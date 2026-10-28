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PR Newswire
28.10.2026 16:54 Uhr
199 Leser
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CIMA: Autumn Budget leaves major challenges unresolved

CIMA: Autumn Budget leaves major challenges unresolved

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) has responded to today's Autumn Budget, warning that significant challenges around growth and productivity remain unresolved.

Andrew Harding, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Executive of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said:

"With much of the detail from today's Budget deferred, the Chancellor has missed an opportunity for practical action now. Businesses need certainty, stability and an environment that supports growth."

He continued: "Without sustained economic growth, the fiscal pressures facing the Chancellor will only increase. CIMA would have liked to see stronger action on employment costs, skills, taxation cliff edges and other barriers that continue to hold back investment and productivity."

CIMA's priorities for the Autumn Budget

Ahead of the Autumn Budget, CIMA called on the government to lower employment costs, support skills and professional development, strengthen the foundations for regional growth and provide businesses with greater certainty to plan and invest with confidence.

CIMA's submission also proposed measures to reduce barriers to SME investment, support strategically important skills, improve productivity and create a more stable, growth-oriented tax and regulatory environment for business.

Read CIMA's full submission here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cima-autumn-budget-leaves-major-challenges-unresolved-302922377.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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