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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2026 17:58 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Air X UK LTD: AirX upgrades 9H-BIG with high-speed Wi-Fi and plans for 100 new lie-flat seats

Connectivity rollout underway across the fleet

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirX has introduced high-speed inflight Wi-Fi onboard its Airbus A340, 9H-BIG, with plans to replace all 100 passenger seats with new lie-flat seating.

Combining widebody capacity, 100 seats and substantial cargo space, 9H-BIG offers a distinctive proposition for large-group charter. The connectivity upgrade enhances the onboard experience, keeping clients and guests connected throughout their journey.

Wi-Fi is provided on 9H-BIG through Gogo Galileo, powered by Eutelsat OneWeb's low Earth orbit satellite network. The rollout is already progressing across AirX's wider fleet, with four Challenger 850s equipped with Gogo Plane Simple Ku-band connectivity. Further installations are planned across the Lineage 1000, Challenger 604 and Legacy 600 fleets, with work coordinated around scheduled maintenance wherever possible to minimise downtime.

The planned seating upgrade will further enhance 9H-BIG's long-haul capabilities. AirX continues to see demand across football and other major sports teams, government travel, music tours and corporate charter.

John B. Matthews, Chairman and Founder of AirX, said:

"9H-BIG offers a one-of-a-kind proposition in the charter market. It combines a widebody platform, 100 lie-flat seats, high-speed Wi-Fi and substantial cargo capacity in one aircraft, creating opportunities that few others can match.

"We've invested in connectivity, and our next step is 100 new lie-flat seats. These targeted investments strengthen the aircraft's commercial appeal and give our brokers an even more compelling proposition to take to market.

"We're seeing strong demand across sports, government travel, music tours and corporate clients. We're building on that demand to take 9H-BIG to the next level."

About AirX

AirX is a European private jet charter operator founded in 2011, operating a fleet of 21 aircraft across heavy jets and VIP airliners. The company employs over 500 professionals and serves global charter requirements through a broker-first, multi-segment operating model.

For more information, please contact:

Jack Roberts
Head of Marketing
Jack.Roberts@airx.aero

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/177d2d99-4017-4df2-b862-0201f7c605d7


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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