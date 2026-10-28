Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Amanda Perran, Co-Leader of the National Technology Fast 50 Program at Deloitte Canada, and her team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate Canada's fastest growing technology companies over a three to four-year consecutive period.





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Winners include both public and private companies spanning a variety of sectors from software and telecommunications to digital media and emerging technologies. The awards have been presented in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch.

For 29 years, the Technology Fast 50 program has recognized and celebrated Canada's most innovative, resilient, and ambitious technology companies. This year's winners have not only achieved remarkable revenue growth but they're also rewriting the rules, shaping the future of Canadian tech, and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

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