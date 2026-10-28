Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) today announced that its Building Infrastructure business group has been renamed Orbia Water Climate Solutions, reflecting the evolution of its portfolio and growing focus on solutions that advance water security, climate resilience and sustainable living.

Built on decades of expertise in water management, Orbia Water Climate Solutions serves customers through established commercial brands including Wavin, Amanco, Pavco and Plastigama. Its portfolio spans solutions that distribute clean drinking water, improve sanitation and hygiene, enable climate-resilient cities and create healthy indoor climates, used by municipalities, utilities, contractors, developers, engineers and homeowners across more than 90 countries.

"Our new name better reflects who we are today, the challenges our solutions help address and the opportunities ahead," said Freek Crum, President of Orbia Water Climate Solutions. "As water scarcity, aging infrastructure, climate pressures and the need for healthier, more sustainable buildings reshape customer needs, we are building on our established capabilities to deliver differentiated solutions that strengthen resilience, improve efficiency and create value for our customers and stakeholders worldwide."

"Orbia's businesses are the engines of our value creation, and the shift to Water Climate Solutions accurately reflects how this business has grown to meet global needs and market demand," said Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia. "The new name reinforces our focus on helping customers address critical resource challenges through innovation, operational expertise and solutions engineered to deliver long-term value."

The name change does not affect the business group's legal entities, ownership, products or commercial brands. Customers will continue to benefit from the same expertise, service and relationships that define their present engagements with the business. The transition to Orbia Water Climate Solutions will be implemented progressively across company materials and stakeholder communications.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Water Climate Solutions (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and well-being, inventing the future of resilient cities and homes, ensuring food and water security, connecting communities to information and enabling the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 22,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.6 billion in revenue in 2025. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

About Orbia Water Climate Solutions

Orbia Water Climate Solutions, one of Orbia's five business groups, advances water security, climate resilience and healthy and sustainable living through solutions that improve water management, strengthen climate adaptation and support healthy indoor environments. Together with customers and stakeholders, the business group helps create future-ready communities worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027652778/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Kacy Karlen

Chief Communications Officer, Orbia

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

+1 (865) 410-3001

Roos Masela

Global Communications Director, Orbia Water Climate Solutions

roos.masela@orbia.com

+31 38 4294337