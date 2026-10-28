Teverra Leadership Meets with Federal Policymakers on Geothermal Innovation and American Energy Security

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Teverra, a leader in geothermal solutions and reservoir thermal energy storage, met with the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) and the U.S. Department of Energy on October 13 to discuss solutions for improving energy infrastructure efficiency as national energy demand increases. Founder and President Hamed Soroush, CEO Randal Wichuk, and Legislative Strategist Emily Bowers presented ResStor, a subsurface thermal energy storage technology designed to provide highly efficient cooling for data centers and other large-load facilities. The NEDC advises the President on strategies related to expanding American energy production and advancing energy dominance.

"America's energy challenge isn't just about producing more power. It's about creating and using power more efficiently," said Hamed Soroush, Teverra Founder & President. "ResStor applies advanced subsurface technology to thermal storage, creating a new approach to cooling that significantly improves efficiency of critical facilities and minimizes energy waste. We appreciated the opportunity to share this innovation in Washington and discuss how it can contribute to our nation's energy objectives."

ResStor is an innovative cooling solution that harnesses the naturally occurring thermal properties of underground brackish water reservoirs to efficiently store and manage thermal energy, including both cold and heat. By using the subsurface reservoir as a large-scale thermal energy storage system, ResStor enables the storage and recovery of thermal energy to meet cooling demands while significantly reducing reliance on conventional cooling equipment. Designed for data centers, industrial facilities, large campuses, and other facilities with significant cooling requirements, the technology integrates with existing cooling infrastructure to achieve significantly higher cooling efficiency than traditional cooling systems and reduce cooling electricity consumption by 60 to 80%. This efficiency improvement yields remarkedly lower operating costs and carbon emissions using almost zero water. For existing data centers, the electricity savings free up valuable electrical capacity for additional revenue generating computing operations.

"Data centers and other critical facilities require reliable, efficient cooling to support continued growth," said Randal Wichuk, Teverra CEO. "We believe thermal energy storage can be part of the solution to help operators better manage cooling demand, reduce electricity use, and lower operating costs. Our goal is to develop practical technologies that supports American innovation and infrastructure growth while making better use of the resources already available to us."

As demand for data centers and advanced manufacturing accelerates, Teverra will continue working with federal leaders, utilities, and industry partners to advance subsurface thermal energy storage as a practical tool for strengthening grid reliability and American energy security.

About Teverra

Teverra is an Atlanta-based subsurface technology company dedicated to harnessing the Earth's resources for clean, reliable, and efficient energy generation and storage. Its multidisciplinary team of geoscientists, engineers, and data scientists delivers consulting, research, and proprietary technologies across geothermal energy, subsurface thermal energy storage, and carbon sequestration. Backed by U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and Department of Defense awards, Teverra helps public and private partners de-risk subsurface projects and meet growing energy demand. Learn more at www.teverra.com.

Contact:

Randal Wichuk

CEO, Teverra

(404) 916-9446

SOURCE: Teverra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/teverra-leadership-meets-with-federal-policymakers-on-geothermal-innovation-and-1243260