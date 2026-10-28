IDOP Video from The Voice of the Martyrs Highlights Former Muslim who Turned to Christ

International Day of Prayer For Persecuted Christians (Nov. 1) features story of inspiring Arabian Peninsula believer who sacrificed everything for Christ.

BARTLESVILLE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is calling churches and believers worldwide to unite in prayer on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, during commemoration of the annual International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP).

This year's prayer video from VOM features the powerful true testimony of a former Muslim on the Arabian Peninsula who faced severe persecution after trusting in Christ.

Bassam's story highlights the immense cost of leaving Islam to follow Jesus in majority Muslim cultures. After trusting Christ and sharing his newfound faith, Bassam was evicted from his home, disowned by his father, beaten by his wife's brothers and even thrown in jail. Yet despite tremendous personal loss, Bassam continues to boldly share the Gospel.

"For many years, I was spiritually asleep. I did not know the truth of who God is," said Bassam in the video testimony. "But once I found Christ, I could not stay silent. I had to tell people about Jesus. No matter what happens to me, I will tell people about Jesus."

Bassam's inspiring boldness is bearing fruit. He's already seen his sister and one of his daughters choose to follow Christ.

For IDOP this year, VOM is highlighting ways to pray for Christians living in Muslim nations, like Bassam. Christians are encouraged to pray that Christian believers who have come out of a Muslim background will know Christ is near, will be empowered to endure persecution with joy and that their ability to forgive their persecutors will lead even enemies of the gospel to faith in Christ.

"The first thing persecuted Christians ask us to do is to PRAY FOR THEM!" said Todd Nettleton, VOM vice president.

"The International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians is a practical response to their #1 request. I hope every church will take time to 'Remember those in prison' (Heb. 13:3) during their services on Nov. 1st," he said. "Spend 90 seconds watching this year's video, then pray for Christians like Bassam who live and work and suffer in nations where Islam controls the culture and the law."

To help churches, individuals, families and small groups participate in IDOP Sunday on Nov. 1 and throughout the month of November, VOM has created a variety of free resources, including:

Bassam's video testimony (90 seconds)

(90 seconds) A guide with practical tips and ideas for hosting your IDOP prayer event

Promotional videos for small groups or church services

Church bulletin inserts

Guided prayer slides

Questions for reflection and discussion

Conversation Guide: Talking with Children about Persecuted Christians

Sermon-builder tools for pastors and teachers

On IDOP Sunday, VOM will also host a special 24 Hours of Prayer event across multiple social media platforms, sharing a new prayer request from persecuted Christians each hour, uniting believers worldwide in prayer.

For more information and to download free IDOP resources for your family, church, Sunday School class or small group, visit Persecution.com/IDOP .

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ.

Contact: press@vom.org

SOURCE: The Voice of the Martyrs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/idop-video-from-the-voice-of-the-martyrs-highlights-former-muslim-who-turned-t-1243277