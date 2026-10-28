Medtronic Spark Scholarship Applications Now Open for Students Pursuing Careers in Healthcare Technology

Up to 100 scholarships will be awarded globally to students pursuing degrees or credentials in health tech fields.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced applications are open for the second cohort of the Medtronic Spark Scholarship, a program designed to remove financial barriers and provide development and support services for students who are pursuing careers in health tech.

The global scholarship program is part of Medtronic Spark, a 10-year initiative to propel 1 million students from low-income households into healthcare technology careers.

Benefits of the Medtronic Spark Scholarship are available from college entry through graduation, including:

Financial support of up to $15,000 (U.S.) or $10,000 (international locations) based on market cost, renewable for up to four years, for use toward tuition, fees, housing, course materials, and other qualifying expenses

Mentorship, career resources, and networking support

Emergency support fund for unexpected episodic hardships

"Medtronic Spark Scholarship recipients are gaining the skills and education needed to set them up for rewarding careers that use technology to improve lives-and we're thrilled to offer this global opportunity to the next group of talented future health tech leaders," said Sally Saba, president of Medtronic Foundation. "This program is designed to remove financial barriers while also providing students with the support they need, from the first day of their educational journey through graduation."

The first cohort of Medtronic Spark Scholarship recipients included 100 exceptional students from 12 countries, studying fields including biomedical engineering, mechatronics, data science, and more.

"I am passionate about pursuing a career in biomedical engineering," said Abraham Rodriguez, a 2026 recipient of the Medtronic Spark Scholarship from the United States. "It allows me to combine science, technology, and service to improve healthcare outcomes."

The global nature of the program appeals to students who want to expand access to healthcare and innovation to more people around the world. "My goal is to contribute to medical technologies that are not only advanced, but accessible, and designed for the very communities I come from," said Pakhi Shah, a Medtronic Spark Scholarship student in India.

Eligibility criteria for the Medtronic Spark Scholarship include:

Financial need: Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements.

Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements. Geographic locations: Application is available to students globally who live in eligible locations. European Union (EU) students may study in an eligible EU country through Freedom of Movement.

Application is available to students globally who live in eligible locations. European Union (EU) students may study in an eligible EU country through Freedom of Movement. Field of study: Students must be pursuing a career in healthcare technology-related fields at an accredited institution.

Visit iie.org/medtronicsparkscholarship to learn more and to find the application. Applications close Jan. 15, 2027.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Justin Paquette

Public Relations

+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-2696

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SOURCE: Medtronic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medtronic-spark-scholarship-applications-now-open-for-students-pursui-1243253