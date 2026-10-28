Cherry Diesel and Lemon Cherry Diesel are distinct strains with different genetic lineages

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Cherry Diesel, also known as Cherry Turbo Diesel, has sometimes been confused with the separate strain Lemon Cherry Diesel. The Cherry Diesel strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., distinguishes the two strains and brings together their reported lineage and historical laboratory records.

Cherry Diesel is reported as a cross of Cherry OG × Turbo Diesel bred by MTG Seeds, while Lemon Cherry Diesel is listed under three different crosses on Weedmaps, none of which include Cherry Diesel.

Rather than treating similar names as evidence of shared genetics, the guide keeps the two strain records separate.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Cherry Diesel Name

The Cherry Diesel lab test summary compiles 149 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Cherry Diesel name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 18.10%

18.10% Middle 50% of results: 16.60%-19.79%

16.60%-19.79% CBD: 35 of the 42 tests reporting CBD found none, while only one test reached 1% or more

These results are historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every sample shared identical genetics and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current Cherry Diesel product or seed line.

Classification, Flavor and Effect Descriptions

Cherry Diesel is commonly described as a balanced hybrid.

AllBud lists the strain as 50% indica and 50% sativa, while Leafly describes it as well balanced and characterizes its reported effects as mostly energizing.

Source descriptions also associate Cherry Diesel with tree fruit, diesel and berry flavor notes.

These descriptions reflect source and user reports and should not be interpreted as guarantees of an individual consumer's experience.

For readers comparing strain names and related cannabis information in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching cannabis strains and related product information.

Breeder and Flowering-Time References

MTG Seeds, the breeder associated with Cherry Diesel, is based in Northern California.

Weedmaps notes that the strain's limited-edition release has been discontinued.

Published flowering-time references generally place Cherry Diesel at approximately 8 to 9 weeks, while SeedFinder specifies about 60 days for MTG Seeds' seeds.

These cultivation references are source-attributed descriptions and may vary between individual plants, environments and seed lines.

By separating Cherry Diesel from Lemon Cherry Diesel and presenting the available lineage, laboratory and cultivation records together, the guide is intended to help readers distinguish similarly named strains without treating uncertain or conflicting source information as proven.

The full Cherry Diesel strain guide is available at:

https://cherrydiesel.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://cherrydiesel.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network that provides source-attributed information about cannabis strains. The network consists of 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linking to its own strain guide with sources shown on the pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@cherrydiesel.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: cherrydiesel.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cherry-diesel-strain-guide-clarifies-confusion-with-lemon-cherry-1243264