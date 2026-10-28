American Association of Medical Assistants: AAMA Installs Sherry Bogar, CMA, as 2026-2027 AAMA President

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / The American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA) installed Sherry Bogar, CMA (AAMA), as the 2026-2027 AAMA President in Reno, Nevada, at the 70th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Bogar, a resident of League City, Texas, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA) across the nation.

Bogar states, "Medical assistants are an essential and integral part of the health care team, bringing versatility, professionalism, and compassion to every aspect of patient care. As I step into this role, my priority is ensuring that both employers and medical assistants recognize that the AAMA is the only professional home for all medical assistants. Employers should actively ensure that their medical assistants are part of the AAMA to help ensure they are educated, empowered, and equipped to provide the best possible care to providers, patients, and teammates. Health care leaders must strive to offer their medical assistants the absolute best resources for quality continuing education, and the AAMA stands ready to be that partner. My own journey across clinical specialties and patient navigation has shown me that continuous learning and professional loyalty elevate not only the medical assistant, but the overall quality of care provided to every patient."

Bogar brings a wealth of experience to her office. Credentialed as a CMA (AAMA) since 2004, she has worked in a variety of specialties, including gastroenterology, urogynecology, urology, colorectal surgery, podiatry, reproductive endocrinology, and surgical oncology. She attributes much of her growth and success as a medical assistant to collaborating with outstanding providers, including Colleen Silva, MD; Raj Vaghjiani, MD, FSSO; Julie Park, MD; Linda Phillips, MD; Petros Konofos, MD, PhD; and Jeffrey Michael Smith, MD.

Currently, she serves as a Certified Breast Patient Navigator (CN-BC) for the Correctional Managed Care Division of the University of Texas Medical Branch, overseeing care for more than 5,000 female inmates within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. In her community, she serves as president of the Clear Creek Swim League. She has also held nearly every leadership position within the Texas Society of Medical Assistants, except treasurer, and currently serves on the National Consortium of Breast Centers Navigation Committee and as co-chair of the AAMA Honors and Recognition Council.

Bogar has served in many capacities for the AAMA, including as Vice President (2025-2026), Speaker of the House (2023-2024), Vice Speaker (2022-2023), and Trustee (2018-2022). She has chaired the Awards, Marketing, and Membership committees, and served on the Professional Development, Leadership Development, Nominating, and Bylaws committees.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS

The American Association of Medical Assistants, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of thousands of medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA) - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Miranda Sanks-Korenchan

MarCom@aama-ntl.org

SOURCE: American Association of Medical Assistants

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aama-installs-sherry-bogar-cma-aama-as-2026-2027-aama-president-1241278