476)





Loans, net

405,981,416 425,276,565 425,684,477





Accrued interest receivable

2,391,270 2,574,430 2,362,834





Premises and equipment

8,604,711 8,669,720 8,643,854





FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,835,000 2,835,000





Cash surrender value of life insurance

14,273,239 12,502,813 12,415,489





Other assets

5,677,066 5,040,484 5,222,345





Total Assets

$ 550,649,666 $ 559,333,988 $ 559,066,271





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 64,979,874 $ 51,188,798 $ 51,808,470





Interest bearing deposits

394,540,651 404,656,646 403,117,646





Borrowed funds

30,500,000 44,400,000 46,500,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,644,792 4,173,430 4,488,383





Total Liabilities

494,665,317 504,418,874 505,914,499





Stockholders' equity

55,984,349 54,915,114 53,151,772





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 550,649,666 $ 559,333,988 $ 559,066,271









































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2026 2026 2025

2026 2025















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 7,802,808 $ 7,834,410 $ 8,055,361

$ 23,346,688 $ 23,011,167 Total interest expense

2,789,780 2,864,801 3,311,854

8,611,918 9,667,407 Net interest income

5,013,028 4,969,609 4,743,507

14,734,770 13,343,760 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

- 180,000 -

360,000 809,017 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

120,000 (25,000) (35,000)

95,000 (24,000) Total provision for credit loss expense

120,000 155,000 (35,000)

455,000 785,017 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,893,028 4,814,609 4,778,507

14,279,770 12,558,743















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

196,563 174,390 177,533

525,018 498,752 Interchange fees

207,234 206,740 200,695

605,073 590,434 Loan servicing fees

79,147 78,893 83,947

248,289 284,345 Net gain on sale of loans

143,349 120,670 139,754

336,021 292,869 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

96,131 87,591 87,080

270,426 255,945 Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities

- - (119,062)

- (119,062) Other income

82,481 75,812 89,595

227,712 275,789 Total non-interest income

804,905 744,096 659,542

2,212,539 2,079,072















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,729,135 1,749,441 1,747,045

5,288,818 5,103,733 Occupancy

477,940 454,697 439,253

1,383,213 1,284,671 Data processing

420,213 400,797 385,504

1,242,688 1,011,648 Deposit insurance premiums

77,000 84,500 75,000

247,750 235,000 Professional fees

164,741 169,654 225,147

510,939 523,125 Advertising and marketing fees

92,627 94,131 94,741

272,822 266,809 Correspondent bank charges

26,729 31,094 29,436

89,351 80,592 Other expense

268,316 293,052 285,664

812,499 840,132 Total non-interest expense

3,256,701 3,277,366 3,281,790

9,848,080 9,345,710















Income before income taxes

2,441,232 2,281,339 2,156,259

6,644,229 5,292,105 Income tax expense

449,877 408,038 363,699

1,181,032 799,878 Net income

$ 1,991,355 $ 1,873,301 $ 1,792,560

$ 5,463,197 $ 4,492,227



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2026 2026 2025

2026 2025















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,336,737 2,346,207 2,369,920

2,345,917 2,376,826 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,337,938 2,347,081 2,369,920

2,346,727 2,376,826 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 0.76

$ 2.33 $ 1.89 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 0.76

$ 2.33 $ 1.89 Net interest margin (1)

3.78 % 3.70 % 3.53 %

3.66 % 3.37 % Return on average assets (1)

1.45 % 1.34 % 1.29 %

1.31 % 1.10 % Return on average equity (1)

14.11 % 13.36 % 13.95 %

13.01 % 12.02 % Efficiency ratio

55.98 % 57.36 % 60.74 %

58.11 % 60.60 %















Allowance for credit losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,899,216 $ 6,769,202 $ 6,595,962

$ 6,593,425 $ 6,771,171 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- 10,286 -

10,286 - Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

- 959,749 Consumer

99,401 55,287 21,485

207,417 140,319 Gross charge-offs

99,401 65,573 21,485

217,703 1,100,068 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- - -

- 3,247 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

786 257 1,705

1,043 1,705 Consumer

33,686 15,330 32,294

97,522 123,404 Gross recoveries

34,472 15,587 33,999

98,565 128,356 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

64,929 49,986 (12,514)

119,138 971,712 Provision for credit losses

- 180,000 -

360,000 809,017 Balance, end of period

$ 6,834,287 $ 6,899,216 $ 6,608,476

$ 6,834,287 $ 6,608,476















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.06 % 0.05 % -0.01 %

0.06 % 0.46 %



















As of









September 30, June 30, September 30,





Non-performing assets

2026 2026 2025





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 11,152,565 $ 7,893,034 $ 5,082,212





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt modification

2,497,114 2,505,644 2,529,489





Total non-performing loans

13,649,679 10,398,678 7,611,701





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 13,649,679 $ 10,398,678 $ 7,611,701





















Non-performing assets to total assets

2.48 % 1.88 % 1.36 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

3.31 % 2.48 % 1.76 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

50.07 % 66.35 % 86.82 %





Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.66 % 1.64 % 1.53 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

10.17 % 10.24 % 9.51 %





Book value per share

$ 23.82 $ 24.11 $ 22.37





Common shares outstanding

2,349,909 2,353,405 2,376,066





















(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized















SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.