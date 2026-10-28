Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it has retired all the shares bought back under the share buyback programme ended on 30 July 2026 for a total of €40 million.

Under the share buyback programme launched by Sopra Steria from 27 May 2026 to 29 July 2026, Sopra Steria bought back 271,471 shares at an average price of €147.35 per share for a total of €40 million.

At its meeting of 27October 2027, the Board of Directors voted, under Resolution 15 passed by the shareholders at Sopra Steria's Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2026, to reduce the share capital of Sopra Steria, as of 28 October 2026, by retiring 271,471 treasury shares (representing 1.4% of the share capital of Sopra Steria), corresponding to the Sopra Steria shares bought back under the aforementioned share buyback programme.

Sopra GMT, the management holding company of Sopra Steria Group, remains under the threshold of 30% of the voting rights of Sopra Steria following the retirement of the shares bought back1

About Sopra Steria

A European technology leader, Sopra Steria helps organisations deliver their strategic projects, drawing on its expertise in consulting, systems integration, industry and business solutions, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. At a time when digital sovereignty, infrastructure resilience and control over data have become essential, Sopra Steria helps strengthen Europe's strategic autonomy, particularly by supporting critical infrastructure and core government functions in financial services, defence, space, aeronautics and the public sector. With 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries and revenue of €5.6 billion in 2025, Sopra Steria helps its clients become more competitive and achieve tangible and sustainable benefits by combining in-depth knowledge of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Its ambition is to make a lasting contribution to tackling the major challenges of our time.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Copyright 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

1 In order to avoid exceeding said threshold, Sopra GMT reduced the number of voting rights that it held in Sopra Steria by converting part of its shares that it held in Sopra Steria to bearer shares, prior to this retirement of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028388177/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)

cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51