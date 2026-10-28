The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI): Fifty-One Sovereign Wealth Funds Behind US$6 Trillion in US Investments Invited to Converge on Miami for G20 Investment Week

Fifty-One Sovereign Wealth Funds Behind US$6 Trillion in US Investments Invited to Converge on Miami for G20 Investment Week

NBIM, Mubadala, PIF, ADIA, QIA, CIC and Temasek are among the state investors invited to the inaugural I20 Summit, December 11-15, 2026. The funds on the list manage close to US$10 trillion, already hold more than US$3 trillion of American assets, and stand behind a further US$3 trillion their governments have committed to invest in the United States over the coming decade.

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) today announced that 51 of the world's leading sovereign wealth funds, state holding companies and public investment boards have been invited to take part in G20 Investment Week and the inaugural I20 Summit Miami from December 11 to 15, 2026.

The week runs alongside the G20 Leaders' Summit at Trump National Doral. Outside of United Nations week, there is no larger gathering of heads of state. With the United States hosting, the global economy is at the centre of the agenda.

The 51 institutions invited sit at the heart of global sovereign capital. Together they manage approximately US$10 trillion - roughly two-thirds of all sovereign wealth under management anywhere in the world. The group includes the largest fund on earth, Norway's Government Pension Fund Global at more than US$2 trillion, alongside China Investment Corporation, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the Kuwait Investment Authority and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Their relationship with America is measured in trillions, not billions. SWFI estimates the invited funds already hold more than US$3 trillion of American assets - equities, Treasuries, real estate, infrastructure and private companies - making them, collectively, among the largest foreign owners of the United States. Norway's fund alone carries more than a trillion dollars of American stocks and is a top shareholder in most of the S&P 500. Sovereign and public funds together own more than US$2 trillion of the seven largest American technology companies, and they are among the biggest holders of United States government debt outside the Federal Reserve.

On top of what they already own, the Gulf governments behind the funds on this list have committed to a further US$3 trillion of investment in the United States over the next ten years - the United Arab Emirates at US$1.4 trillion, Qatar at US$1.2 trillion and Saudi Arabia at upwards of US$600 billion - with their sovereign funds as the principal vehicle for delivering it. Taken together with what is already deployed, that is a US$6 trillion relationship between this group of investors and the American economy, and it is still growing: last year alone they placed more new money in the United States than in any other market on earth, including their own.

The direction of that money has changed as well. Over the past year, one in every three dollars these funds invested went into super intelligence and the economy around it: data centres, compute, semiconductors, robotics, and the power that keeps them running. The Gulf funds alone committed a record US$54 billion across more than a hundred transactions in the first six months of 2026, with Mubadala the most active sovereign investor anywhere in the world.

Their portfolios sit overwhelmingly inside the G20. The twenty economies produce about 85 per cent of the world's output, and SWFI estimates that more than four-fifths of the invited funds' foreign holdings are placed in G20 markets - which is why the week is built around the G20 calendar in the first place.

Florida is squarely in that frame. The invited funds already own American assets across the sectors that define the state: hospitality, ports and logistics, residential and commercial property, and the power and data infrastructure now rising along the I-4 and I-95 corridors. Sovereign Wealth Funds Day on December 13 puts Florida's governors, mayors and economic development agencies in front of that capital, face to face.

The institutions invited span the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Eurasia:

Middle East & North Africa: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, Emirates Investment Authority, Sharjah Asset Management, Ithmar Capital (Morocco) and the Mohammed VI Investment Fund.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, Emirates Investment Authority, Sharjah Asset Management, Ithmar Capital (Morocco) and the Mohammed VI Investment Fund. Americas & US Public Funds: Future Fund (Australia), Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), Colorado Public School Fund Investment Board, New Mexico State Investment Council, Texas Permanent School Fund, Seminole Real Estate Fund, Fondo de Ahorro de Panamá, Forum of Brazilian Sovereign Wealth Funds and Nikutik Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Future Fund (Australia), Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), Colorado Public School Fund Investment Board, New Mexico State Investment Council, Texas Permanent School Fund, Seminole Real Estate Fund, Fondo de Ahorro de Panamá, Forum of Brazilian Sovereign Wealth Funds and Nikutik Sovereign Wealth Fund. Europe & Eurasia: Norway Government Pension Fund Global (NBIM), Bpifrance, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, Polish Development Fund, Growthfund (Greece), Türkiye Wealth Fund, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and the Kazakhstan National Fund.

Norway Government Pension Fund Global (NBIM), Bpifrance, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, Polish Development Fund, Growthfund (Greece), Türkiye Wealth Fund, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and the Kazakhstan National Fund. Asia & Asia-Pacific: China Investment Corporation (CIC), Temasek Holdings, Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), Khazanah Nasional, Danantara (Indonesia), Maharlika Investment Corporation (Philippines), New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Druk Holding & Investments (Bhutan), Brunei Investment Agency and the Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund (Mongolia).

China Investment Corporation (CIC), Temasek Holdings, Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), Khazanah Nasional, Danantara (Indonesia), Maharlika Investment Corporation (Philippines), New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Druk Holding & Investments (Bhutan), Brunei Investment Agency and the Chinggis Khaan Sovereign Wealth Fund (Mongolia). Africa: Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Fundo Soberano de Angola, Agaciro Development Fund (Rwanda), Ethiopian Investment Holdings, FONSIS (Senegal), the Deposit and Consignment Fund of Benin and the Mutapa Investment Fund (Zimbabwe).

G20 Investment Week itself is five days built around that capital. It opens on the evening of December 11 with an inaugural welcome dinner in the G20 Board Room, and then runs as four full days: Institutional Investors Day on December 12 - the day SWFI hosts the G20 Sovereign Wealth Funds Round Table; Sovereign Wealth Funds Day on December 13; Pension and Endowments Day on December 14' and Digital Assets and Global Leaders Day on December 15, closing with a G20 Global Leader Talk. Each day carries four main-stage panels in the first hall, twenty 20-minute fireside conversations in the second, and a floor of parallel theme rooms - 36 of them across the week, each seating 250 and each co-hosted by a sector leader, covering super intelligence and data centre infrastructure, energy and LNG, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, real estate, private credit, digital assets and the space economy. American governors and economic development agencies present shovel-ready projects in those rooms directly to the allocators. Running alongside the programme is the I20 Future 100 Watchlist - SWFI's published list of one hundred private companies, selected through its own evaluation and drawn from the world's most respected founder rankings, that the Institute believes the next decade of sovereign capital should know by name; the founders are in the building and the Watchlist book is placed in every delegate's hands. Every evening ends with a seated dinner discussion, and the week closes with a gala.

G20 Investment Week was built with two kinds of people in mind. The first is anyone raising capital - a governor with a port to expand, a developer with a gigawatt of power and a data campus to site, a general partner raising a fund, a founder scaling a super intelligence company, a city trying to finance housing. For them, the week folds two years of flights to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Oslo, Singapore and Beijing into five days under one roof.

The second is the financial world that serves that capital - the banks, law firms, consultancies, placement agents, asset managers, auditors and advisers whose clients, and the clients they are trying to win, are the principals in the room. For them, it is the week in which a decade of relationships gets renewed on one calendar.

"The funds invited to Miami already own more than three trillion dollars of America, and the governments behind them have promised three trillion more," said Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, Chairman of SWFI. "That is the single largest pool of patient capital pointed at any country in history, and a third of its new money is going into super intelligence, compute and the power behind it. Every governor who wants a data campus, every developer who needs a thirty-year partner for a port or a hospital, and every bank or law firm whose clients are on that list has one question to answer: can I afford to be anywhere else in the second week of December? SWFI will host the G20 Sovereign Wealth Funds Round Table on December 12 in Miami, and that is where this conversation begins."

"The sovereign wealth funds of the world have already staked six trillion dollars on the United States, and that alone tells you where their confidence lies," said Michael Maduell, President and CEO of SWFI. "They are now among the largest shareholders in American companies and the largest foreign holders of American debt. What has been missing is a single table where the people allocating that capital, the people who need it, and the governors and agencies who can clear the path all sit down together. G20 Investment Week is that table."

Registration is open. Delegate passes for capital-raising organisations, advisory firms and financial institutions are available at www.i20summit.com. Sovereign and public fund principals attend as guests of the Institute.

About the I20 Summit

The I20 Summit is SWFI's independent convening of the world's long-term investors for the United States' G20 host year, bringing sovereign wealth funds, public pensions, endowments and family offices together with the governors, cities and companies seeking long-term capital. www.i20summit.com

About the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) serves sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, central banks and other long-term public investors with research, data and global convenings across 60 cities in 20 countries. www.swfinstitute.org

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