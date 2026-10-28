Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,991,000 ($0.85 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to earnings from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $1,793,000 ($0.76 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.45% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 14.11% compared to an ROA of 1.29% and an ROE of 13.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Net interest income increased $270,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Provision for credit loss expense was $120,000 for the 3 months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a reversal of credit loss expense of $35,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Total non-interest income was $805,000 in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $660,000 the same period in 2025. Total non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $3.3 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2025.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $5.5 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $1.89 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.31% and an annualized ROE of 13.01% compared to an annualized ROA of 1.10% and an annualized ROE of 12.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Total assets decreased $8.7 million, or -2.1% on an annualized basis, to $550.6 million at September 30, 2026 compared to total assets of $559.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total net loans decreased $19.3 million, or -6.0% on an annualized basis, to $406 million at September 30, 2026 compared to total net loans of $425.3 million at December 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $3.7 million, or 1.2% on an annualized basis, to $459.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $455.8 million at December 31, 2025.
Shareholders' equity increased $1.1 million to $56 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $54.9 million at December 31, 2025. The book value of NIDB stock decreased $0.29 to $23.82 per common share as of September 30, 2026 compared to $24.11 at June 30, 2026. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,349,909 as of September 30, 2026.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company trades on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and service.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
2026
2025
2025
(Audited)
Assets
Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents
$ 5,375,010
$ 3,894,280
$ 6,289,092
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
11,856,514
3,185,624
1,266,982
Total cash and cash equivalents
17,231,524
7,079,904
7,556,074
Interest-earning time deposits
1,470,000
1,470,000
2,205,000
Securities available for sale
80,744,092
82,257,908
80,585,539
Securities held to maturity
11,241,348
11,545,964
11,555,659
Loans held for sale
200,000
81,200
-
Loans, gross
412,815,703
431,869,990
432,292,953
Allowance for credit losses
(6,834,287)
(6,593,425)
(6,608,476)
Loans, net
405,981,416
425,276,565
425,684,477
Accrued interest receivable
2,391,270
2,574,430
2,362,834
Premises and equipment
8,604,711
8,669,720
8,643,854
FHLB Stock
2,835,000
2,835,000
2,835,000
Cash surrender value of life insurance
14,273,239
12,502,813
12,415,489
Other assets
5,677,066
5,040,484
5,222,345
Total Assets
$ 550,649,666
$ 559,333,988
$ 559,066,271
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 64,979,874
$ 51,188,798
$ 51,808,470
Interest bearing deposits
394,540,651
404,656,646
403,117,646
Borrowed funds
30,500,000
44,400,000
46,500,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
4,644,792
4,173,430
4,488,383
Total Liabilities
494,665,317
504,418,874
505,914,499
Stockholders' equity
55,984,349
54,915,114
53,151,772
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 550,649,666
$ 559,333,988
$ 559,066,271
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Income Statement (Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net interest income
Total interest income
$ 7,802,808
$ 7,834,410
$ 8,055,361
$ 23,346,688
$ 23,011,167
Total interest expense
2,789,780
2,864,801
3,311,854
8,611,918
9,667,407
Net interest income
5,013,028
4,969,609
4,743,507
14,734,770
13,343,760
Provision for credit loss expense
Loans
-
180,000
-
360,000
809,017
Off-balance sheet credit exposures
120,000
(25,000)
(35,000)
95,000
(24,000)
Total provision for credit loss expense
120,000
155,000
(35,000)
455,000
785,017
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
4,893,028
4,814,609
4,778,507
14,279,770
12,558,743
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
196,563
174,390
177,533
525,018
498,752
Interchange fees
207,234
206,740
200,695
605,073
590,434
Loan servicing fees
79,147
78,893
83,947
248,289
284,345
Net gain on sale of loans
143,349
120,670
139,754
336,021
292,869
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
96,131
87,591
87,080
270,426
255,945
Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities
-
-
(119,062)
-
(119,062)
Other income
82,481
75,812
89,595
227,712
275,789
Total non-interest income
804,905
744,096
659,542
2,212,539
2,079,072
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
1,729,135
1,749,441
1,747,045
5,288,818
5,103,733
Occupancy
477,940
454,697
439,253
1,383,213
1,284,671
Data processing
420,213
400,797
385,504
1,242,688
1,011,648
Deposit insurance premiums
77,000
84,500
75,000
247,750
235,000
Professional fees
164,741
169,654
225,147
510,939
523,125
Advertising and marketing fees
92,627
94,131
94,741
272,822
266,809
Correspondent bank charges
26,729
31,094
29,436
89,351
80,592
Other expense
268,316
293,052
285,664
812,499
840,132
Total non-interest expense
3,256,701
3,277,366
3,281,790
9,848,080
9,345,710
Income before income taxes
2,441,232
2,281,339
2,156,259
6,644,229
5,292,105
Income tax expense
449,877
408,038
363,699
1,181,032
799,878
Net income
$ 1,991,355
$ 1,873,301
$ 1,792,560
$ 5,463,197
$ 4,492,227
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Average shares outstanding - basic
2,336,737
2,346,207
2,369,920
2,345,917
2,376,826
Average shares outstanding - diluted
2,337,938
2,347,081
2,369,920
2,346,727
2,376,826
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.85
$ 0.80
$ 0.76
$ 2.33
$ 1.89
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.85
$ 0.80
$ 0.76
$ 2.33
$ 1.89
Net interest margin (1)
3.78 %
3.70 %
3.53 %
3.66 %
3.37 %
Return on average assets (1)
1.45 %
1.34 %
1.29 %
1.31 %
1.10 %
Return on average equity (1)
14.11 %
13.36 %
13.95 %
13.01 %
12.02 %
Efficiency ratio
55.98 %
57.36 %
60.74 %
58.11 %
60.60 %
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 6,899,216
$ 6,769,202
$ 6,595,962
$ 6,593,425
$ 6,771,171
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
10,286
-
10,286
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
959,749
Consumer
99,401
55,287
21,485
207,417
140,319
Gross charge-offs
99,401
65,573
21,485
217,703
1,100,068
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
3,247
Commercial real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial
786
257
1,705
1,043
1,705
Consumer
33,686
15,330
32,294
97,522
123,404
Gross recoveries
34,472
15,587
33,999
98,565
128,356
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
64,929
49,986
(12,514)
119,138
971,712
Provision for credit losses
-
180,000
-
360,000
809,017
Balance, end of period
$ 6,834,287
$ 6,899,216
$ 6,608,476
$ 6,834,287
$ 6,608,476
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.06 %
0.05 %
-0.01 %
0.06 %
0.46 %
As of
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Non-performing assets
2026
2026
2025
Loans:
Non-accrual
$ 11,152,565
$ 7,893,034
$ 5,082,212
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
Troubled debt modification
2,497,114
2,505,644
2,529,489
Total non-performing loans
13,649,679
10,398,678
7,611,701
Real estate owned
-
-
-
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 13,649,679
$ 10,398,678
$ 7,611,701
Non-performing assets to total assets
2.48 %
1.88 %
1.36 %
Non-performing loans to gross loans
3.31 %
2.48 %
1.76 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
50.07 %
66.35 %
86.82 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.66 %
1.64 %
1.53 %
Other financial ratios
Tangible common equity
10.17 %
10.24 %
9.51 %
Book value per share
$ 23.82
$ 24.11
$ 22.37
Common shares outstanding
2,349,909
2,353,405
2,376,066
(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized
SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.