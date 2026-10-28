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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 15:34 Uhr
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Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,991,000 ($0.85 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $1,793,000 ($0.76 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.45% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.11% compared to an ROA of 1.29% and an ROE of 13.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest income increased $270,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $120,000 for the 3 months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a reversal of credit loss expense of $35,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Total non-interest income was $805,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $660,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $3.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2025.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $5.5 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 13.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.10% and an annualized ROE of 12.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total assets decreased $8.7 million, or -2.1% on an annualized basis, to $550.6 million at September 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $19.3 million, or -6.0% on an annualized basis, to $406 million at September 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $3.7 million, or 1.2% on an annualized basis, to $459.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity increased $1.1 million to $56 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock decreased $0.29 to $23.82 per common share as of September 30, 2026 compared to $24.11 at June 30, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,349,909 as of September 30, 2026.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS











September 30,

December 31,

September 30,




Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2025







(Audited)





Assets








Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents


$ 5,375,010

$ 3,894,280

$ 6,289,092




Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents


11,856,514

3,185,624

1,266,982




Total cash and cash equivalents


17,231,524

7,079,904

7,556,074




Interest-earning time deposits


1,470,000

1,470,000

2,205,000




Securities available for sale


80,744,092

82,257,908

80,585,539




Securities held to maturity


11,241,348

11,545,964

11,555,659




Loans held for sale


200,000

81,200

-




Loans, gross


412,815,703

431,869,990

432,292,953




Allowance for credit losses


(6,834,287)

(6,593,425)

(6,608,476)




Loans, net


405,981,416

425,276,565

425,684,477




Accrued interest receivable


2,391,270

2,574,430

2,362,834




Premises and equipment


8,604,711

8,669,720

8,643,854




FHLB Stock


2,835,000

2,835,000

2,835,000




Cash surrender value of life insurance


14,273,239

12,502,813

12,415,489




Other assets


5,677,066

5,040,484

5,222,345




Total Assets


$ 550,649,666

$ 559,333,988

$ 559,066,271












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 64,979,874

$ 51,188,798

$ 51,808,470




Interest bearing deposits


394,540,651

404,656,646

403,117,646




Borrowed funds


30,500,000

44,400,000

46,500,000




Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


4,644,792

4,173,430

4,488,383




Total Liabilities


494,665,317

504,418,874

505,914,499




Stockholders' equity


55,984,349

54,915,114

53,151,772




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 550,649,666

$ 559,333,988

$ 559,066,271






















Three months ended


Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,

Income Statement (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025


2026

2025









Net interest income








Total interest income


$ 7,802,808

$ 7,834,410

$ 8,055,361


$ 23,346,688

$ 23,011,167

Total interest expense


2,789,780

2,864,801

3,311,854


8,611,918

9,667,407

Net interest income


5,013,028

4,969,609

4,743,507


14,734,770

13,343,760

Provision for credit loss expense








Loans


-

180,000

-


360,000

809,017

Off-balance sheet credit exposures


120,000

(25,000)

(35,000)


95,000

(24,000)

Total provision for credit loss expense


120,000

155,000

(35,000)


455,000

785,017

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


4,893,028

4,814,609

4,778,507


14,279,770

12,558,743









Non-interest income








Service charges on deposit accounts


196,563

174,390

177,533


525,018

498,752

Interchange fees


207,234

206,740

200,695


605,073

590,434

Loan servicing fees


79,147

78,893

83,947


248,289

284,345

Net gain on sale of loans


143,349

120,670

139,754


336,021

292,869

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


96,131

87,591

87,080


270,426

255,945

Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities


-

-

(119,062)


-

(119,062)

Other income


82,481

75,812

89,595


227,712

275,789

Total non-interest income


804,905

744,096

659,542


2,212,539

2,079,072









Non-interest expense








Salaries and employee benefits


1,729,135

1,749,441

1,747,045


5,288,818

5,103,733

Occupancy


477,940

454,697

439,253


1,383,213

1,284,671

Data processing


420,213

400,797

385,504


1,242,688

1,011,648

Deposit insurance premiums


77,000

84,500

75,000


247,750

235,000

Professional fees


164,741

169,654

225,147


510,939

523,125

Advertising and marketing fees


92,627

94,131

94,741


272,822

266,809

Correspondent bank charges


26,729

31,094

29,436


89,351

80,592

Other expense


268,316

293,052

285,664


812,499

840,132

Total non-interest expense


3,256,701

3,277,366

3,281,790


9,848,080

9,345,710









Income before income taxes


2,441,232

2,281,339

2,156,259


6,644,229

5,292,105

Income tax expense


449,877

408,038

363,699


1,181,032

799,878

Net income


$ 1,991,355

$ 1,873,301

$ 1,792,560


$ 5,463,197

$ 4,492,227











Three months ended


Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,


September 30,

September 30,

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

2026

2026

2025


2026

2025









Average shares outstanding - basic


2,336,737

2,346,207

2,369,920


2,345,917

2,376,826

Average shares outstanding - diluted


2,337,938

2,347,081

2,369,920


2,346,727

2,376,826

Basic earnings per share


$ 0.85

$ 0.80

$ 0.76


$ 2.33

$ 1.89

Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.85

$ 0.80

$ 0.76


$ 2.33

$ 1.89

Net interest margin (1)


3.78 %

3.70 %

3.53 %


3.66 %

3.37 %

Return on average assets (1)


1.45 %

1.34 %

1.29 %


1.31 %

1.10 %

Return on average equity (1)


14.11 %

13.36 %

13.95 %


13.01 %

12.02 %

Efficiency ratio


55.98 %

57.36 %

60.74 %


58.11 %

60.60 %









Allowance for credit losses:








Balance, beginning of period


$ 6,899,216

$ 6,769,202

$ 6,595,962


$ 6,593,425

$ 6,771,171

Charge-offs:








One-to-four family


-

10,286

-


10,286

-

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


-

-

-


-

959,749

Consumer


99,401

55,287

21,485


207,417

140,319

Gross charge-offs


99,401

65,573

21,485


217,703

1,100,068

Recoveries:








One-to-four family


-

-

-


-

3,247

Commercial real estate


-

-

-


-

-

Land/land development


-

-

-


-

-

Commercial


786

257

1,705


1,043

1,705

Consumer


33,686

15,330

32,294


97,522

123,404

Gross recoveries


34,472

15,587

33,999


98,565

128,356

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


64,929

49,986

(12,514)


119,138

971,712

Provision for credit losses


-

180,000

-


360,000

809,017

Balance, end of period


$ 6,834,287

$ 6,899,216

$ 6,608,476


$ 6,834,287

$ 6,608,476









Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.06 %

0.05 %

-0.01 %


0.06 %

0.46 %











As of






September 30,

June 30,

September 30,




Non-performing assets


2026

2026

2025




Loans:








Non-accrual


$ 11,152,565

$ 7,893,034

$ 5,082,212




Past 90 days or more and still accruing


-

-

-




Troubled debt modification


2,497,114

2,505,644

2,529,489




Total non-performing loans


13,649,679

10,398,678

7,611,701




Real estate owned


-

-

-




Other repossessed assets


-

-

-




Total non-performing assets


$ 13,649,679

$ 10,398,678

$ 7,611,701












Non-performing assets to total assets


2.48 %

1.88 %

1.36 %




Non-performing loans to gross loans


3.31 %

2.48 %

1.76 %




Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


50.07 %

66.35 %

86.82 %




Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.66 %

1.64 %

1.53 %












Other financial ratios








Tangible common equity


10.17 %

10.24 %

9.51 %




Book value per share


$ 23.82

$ 24.11

$ 22.37




Common shares outstanding


2,349,909

2,353,405

2,376,066












(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized








SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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