River 2 River Realty: Daniel Neiditch Launches Massive NYC Winter Coat Giveaway to Keep Thousands of Children Warm

From Giving Away Thousands of Teddy Bears to Providing Winter Essentials, NYC Real Estate Leader and Philanthropist Daniel Neiditch Expands His Mission to Ensure No Child Is Left Out in the Cold

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / As temperatures begin to drop across New York City, prominent real estate executive and philanthropist Daniel Neiditch is taking action to address a heartbreaking reality: thousands of children across the five boroughs face the bitter winter months without adequate clothing to keep them warm.

Through The Neiditch Initiative, Daniel Neiditch, President of River 2 River Realty and longtime President of The Atelier Condominium in Manhattan, is launching an ambitious charitable effort to distribute thousands of winter coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to underserved children throughout New York City.

The initiative represents a significant expansion of Neiditch's ongoing philanthropic work, shifting from last year's holiday teddy bear giveaway to providing essential winter protection for children whose families struggle to afford basic necessities.

His mission is simple but powerful: No child in New York City should ever be left out in the cold.

Daniel Neiditch Takes His Philanthropic Mission to New Heights

For Daniel Neiditch, giving back to New York City is more than a charitable obligation. It is a deeply personal commitment rooted in his upbringing in the Bronx and his belief that every child deserves an opportunity to feel safe, supported, and cared for.

Having grown up in New York City, Neiditch understands the challenges facing families in underserved communities. His experiences have helped shape a philanthropic philosophy centered on direct action, personal involvement, and creating meaningful change.

"Far too many children in New York City go through entire winters without a proper coat, hat, or gloves," Neiditch said. "In one of the greatest and wealthiest cities in the world, that is simply unacceptable. I am committed to doing everything in my power to make sure no child has to suffer through freezing temperatures because their family cannot afford warm clothing."

The Neiditch Initiative aims to reach thousands of children, providing not only essential winter clothing but also a sense of dignity, security, and reassurance that their community cares about them.

From Thousands of Teddy Bears to Thousands of Winter Coats

The expanded winter clothing initiative builds on Neiditch's previous charitable efforts.

Last year, Daniel Neiditch helped bring holiday joy to thousands of underprivileged New York City children by distributing teddy bears and gifts to families in need.

The holiday giveaway created memorable moments for children who might otherwise have gone without presents, reflecting Neiditch's longstanding commitment to supporting underserved communities.

This year, however, he wanted to go even further.

Recognizing that many New York City children face freezing temperatures without adequate winter clothing, Neiditch decided to expand the initiative to address a more immediate and essential need.

"Last year, our goal was to put smiles on children's faces by giving away thousands of teddy bears," Neiditch explained. "This year, we're taking that mission to another level. We want to provide something every child deserves: warmth, comfort, and protection from the cold. A winter coat might seem like a small thing to some people, but to a child who doesn't have one, it can mean everything."

The expanded effort will focus on distributing winter coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to children from families facing financial hardship.

A New York City Real Estate Leader Committed to Giving Back

Beyond his charitable work, Daniel Neiditch is widely known for his leadership in New York City's real estate industry.

As President of River 2 River Realty, Neiditch has spent decades working in Manhattan real estate, overseeing residential sales, property management, and real estate investments.

He also serves as President of The Atelier Condominium, a 478-unit luxury residential building located at 635 West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

While his professional career has centered on real estate, Neiditch has consistently emphasized that success carries a responsibility to help others.

His philanthropic involvement has extended to supporting homeless individuals, providing educational opportunities to underserved children, assisting charitable organizations, and participating in community initiatives throughout New York City and beyond.

Through The Neiditch Initiative, he is working to expand those efforts by addressing the immediate needs of children and families who are often overlooked.

For Neiditch, the measure of success is not simply how much someone achieves professionally, but how much they can contribute to improving the lives of others.

Addressing a Critical Need for New York City's Children

New York City winters can be unforgiving, particularly for children who must walk to school, wait for public transportation, or spend time outdoors without adequate winter clothing.

For families struggling with rising living expenses, purchasing winter coats, gloves, hats, and scarves for multiple children can present a significant financial burden.

The Neiditch Initiative seeks to ease that burden by providing winter essentials directly to children who need them most.

The program also highlights an important message: access to warm clothing should never be considered a luxury.

"Every child deserves to feel warm, safe, loved, and cared for," Neiditch said. "No child should ever be forgotten. These children are the future of our city, and we have a responsibility to make sure they have the basic necessities they need to thrive."

The Neiditch Initiative Plans to Expand Its Reach Every Year

Although this year's winter clothing distribution represents a major expansion of The Neiditch Initiative, Neiditch views it as another step in a much larger mission.

His long-term goal is to increase the number of children and families reached each year, expanding the initiative's impact throughout New York City's underserved communities.

By building on previous holiday giveaways and introducing programs that address essential needs, Neiditch hopes to create a lasting tradition of giving that grows year after year.

"This is only the beginning," Neiditch said. "Every year, I want us to reach more children, help more families, and make an even greater difference. New York City has given me so much, and there is no greater reward than giving back to the children who represent its future."

Thousands of Coats. Thousands of Warm Children. Thousands of Smiles.

At its heart, The Neiditch Initiative is about more than distributing winter clothing.

It is about showing children that they matter, that their communities care, and that even in difficult circumstances, they have not been forgotten.

For Daniel Neiditch, the initiative reflects a lifelong connection to New York City and a determination to use his success to create opportunities and improve lives.

As winter approaches, his message to the city is both simple and urgent.

"No child should ever have to face a New York City winter without warmth. If we can put a coat on a child's back, protect them from the cold, and bring a smile to their face, then we're making a real difference. And that's what this is all about."

With thousands of winter coats and accessories planned for distribution, Daniel Neiditch and The Neiditch Initiative are working to make this winter warmer, safer, and brighter for New York City's most vulnerable children.

Because in a city of millions, no child should ever be left out in the cold.

About Daniel Neiditch

Daniel Neiditch is a New York City real estate executive, philanthropist, and community leader. He serves as President of River 2 River Realty and The Atelier Condominium in Manhattan. Raised in the Bronx, Neiditch has dedicated significant time and resources to charitable causes supporting underserved children, education, homelessness, and community development. Through The Neiditch Initiative and his involvement with charitable organizations, he continues to support programs designed to improve the lives of children and families in New York City and beyond.

Contact- Rich Garcia

Phone- 646-416-6846

Rich@r2rr.org

SOURCE: River 2 River Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/daniel-neiditch-launches-massive-nyc-winter-coat-giveaway-to-keep-thousands-of-children-1243265